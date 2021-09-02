By Frosty Wooldridge

One of my journalistic colleagues, Charley Reese, recently retired from the Orlando Sentinel. He’s a journalist for as long as I have been a journalist around 50 years. He’s seen what I have seen.

He shares his views of America and our current quagmire as brought to you and all of us by those 545 rascals in Washington DC. Not to mention the one that has ascended into the White House after 47 years in Congress!

Give us an idea Mr. Reese of what you’ve seen in your years as a journalist:

“Politicians are the only people in the world who create problems and then campaign against them,” he said. “Have you ever wondered, if both the Democrats and the Republicans are against deficits, WHY do we have deficits? Have you ever wondered, if all the politicians are against inflation and high taxes, WHY do we have inflation and high taxes?

“You and I don’t propose a federal budget. The President does. You and I don’t have the Constitutional authority to vote on appropriations. The House of Representatives does. You and I don’t write the tax code, Congress does. You and I don’t set fiscal policy, Congress does. You and I don’t control monetary policy, the Federal Reserve Bank does.

“One hundred senators, 435 congressmen, one President, and nine Supreme Court justices equates to 545 human beings out of the 330 million, are directly, legally, morally, and individually responsible for the domestic problems that plague this country.

“I excluded the members of the Federal Reserve Board because that problem was created by the Congress. In 1913, Congress delegated its Constitutional duty to provide a sound currency to a federally chartered, but private, central bank.

“I excluded all the special interests and lobbyists for a sound reason. They have no legal authority. They have no ability to coerce a senator, a congressman, or a President to do one cotton-picking thing. I don’t care if they offer a politician $1 million dollars in cash. The politician has the power to accept or reject it. No matter what the lobbyist promises, it is the legislator’s responsibility to determine how he votes.

“Those 545 human beings spend much of their energy convincing you that what they did is not their fault. They cooperate in this common con regardless of party.

“What separates a politician from a normal human being is an excessive amount of gall. No normal human being would have the gall of a Speaker, who stood up and criticized the President for creating deficits. ( The President can only propose a budget. He cannot force the Congress to accept it.)

“The Constitution, which is the supreme law of the land, gives sole responsibility to the House of Representatives for originating and approving appropriations and taxes.

“It seems inconceivable to me that a nation of 330 million cannot replace 545 people who stand convicted — by present facts — of incompetence and irresponsibility. I can’t think of a single domestic problem that is not traceable directly to those 545 people. When you fully grasp the plain truth that 545 people exercise the power of the federal government, then it must follow that what exists is what they want to exist.

“If the tax code is unfair, it’s because they want it unfair. If the budget is in the red, it’s because they want it in the red. If the Army & Marines are in Iraq and Afghanistan it’s because they want them in Iraq and Afghanistan.”

The current retreat debacle was engineered by Biden and his staff. Pure and simple. Total incompetence and totally planned.

“If they do not receive social security but are on an elite retirement plan not available to the people, it’s because they want it that way,” said Reese. “There are no insoluble government problems. Do not let these 545 people shift the blame to bureaucrats, whom they hire and whose jobs they can abolish; to lobbyists, whose gifts and advice they can reject; to regulators, to whom they give the power to regulate and from whom they can take this power.

“Above all, do not let them con you into the belief that there exists disembodied mystical forces like “the economy,” “inflation,” or “politics” that prevent them from doing what they take an oath to do. Those 545 people, and they alone, are responsible. They, and they alone, have the power.

“They, and they alone, should be held accountable by the people who are their bosses. Provided the voters have the gumption to manage their own employees… We should vote all of them out of office and clean up their mess!”

There you have it…right from the horse’s mouth.

