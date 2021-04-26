by Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D.

In a previous article, I quoted from emails by Democrat strategist Bill Ivey to John Podesta and Podesta’s subsequent strategy as Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign manager. The response by NewsWithViews readers was underwhelming, so I will try to explain the emails’ importance. Podesta had been President Clinton’s chief-of-staff, and Ivey was communicating with him regarding their CONSPIRACY. On March 13, 2016, Ivey wrote to Podesta: “We’ve been quite content to demean government, drop civics and in general conspire to produce an unaware and compliant citizenry.”

Note that Ivey says “we’ve” and uses the past tense. This clearly implies a large group has “conspired” for a long time. And consider how much and how long it would take to “produce an unaware and compliant citizenry”! There is an April 23, 2015 document which was “part of tens of thousands of emails to and from John Podesta” with a strategy stating ,”We need to be elevating (certain Republican) Pied Piper candidates so that they are leaders of the pack and tell the press to take them seriously.” A member of the compliant press, THE WASHINGTON POST reported in early August 2015 that “Bill Clinton had a private telephone conversation in late spring with Donald Trump…encouraged Trump’s efforts to play a larger role in the Republican Party,…and then analyzed Trump’s prospects and his desire to rouse the GOP base.”

The Clintons’ and others’ efforts to “produce and unaware and compliant citizenry” began with the National Education Association (NEA), whose President Catherine Barrett wrote in the February 10, 1973 edition of SATURDAY REVIEW OF EDUCATION: “Dramatic changes in the way we will raise our children in the year 2000 are indicated, particularly in terms of schooling….We will need to recognize that the so-called ‘basic skills,’ which currently represent nearly the total effort in elementary schools, will be taught in one-quarter of the present school day….When this happens—and it’s near—-the teacher can rise to his true calling. More than a dispenser of information, the teacher will be a conveyor of values, a philosopher….We will be agents of change.”

Via values clarification techniques, the values of students were to be changed to situation ethics. I attended the first Governor’s School for the gifted in the nation. It was in North Carolina and funded by Carnegie, and Hillary Clinton modeled Arkansas’s Governor’s School after ours, but the assault upon traditional values was even more radicalized, and one student even committed suicide! In the 1980s, Hillary Clinton along with David Rockefeller, Jr. and others became Board members of Carnegie’s National Center on Education and the Economy (NCEE), with Mario Cuomo chairman and N.C. Governor Jim Hunt vice-chairman. The president of the NCEE was Marc Tucker, who right after Bill Clinton won the presidency in November 1992 wrote a letter to Hillary Clinton saying this would give then a chance to implement their “cradle-to-grave” plan for all Americans.

The following year, at the July 2-5, 1993 NEA’s national convention, President Clinton addressed the delegates and thanked the NEA for “the gift of our assistant secretary,” referring to long-time NEA activist Sharon Robinson, who became U.S. Assistant Secretary of Education for the Office of Education Research and Improvement (OERI, where I had worked in the Reagan administration). President Clinton went on to say that he believed his goals for America closely parallel those of the NEA, further stating: “And I believe that the president of this organization would say we have had the partnership I promised in the campaign of 1992, and we will continue to have it….You and I are joined in a common cause, and I believe we will succeed.” On December 15, 1993, EDUCATION WEEK reported that “Debra DeLee, the former director of governmental relations for the NEA, has joined the Democratic National Committee as its executive director.”

By this time, civics (which I had taken as a full-year course in 9th grade in 1960) had already been dropped from many public school curricula across the nation (remember Ivey’s conspiracy). During the 1990s and the Clinton presidency, Outcome-Based Education (OBE) was being emphasized. Its father was William Spady, who said OBE took 3 forms: Traditional (not very different from former educational practices), Transitional (where education would transition to the final goal of), Transformational Education, which emphasized changing children’s values. In “Future Trends: Considerations in Developing Exit Outcomes” (September 1987), Spady wrote that “Despite the historical trend toward intellectual enlightenment and cultural pluralism, there has been a major rise in religious and political orthodoxy, intolerance, fundamentalism, and conservatism with which young people will have to be prepared to deal.”

As parents became more aware of what OBE was trying to do, it ran into increasing disfavor, and the planners of our future had to come up with a different tactic. Therefore in 2008, the Hunt Institute (named for formerly mentioned N.C. Governor Jim Hunt) at N.C. State University began to develop what would come to be known as the Common Core (CC) curriculum. It would not take long for parents to realize that CC was not benefiting many students, causing them to not reach proficiency on the National Assessment of Educational Progress. The population would become increasingly “dumbed down” as former Reagan administration OERI member Charlotte Iserbyt called them. This has resulted in “an unaware citizenry,” which has become more and more manipulable or “compliant” (giving up some freedoms after the 9/11 attacks, and now taking Covid-19 vaccine shots apparently every year, etc.).

In Alexis De Tocqueville’s DEMOCRACY IN AMERICA (1840), he described a despotism to come: “…The supreme power extends its arm over the whole community. It covers the surface of society with a network of small complicated rules, minute and uniform….The will of man is not shattered, but softened, bent, and guided….It does not tyrannize, but it compresses, enervates, extinguishes, and stupefies a people, till each nation is reduced to nothing better than a flock of timid and industrious animals, of which the government is the shepherd….It is vain to summon a people who have been rendered so dependent on the central power to choose from time to time the representatives of that power; this rare and brief exercise of their free choice…will not prevent them from gradually losing the faculties of thinking, feeling, and acting for themselves, and thus gradually falling below the level of humanity.” “An unaware and compliant citizenry”?

My mother used to as many files as I did on various issues such as Agenda 21 (see my mother’s New Age New World Order tree chart by going to https://cumbey.blogspot.com/2015/o9/ and scroll about two-thirds the way down the article), and she was always clipping things out of publications for research. One day she found that an office of the National Center for Health Statistics was located nearby and they were sending all our personal health records to Moscow. We wondered why should the Soviets need too be sent all our health records!? We tried to spread the alarm about this, but “an unaware and compliant citizenry” did not seem to care!

Another word for despot is dictator, and remember that before President Joe Biden signed 30 Executive Orders in the first 3 days of his presidency, he told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on October 15, 2020: “Some of my Republican friends and some of my Democratic friends even occasionally say, ‘Well, if you can’t get the votes, by executive order unless you’re going to do something.’ Things you can’t do by executive order unless you’re a dictator.”

