No one should suffer from the great delusion that any form of communism or socialism which promotes the dictatorship of the few instead of the initiative of the millions can produce a happier or more prosperous society. —Charles E. Wilson, President Eisenhower’s Secretary of Defense

God is on your side? Is he a conservative? The Devil is on my side, he’s a good communist.

Joseph Stalin, Soviet leader, to Winston Churchill at Tehran, November 1943

If you don’t like us then don’t accept our invitations and don’t invite us to come to see you. Whether you like it or not, history is on our side. We will bury you. —Nikita Khrushchev, Soviet leader, November 1956

Do you love freedom? Do you love liberty? Do you love owning property? Do you love your privacy? Do you love being able to speak freely? Do you love going to synagogue or church? Do you love medical freedom? And do you love being able to associate with whomever you choose? Do you love our Constitution and our God-Given freedoms explicitly spelled out in the first ten unalienable amendments in our Bill of Rights?

We are about to lose all those freedoms, and far more. George Orwell wrote 1984 in 1949. Seventy-two years later we are living his dystopian tale, and patriotic, conservative and knowledgeable Americans are distraught that the majority of American citizens are docile and acquiescent.

That same majority of Americans, and the world, bought the fake fear, went along with the unnecessary lockdowns, stayed in their homes, donned their masks – which they’re still wearing, sometimes even two, and fell for the lies. Now our compliant and submissive citizens are lining up to receive the most evil experimental vaccine for a virus that has never even been isolated and has a 99.75 percent recovery. I want to scream!

Krispy Crème is offering their sweet fattening donuts, one a day, if you only show your vaccine passport! What unbelievable chutzpah…promoting sweets for your obedience to the evil of our federal government, the CDC, the NIH, Bill Gates, Dr. Fauci, WHO, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, ModeRNA, Johnson and Johnson and countless others, sadly including our former president. I pray that his entire family has not taken this jab!

Naomi Wolf

The following video by Naomi Wolf, a Democrat and feminist, has exposed exactly what will happen if the American public accepts vaccine passports. We will have locked into China’s communist control via social credits for every American citizen who once believed our country was the land of the free and the home of the brave. If you haven’t listened to Naomi’s 15 min. presentation about these evil covid passports, please do…what she explains is the total control of every American. The fact that she is a democrat makes what she is saying even more important. There is however, a caveat.

Naomi Wolf video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HFibiRIXVQj4/

Naomi is uninformed regarding Israeli vaccine passports and should have done more research before claiming she knew about what was happening in Israel. A friend who lives in Israel listened to the video and clarified their situation, which is nothing like what is being reported by so many. She rightly blasts those who are repeating the false reports. Here’s what she wrote…

We just now went to a Jerusalem Bagel Restaurant, without any passport and no one said or asked for any ID. The only question they asked was “What would you like?” As I’ve said before, Israel follows the Nuremberg Laws which forbid businesses and govts from forcing people to get vaccines. Naomi is just copying what someone else said, and it’s not true reporting. It’s propaganda spreading fear.

The only scenario in Israel which allegedly has been allowed by our Labor Court is for an employer’s right to require employees to get the vaccine. It’s possible that will be appealed to a higher court. But regardless, restaurants so far, and malls and grocery stores etc., have not asked to see any green card.

The rule here for the airlines and some private clubs is you either need a green card or a test result saying you are negative for Corona, taken within the last 72 hours. Naomi just blew any cred she may have had, which she didn’t in my book, since she’s such a lefty.

The journalists claiming the totalitarian actions via vaccine passports in Israel either haven’t done their homework or any actual research. Sadly enough, they are spreading disgusting information that blackens a country that long ago moved away from socialism toward a capitalist society.

That doesn’t mean that what Naomi Wolfe reported about social credits cannot happen in America. The despotic and totalitarian actions of the democratic socialists, and many of their comrades on the right, were exposed with their open hatred and hostility of President Trump.

Remember Claire Wolf’s statement from 1996… “America is at that awkward stage where it’s too late to work within the system, but too early to shoot the bastards.” She made this statement a quarter of a century ago…where do you believe we are now?

Social Credit Systems

China’s plan for a social credit system is much like our financial credit system, but this system is about analyzing your character and trustworthiness toward the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). It’s an idea straight out of Orwell’s 1984. The original Chinese proposal for the system, titled “Planning Outline for the Construction of a Social Credit System is ungodly control. Unfortunately, the second half of the paper is in Chinese, but the point is…every Chinese citizen must be a good little communist or else there are consequences.

Here is just one paragraph from this evil and obnoxious system.

Accelerating the construction of a social credit system is an important basis for comprehensively implementing the scientific development view and building a harmonious Socialist society, it is an important method to perfect the Socialist market economy system, accelerating and innovating social governance, and it has an important significance for strengthening the sincerity consciousness of the members of society, forging a desirable credit environment, raising the overall competitiveness of the country and stimulating the development of society and the progress of civilization.

Naomi Wolfe talks about the CCP’s social credit system coming to America via vaccine passports. She believes social credit systems are part of the passport plans!

All three branches of our government are held today by hardcore Democratic Socialists, who are extremely fond of Marx and Engels. Their followers immigrated to America in 1848 after the failure of socialism in Europe and have assiduously worked to change America into a communist state, one that too closely resembles the massive citizen control in the CCP. In America, the parasite elements of the ruling elite want total control of all citizens and the entire plan was fomented and engineered via the “pandemic” of Covid-19.

Mainland China’s “social credit” system is the most extensive program of government surveillance the world has ever seen—one that should caution not only Hong Kong but also America and the West against further intrusions on privacy, but those in charge of our government today are thrilled with the constant surveillance and wish to implement China’s policies as soon as possible.

A Wall Street Journal article estimated that 10% of East Germans were Stasi spies, but that’s nothing compared with China’s oversight on their people. In 2020, an additional 600 million cameras were installed in China … one for every two citizens. Through facial recognition software, Beijing will be able to identify everyone within three seconds of anything happening. Chinese citizens do not own their lives, their government, run by Xi Jinping, knows their every move, and monitors people they believe may go against the ideological beliefs of the CCP. In Taiwan, the people tear down the hated spy cameras, longing to keep their freedom from the mainland.

Falun Gong members, and dissident Christians are closely watched and tracked and this is where this social credit system steps in. The Muslim Uyghurs are recognized as native to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in Northwest China and their population has felt the heavy hand of Xi Jinping. In 2017, China began a massive political reeducation program, with more than one million Uyghurs from all walks of life taken into 85 identified detention camps in Xinjiang.

The government nips any democracy movement in the bud and knows your every move via their social credit system. Chinese citizens are ranked via merits and demerits regarding their behavior towards their masters. Should they too often criticize their leaders, put their garbage in the wrong bin, or go against the rules of their masters, they will incur sanctions to discourage their improper and bad behavior. The totalitarian state controls them completely…they’re denied good jobs, internet speed is cut, they’re kept out of prestigious schools and their pets can even be taken from them…thus the citizenry must be submissive to the state or they will pay dearly and that can mean imprisonment.

A recent Western Journal article exposed the cries for help from Chinese prisoners. Notes from prisoners found hidden in decorations within holiday products made for Americans told of their imprisonment resulting from actions against the state. Many of the prisoners are Falun Gong members and suffer more punishment than others because of their beliefs.

According to the New York Post, the letters read, “Please kindly resend this letter to the World Human Right[s] Organization. Thousands [of] people here who are under the persecution of the Chinese Communist Party Government will thank and remember you forever.”

Libertarians

Although I’m not a libertarian, our Tennessee Libertarians, unlike our democrats and republicans, stand firmly against vaccination passports and reject their implementation by the government at every level. They are right in saying passports are antithetical to individual liberty and they will erode our inherent rights.

We have God given sovereignty over our bodies, our property and our privacy. Our founders included those unalienable rights in the first ten amendments of our constitution. We the people are not the servants of those elected to represent us who have shown their true totalitarian and dictatorial colors. Their passport proposals are antithetical to individual freedoms and an infringement on liberty in a free society.

Passports will empower the state should we fail to comply. This includes business licenses, tracking technologies that violate privacy and possibly HIPAA violations. Federal, state and local governments will increase their control and powers, none of which are enumerated under their respective constitutions. Individual liberty will be lost.

Conclusion

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) introduced a proposal on April 1st that would ban COVID-19 vaccination mandates as well as so-called vaccine passports. I am afraid few will sign onto her “We Will Not Comply Act.” We must act now…and that means telling your elected officials you want this bill passed. State legislatures need to be heavily encouraged to write the same kinds of bills, and strongly urge their governors to sign them.

Projects like China’s Social Credit System should worry people for a number of reasons. But just like Orwell’s 1984 dystopian hell it’s being likened to, it scares us because we innately understand that it is a world we’re familiar with — only with the control and surveillance massively cranked up.

