By Kelleigh Nelson

The propagandist’s purpose is to make one set of people forget that certain other sets of people are human. —Aldous Huxley (pacifist, philosophical mysticism, writer, and universalist)

Propaganda is the executive arm of the invisible government. —Edward Bernays (pioneer in the field of public relations and propaganda)

Only those who believe in child sacrifice would be in favor of the poison death shot. —Dr. Vladimir Zelenko

If everybody is thinking alike, then somebody is not thinking. —General George Patton

However [political parties] may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion. —George Washington

Who were the Stasi in Nazi Germany? They were one of the most effective and repressive intelligence and secret police agencies ever to have existed. I’ve seen them in today’s America, throughout society, throughout the medical industry, throughout corporations, throughout our military, throughout state legislatures and within our own FBI, CIA, NSA and every other federal alphabet soup entity.

They’re here. They’re the mask Nazis, the quarantine Nazis, the jab Nazis; they’re the destroyers, those who hate freedom and liberty. From subjugation to slavery, their goal is complete control and the elimination of our God-given rights. Who is in charge? The multi-billionaire depopulation eugenicists like Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum, Bill Gates and his mouthpiece, Anthony Fauci, Soros and his tableau of organizations. Their underlings are those who occupy high offices in political parties throughout the world and follow the dictates for power and money. Only a small percentage of Americans refused to don face diapers knowing it was control of the masses. Fighting back means not accepting their lies.

Anthony Fauci

Speaking of Fauci and his love of his compatriots in the Chinese Communist Party, his emails– obtained exclusively by The National Pulse – reveal the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director congratulated epidemiologist Dr. Ian Lipkin, a key Wuhan Institute of Virology collaborator, on receiving personal awards from Chinese Communist Party dictator Xi Jinping. How nice. His emails even prove that he funded lab training for Wuhan’s most deadly lab.

Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted to Sen. John Kennedy in late May that the Wuhan Institute of Virology may have engaged in “gain of function” research funded by his National Institutes of Health (NIH), as there is “no way of guaranteeing” how U.S. taxpayer dollars were used. “Gain of function” research is medical research that alters an organism or disease in a way that increases pathogenesis, transmissibility, or host range (the types of hosts that a microorganism can infect).

The Wuhan lab then deleted Fauci’s NIH and “gain of function” mentions from their old web pages in early 2021.

Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, Budesonide, Colchicine, and other safe, long used “approved” medicines have shown a remarkable reduction in Covid symptoms and severity, but will not be utilized because the “emergency use” authorization of the injectables would be eliminated. This would result in exposing the usual waste of billions upon billions of taxpayer dollars which does nothing to solve the problem and only enriches selected corporations and individuals. This is why Fauci dressed down then President Trump for mentioning HCQ as a prophylactic. Fauci should have been immediately fired and VP Pence locked in a closet for the remainder of the term.

Subjugation

Biden’s latest request of the Supreme court justice to strip American citizens of their second amendment rights would leave us as fish in a barrel, easy targets. This is their dream…and unlike Australia, we need to cling to our Bibles, our guns and our Constitution’s God-given freedoms. Do you get it folks? This means getting off your backsides, turning off sports where multi-millionaires refuse to stand with their hands over their hearts for our flag. Those very stars and stripes represent the blood of our soldiers spit on foreign soil that bought these ungrateful punks the right to act like fools in front of all America.

It means telling our servants via email or phone that they no longer represent the American people and we’re taking our country back. Across our country, we should be marching in the streets for medical freedom. If we don’t respond soon and make our voices heard, there will be boxcars to take us to the Gulags for not accepting their poisonous jabs.

There are a myriad of physicians and scientists who have put their lives and professions on the line to expose the dangers of this experimental injection. They need our support as does Sidney Powell’s Defending the Republic. When you fund her organization, you fund billboards across the country exposing the dangers of the Covid jab, and this is only one issue she is fighting. Are you listening to these warriors of freedom? Are you spreading their truths, telling people to avoid the toxic venom in these experimental jabs? Or are you circumventing involvement to save your family, friends and acquaintances? Silence may be golden, but not in today’s world.

America’s Military at Risk

Dr. Lee Merritt was a Navy orthopedic surgeon for 10 years and is a member of America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS.org). In a previous interview with New American Magazine’s Senior Editor Alex Newman, Dr. Merritt stated that there were Chinese scientists embedded in every bioweapon lab in America. And now we know there are hundreds of Chinese scientists working in Pfizer, Glaxo Smith Kline, and AstraZeneca who are helping to make these Covid injections.

In this two-minute video from August 27th, Dr. Merritt tells that there were only 20 Covid deaths of active duty in 2020 in all the services put together, yet they’re “vaccinating” everyone. They have a big epidemiologic base now to track these stats. She states that since the Covid jab, we’ve already had tumors and 80 new cases of myocarditis which has a significant five-year mortality rate at 66%, so the jab program has ostensibly killed more of our young soldiers than Covid did. There are 48 leukemias per average in VAERS, and we’re now up to 229. In 31 years of VAERS, there were 337 cases of myocarditis, and this year there were 1,113. Why are we not stopping this?

In this video, Dr. Merritt gives us some ominous statistics. She speaks at 1:23 and was asked about adverse events in our military. What she said was devastating. “After our soldiers received the Covid jab, myocarditis increased to 1400 cases above the average. The real issue here is our national security and it doesn’t appear that anyone is paying attention.”

Dr. Merritt says, we’ve had nine civilian pilots die of thrombotic events (blood clots) and they can get up and walk around in the cockpit, but military pilots are strapped into ejection seat aircraft. They can’t move around at all and they do these long flights and sometimes they’re carrying weapons, some potentially nuclear weapons. She says, “This is insane; they never used to give them any kind of drug that hadn’t been on the market for five years.”

She went on to explain that Canadian President, Justin Trudeau, has allowed the Chinese to train on their indigenous lands. And when she was working on the Mexican border 20 years ago, she said they had Chinese being smuggled across the border when the average person paid $1500 to 1800, the Chinese were paying $60,000. There are two militaries not taking this mRNA technology…the Russians and the Chinese. Whose national security here is at risk?

She says that the unvaxxed in our military should stall since they have until December 1st and the house of cards may fall by then. The rumor has it that the Navy in Australia is 25 to 50% undeployable with 100% of them “vaccinated.” “We are the target guys, and if you took an oath to the Constitution, my advice is to honor that oath by not getting vaccinated so you can help defend this nation if things require it here in the near future.

Dr. Merritt states that 200 Chinese scientists were embedded in Pfizer and Moderna who helped to develop these “vaccines.” That should make all of us extremely wary.

Refusing Biden Mandates

Have you seen the refusals being met with Biden’s dictates? He claims our soldiers will be dishonorably discharged for choosing medical freedom. He wants to treat them the same as deserters. For deserter Bowe Bergdahl, who cost the lives of his fellow soldiers, Newsweek reported, “There is clear evidence,” said former Army intelligence officer Tony Shaffer, “that [Bergdahl] was going over to the other side.” Both Shaffer and former Fox News intelligence reporter Catherine Herridge cited senior government sources with access to a 2009 report by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS). Bergdahl, Shaffer declared, “was actually trying to offer himself up to the Taliban.”

Remember the deaths of our soldiers in Benghazi? It’s all connected. Obama used Bergdahl’s exchange for the five Taliban generals in Gitmo to cover that Obama was being coerced by the Taliban about the unauthorized Stinger Missile deal that Ambassador Stevens was sent to Benghazi to retrieve.

Navy Seals will not be deployed if they refuse the poisonous flu virus jab that 99.8% recover from. These are warrior efforts we must support. They are not accepting the lies.

The Navy is going even further. National File reported the United States Navy is forming a new disciplinary squad to punish vaccine resisters, according to an unclassified NAVADMIN memo. The Navy policy document from Washington, D.C. states that a new “central authority” called the Covid Consolidated Disposition Authority (CCDA) will be the arbiter of punishing unvaccinated military members.

The document states that the CCDA will “serve as the central authority for adjudication and will have at his or her disposal the full range of administrative and disciplinary actions.” They have even denied a top Naval officer’s religious exemption.

Patriotic military heroes are outraged by the Biden regime’s actions knowing Biden wants those patriotic Americans separated from the military. Tucker Carlson asks if the Covid vax mandate is being used to purge Christians and traditional patriots from the military. I believe he’s spot on.

In Part 3 of Project Veritas’ expose on Covid-19 “Vaccine,” even Justin Durant, a scientist for J&J vaccines does not recommend taking his own company’s inoculation, and he argues against children getting the jab.

Expanding Totalitarianism

In the deep south, a Louisiana Hospital system is going to dock pay from employees with unvaxxed spouses. As my friend Marsha said, “The push to jab can be described as unhinged.” Yes, it’s propaganda, control and subjugation.

On October 1st, Merck announced that its experimental antiviral pill reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by about 50%, and they plan to submit an application for emergency use authorization (EUA) as soon as possible. Problem is, Preferred Primary Care Physicians said they are having no luck recruiting patients for the trial. Wonder why…

Diane Feinstein, the 88-year-old Senator from California, has introduced a bill that requires proof of vaccination or negative Covid test for domestic flights, but of course she’s not required to have the jab, according to Biden’s exemptions, so she’s shoving a little more of her authoritarian dogma down our throats.

United Airlines is set to terminate 593 of its employees who have chosen to not comply with the company’s vaccine mandate. This eliminates getting on another airplane for me and mine.

There’s a bill in Congress introduced by a Democrat in August of this year that would prohibit state to state air travel unless fully jabbed (probably means with the boosters too).

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat who assumed the job after Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, announced that she is prepared to declare a state of emergency if the state’s vaccine mandate results in an unmanageable shortage of healthcare workers. The mandate, which pertains to all New York healthcare workers (as well as NY school teachers), is set to take effect on September 27th. However, a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order. Hochul said she’s making sure those who are fired will not receive unemployment benefits. The state is also planning to train national guard personnel in order to deal with the expected staffing shortages. Huh? Are they going to take care of patients and assist in surgeries?

Sharyl Attkisson reports that 1,685 health care workers are jobless after refusing vaccine mandates — and that’s just a small sampling. Basically, those left to care for you are jabbed and they have 251 times the viral load in their nasal passages. Not good for those in nursing homes or hospitals.

If you haven’t read about the mRNA trials for seasonal flu shots…it’s here. How about putting the mRNA in your lettuce and spinach? It’s big brother’s totalitarian control; to subordinate all aspects of individual life to the authority of the state; fascism and communism combined.

In this 27-minute video, Dr. Ryan Cole explains to Del Bigtree that cancers rarely seen in young people are growing exponentially and are more serious than they’ve ever seen. Dr. Cole states that our “T receptors” who warn of invaders who should be attacked, are being weakened and deactivated. This allows foreign invaders to conquer rather than being wiped out allowing cancers to grow in the vaxxed. Another video by Dr. Nathan Thompson exposes this fact with blood work from a vaxxed patient.

A recently-released CDC dataset detailing provisional Covid deaths by age from January 1st, 2020 to September 15th, 2021 appear to show that less child deaths were linked to Covid in that time-frame than would have died from the flu in a typical year. The cause of a child’s death would be 9.49 times more likely to be suicide; 8.46 times more likely to be homicide; 2.02 times more likely to be a drug overdose or alcohol poisoning; and 1.29 times more likely to be influenza.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) supposedly set precedent this summer and published an emergency Covid-19 rule in the Federal Register taking jurisdiction over and providing justification for Covid-19 being a workplace hazard for healthcare employment, even though 99.8% recover from Covid. But this wasn’t enough for Biden, the legislative provision that passed the Budget Committee raises the fines for non-compliance 10 times higher…from $70K to $700K. This would easily bankrupt companies and effect 80 million workers.

However, The Last Refuge reports this has been another con. OSHA was not taking any steps needed to engage with business interests to trigger the first-step in the organization of a process to initiate a rule-making process.

The fascist beat goes on.

Lawsuits

Ohio-based Attorney Thomas Renz has filed a federal lawsuit from an alleged whistleblower who claims inside knowledge of a coverup of reported deaths filed with VAERS, and now there are more. Renz says the death rate with those who’ve taken the Covid jab is much high than originally thought.

Presenting data that he claims comes directly from the CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) database, there have been 48,465 deaths among CMS beneficiaries within 14 days of a 1st or 2nd dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. There are about 59.4 million Americans covered by Medicare, representing 18.1% of the population, so these are staggering numbers!

He states that they chose deaths within 14 days of vaccination, because the federal health agencies are no longer counting deaths within 14 days of a COVID-19 as a death among the “vaccinated,” but among “unvaccinated.”

A “Physicians’ Declaration” produced by an international alliance of 3,000 physicians and medical scientists strongly condemns the global strategy to treat Covid, accusing policy-makers of potential “crimes against humanity” for preventing physicians from providing life-saving treatments for their patients and suppressing open scientific discussion. The document states that “one size fits all” treatment recommendations have resulted in needless illness and death.

The new Nuremberg trials led by Dr. Reiner Feullmich and a team of over 1,000 lawyers and over 10,000 medical experts have begun legal proceedings against the CDC, WHO & the Davos Group for crimes against humanity.

Do I trust the courts? Not likely.

Live Not by Lies

Senator Ron Johnson said we’re being lied to daily and he’s right. Biden claims we’re experiencing “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” The Centers for Disease Control share no US data with the American people, so the Senator looked to England for the truth. The UK reports that 63% of Delta deaths in the last 7.5 months were fully vaxxed.Dr. Peter McCullough states in this video that the UK keeps some of the best statistics.

Truth is a rare commodity in America these days.

On the day he was arrested and exiled to the West, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn wrote a short paper entitled, Live Not by Lies. His last words before leaving his homeland urged Soviet citizens as individuals to refrain from cooperating with the regime’s lies.

He said, “And therein we find, neglected by us, the simplest, the most accessible key to our liberation: a personal non participation in lies! Even if all is covered by lies, even if all is under their rule, let us resist in the smallest way: Let their rule hold not through me!

And this is the way to break out of the imaginary encirclement of our inertness, the easiest way for us and the most devastating for the lies. For when people renounce lies, lies simply cease to exist. Like parasites, they can only survive when attached to a person.”

Václav Havel was a Czech statesman, playwright, and former political dissident, who served as the last President of Czechoslovakia from 1989 until the dissolution of Czechoslovakia in 1992 and then as the first President of the Czech Republic from 1993 to 2003.

Havel echoed Solzhenitsyn’s sentiments and said, “If the main pillar of the [totalitarian] system is living a lie, then it is not surprising that the fundamental threat to it is living the truth. This is why [the truth] must be suppressed more severely than anything else.

We must commit to a non-participation in their lies. We must live within the truth and that means seceding from the totalitarian state or county and reestablishing yourself in one that holds to freedom and liberty.

Havel says we are to live as freely and authentically as possible, to boldly express our individuality and spontaneity with its incalculability is the greatest of all obstacles to total domination over man.”

Conclusion

The choice is ours; subjugation to slavery or the cry of freedom.

