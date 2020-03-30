By A.M Byrd

I had plans for my vacation. This was not one of them. However, here I am, stuck at home, because of this manufactured panic and aggressively promoted hysteria affecting the globe by means of the relentless, explicit regurgitation and droning on and on and on from every “news” media agency and outlet on the earth. Well, I have had enough. ENOUGH, I tell you!

With my own innate disinclination to accept doomsday scenarios, I question: why, when the number of cases in the US is, thus far, lower than that of a bad seasonal flu, and the death toll far lower than for either flu or sepsis, are we in the midst of an official crisis that requires shutting down major, morale-boosting events? Social exercise? Travel to see loved ones? And why, if deaths are overwhelmingly occurring among the economically inactive elderly, is this epidemic creating such havoc in the markets? I was supposed to travel a measly 200 miles through mostly farm lands to my daughter’s to help with pet sitting and painting. She called me and suggested that perhaps I should not visit, because after all, I am “in that age range of persons more susceptible to the virus”…I admit to you now, my head almost exploded! I was furious with her! My good friend, a nurse, had to talk me down off the cliff of rage.

I am much calmer now and accept that my daughter may just be under the influence…of treacherous propaganda. She’ll come to her senses. She always does.

However, the Global Masters of (other people’s) Destiny have manipulated everyone into a state of frenzy over a virus that was genetically concocted and highly modified in a bio-weapons laboratory…which one, I cannot declare, as the jury is still out…mainly because the information is not only tainted, it’s largely fraudulent. Why tell the truth to people you want to control through fear and panic?? It goes against the demented rationale of the Evil System we are living under.

So let’s talk about FEAR…and what it does to people.

I remember the FEAR that gripped the United States on the morning of Sept 11, 2001, and has lasted to this day. I remember the FEAR that permeated every conversation on and following the afternoon of Nov 22nd , 1963…How about the FEAR over the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918-1919? It is widely accepted that worldwide, between 20 and 40 MILLION people died because of the avian H1N1 virus.

“ The pandemic affected everyone. With one-quarter of the US and one-fifth of the world infected with the influenza, it was impossible to escape from the illness. Even President Woodrow Wilson suffered from the flu in early 1919 while negotiating the crucial treaty of Versailles to end the World War. Those who were lucky enough to avoid infection had to deal with the public health ordinances to restrain the spread of the disease. The public health departments distributed gauze masks to be worn in public. Stores could not hold sales, funerals were limited to 15 minutes. Some towns required a signed certificate to enter and railroads would not accept passengers without them. Those who ignored the flu ordinances had to pay steep fines enforced by extra officers. Bodies piled up as the massive deaths of the epidemic ensued. Besides the lack of health care workers and medical supplies, there was a shortage of coffins, morticians and gravediggers. The conditions in 1918 were not so far removed from the Black Death in the era of the bubonic plague of the Middle Ages.”

Bubonic plague? How many died from that horrifying epidemic? That particularly nasty little pestilence, was spread by a bacillus (bacterium) called Yersina pestis. The bacteria travels from person to person pneumonically (through the air) as well as through the bite of infected fleas and rats. Both of these pests could be found almost everywhere in medieval Europe, but they were particularly at home aboard ships of all kinds – which is how the deadly plague made its way through Messina, Italy on ships coming from the trade routes of the Near and Far East. Indeed, in the early 1340s, the disease had struck China, India, Persia, Syria and Egypt. It went on to infect people in the port cities and beyond of Marseilles, France and Tunis, North Africa…it then reached into Rome and Florence, two cities at the center of an elaborate web of trade routes. By the middle of 1348 the Black Death had struck Paris, Bordeaux, Lyon and London. In the end, over 25 million people perished…the world population at that time was significantly lower than the present…so the mortality rate was approaching almost 3% of the world’s population.

Which brings us to another interesting point…world population and depopulation goals. Recently, in October 2019, a fun little exercise was conducted by a group of the world’s foremost proponents of social engineering and climate change cheerleaders. It was hosted by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

As those supposed do-gooders luxuriate in fuel guzzling private jets, attending benefits, galas, conferences and symposiums to SAVE THE PLANET FROM HUMANS, we witness the Unseen Hand of Privilege blocking anyone from looking at their ulterior motives. These few extremely……no, OBSCENELY… wealthy humans feel it is their duty to save us from ourselves; so, who was the instigator of this little gathering of self-anointed Masterminds to ensure Gaia’s survival? The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and their co-conspirators of Global hegemony for the powerful, elites of industry (of their choice mind you), finance and arrogant aristocracy. Did you know that Bill Gates’ children were never given vaccines, and yet he is on record as INSISTING that vaccines are the way to a better life and lower populations!!!! In that fully twisted, contorted, diseased mind of his, vaccines will encourage lower birth rates by upwardly mobile yuppies who put careers and personal interests before regeneration of the species…and Mr. Gates self satisfied smirk really makes me want to vomit… (caution, strong language at the beginning)

Of note here, The Pirbright Institute owns the patent on corona-virus/COVid-19:

“The patent page for corona-virus explains that it “may be used as a vaccine for treating and/or preventing a disease, such as infectious bronchitis, in a subject,” suggesting that this is just another weaponized viral strain designed to sell more useless, deadly vaccines, while at the same time killing off a few thousand, or perhaps a few million, people”. Bill and Melinda’s ‘foundation’ are major funders of the Pirbright Institute.

Remind me again where the first noticeable outbreak for this virus was? China?

Ah…the woke GENERATION! Woke, they AIN’T, I guarantee that! More like lulled into complacency under the cozy blanket of magnified self interest, self importance, self focus and self actualization.

Let’s move on; One of the Internet’s favorite fear inspiring “conspiracy theories” is the Georgia Guide-stones, which has 10 ‘rules’ for mankind:

#1 is Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature. #2 is Guide reproduction wisely – improving fitness and diversity. #3 is Unite humanity with a living new language. The rest: Rule passion – faith – tradition – and all things with tempered reason; Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts; Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court; Avoid petty laws and useless officials; Balance personal rights with social duties; Prize truth – beauty – love – seeking harmony with the infinite; Be not a cancer on the earth – Leave room for nature – Leave room for nature.”

Since the Guide-Stones are in fact REAL and observable in 8 modern languages (English, Spanish, Swahili, Hindu, Hebrew, Arabic, Chinese and Russian) I’m nearly certain it is not a conspiracy theory…but, is it another Collectivist cult run at institutionalized Eugenics? This is the Fabian Society gone stratospherically insane.

The Guide-stones actually exist in Elbert County, GA, were commissioned by one, R.C. Christian (a pseudonym). He commissioned the guide-stones in 1979, from the Elberton Granite Finishing Co and purchased the land where they would be erected from farmer Wayne Mullinex…Mr. Christian’s true identity has never been disclosed. He said he represented “a small group of loyal Americans”. Apparently, these were “loyal American’s” who valued population control through targeted elimination, realized completed globalism, and forced compliance with climate/land regulations designed to protect nature at the expense of human habitation and life!…OH, and to put REASON above everything else. Reason dislodges God and faith from all conversations. The “mind of man” is elevated above the omnipotence, omniscience and deity of God as the Creator. Here’s a perfect example:

Now the serpent was more subtle than any beast of the field which the LORD God had made. And he said unto the woman, ‘Yea, hath God said, Ye shall not eat of every tree of the garden?’

And the woman said unto the serpent, ‘We may eat of the fruit of the trees of the garden:

But of the fruit of the tree which is in the midst of the garden, God hath said, Ye shall not eat of it, neither shall ye touch it, lest ye die.’

And the serpent said unto the woman, ‘Ye shall not surely die: For God doth know that in the day ye eat thereof, then your eyes shall be opened, and ye shall be as gods, knowing good and evil.’ Gen 3:1-5

People, we are living side by side with the serpent of deception…mankind was tempted to “be as gods” by the aberration and hallucination that we could elevate ourselves to ‘godship’, by the use of our minds. Man’s egotistical arrogance over the worship of our Creator and trusting His leadership over our lives. The “Guidestones” don’t make me afraid of the globalist’s agenda…it enrages me no end! Thomas Paine be damned!

Resuming, I draw your particular attention to the first 3 ‘guidelines’, plus, this little gem; “Balance personal rights with social duties”. Bill Gates didn’t commission that American Stone Henge (as it is known), down in Georgia but he sure preaches that doctrine anywhere and everywhere he can find an open chair on a dais. Gates rail’s against vaccine whistle-blowers and declares through his own exaggerated hubris that he knows better than the scientists who have researched the downsides of vaccinations, in children especially.

Here is an example of a scientist trying to warn of the inherent dangers of vaccine contents:

“Congressional investigation of the NEUROTOXIC adjuvants, excipients, and growth medium in vaccines and vaccinations, e.g., mercury–a hazmat (Thimerosal), formaldehyde–an EPA-declared carcinogen, aluminum–a neurotoxin damaging the brain and central nervous system, polysorbate 80–induces sterility in lab rats, MSG–an excitotoxin that excites brain glial cells so much so that they can self-destruct, aborted fetal (diploid) cells, plus foreign species DNA (pig, chick, monkey, insect) and numerous other ingredients that are causing severe health damage to infants, toddlers, teens (HPV vaccines), adults, and senior citizens… Congress must do something about poisons and toxins in vaccines that are mandated to be injected into children starting at BIRTH.”

Do those things sound like something you want to put into your child’s body?

The question has been approached several times on the “news”. Why is the US in such dire straights when it comes to access to drugs, drug manufacturing and urgently needed medical supplies?? Maybe one answer is this:

“A rogue industry out of control due to the U.S. Congress in 1986 bailing out the pharmaceutical industry because of a ‘boatload’ of lawsuits against their vaccines. Big Pharma threatened not to make any more vaccines, if it didn’t get product liability legal exemptions for damages from their vaccines. It’s rather interesting that Big Pharma wanted, threatened and obtained their vaccine exemptions, but humans, parents, children and pets cannot have exemptions!”

Let’s remember, Big Pharma is nothing more than gargantuan chemical companies making all sorts of good things for our lawns, cosmetics, hair care, pesticides as well as pharmaceutical and pharmacological drugs…AND whose company lobbyists contribute very heavily to career politicians cushy lifestyles and habits. And let’s not forget about the thoroughly malignant Council on Foreign Relations and their vociferous cheer-leading for Chinese antibiotics and their chemical company owner: The Chinese Communist Government.

Wanna talk pollution? The reason the Chinese and other Asian people wear masks all the time, is because their air isn’t fit to breathe!!!!! They endure some of the most heavily polluted air on the planet! Checking the world air quality index just now, the air quality in Bain Al Jessrain, UAE, the air quality is so bad, their ranking is “very unhealthy” with a PM (particle pollution) of 10; In Yingkou, China the air is also “very unhealthy”.

Linked here is an explanation of air standards associated with pollution, from the EPA. Note, “Primary standards provide public health protection, including protecting the health of “sensitive” populations such as asthmatics, children, and the elderly. Secondary standards provide public welfare protection, including protection against decreased visibility and damage to animals, crops, vegetation, and buildings.” A “PM10” indicates that both primary and secondary standards are being violated….usually by ALOT!

Do your own research on what these levels of worldwide pollution cause. You can check out other nations from this link as well.

What does this mean? It means there are countries, regions that don’t give a damn about the quality of life in their nations, nor the health of their people… why in God’s name would they care about us?

Or, why don’t we chat about the spraying of our skies? Another “conspiracy theory” by people who don’t know what they are talking about and wish to produce “fear” in the population, according to the lame-stream media moguls and their mouthpieces prattling endlessly on TV???

I can’t tell you how many times I have been viciously ridiculed for trying to alert people to ChemTrails!!! Well, folks, it’s not a conspiracy theory if it is indeed provable FACT! I know the difference between a contrail, which is condensation from an aircraft climbing into higher altitudes, and the long lingering billowy, plumes of toxic chemicals being released into our atmosphere by the billions of pounds every year. If you have a chance to look up some of Dane Wiggington’s data, you will find a plethora of supporting information that our atmosphere is being manipulated…and poisoned. Here is the 2010 video that got me to digging into this phenomena. (skip the ads, the video is 1hr, 37 mins and well worth watching)

So you ask, why would the NWO do that, and poison themselves? That’s a good question I don’t have an answer for. Yet, let’s not forget, the powerful have built astronomically expensive, fully self sufficient, impenetrable bunkers for their own safety and survival. All I know is that the spraying is taking place and has been for well over 10 years.

But let’s get back to the subject…FEAR.

The Masters of the Universe and their sycophants who live and work in Washington DC, it’s surrounding areas, and the major US metropolitan cities, such as NY City, as well as in West Coast states, Florida, northeastern seaboard, will stop at nothing to reduce the average person’s standard of living in our nation. They are protected by their clever financial handling, holdings, accountants, investments, black book offshore accounts, etc, while most of the average populace have not had the benefits of insider knowledge and savvy market info by which to protect their portfolios, if they have any left at all right now. “Within the current stock market crash, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down more than 23% year-to-date through Monday’s close. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 30.7% and 34.9%, respectively, through March 23.” This translates to a staggering ‘wealth’ loss of +/- $6Trillion dollars… Where did it go?

MAYBE, it was never really “money” in the first place:

“Robert Shiller, an economist at Yale, puts it bluntly: The notion that you lose a pile of money whenever the stock market tanks is a “fallacy.” He says the price of a stock has never been the same thing as money — it’s simply the “best guess” of what the stock is worth.

“It’s in people’s minds,” Shiller explains. “We’re just recording a measure of what people think the stock market is worth. What the people who are willing to trade today — who are very, very few people — are actually trading at. So we’re just extrapolating that and thinking, well, maybe that’s what everyone thinks it’s worth.”

Shiller uses the example of an appraiser who values a house at $350,000, a week after saying it was worth $400,000. In a sense, $50,000 just disappeared when he said that,” he said “But it’s all in the mind.”

Did you read that?? IT’S ALL IN THE MIND.

More civilizations have been destroyed out of the results of a cacophony of ruling elite superiors controlling the masses through emotional manipulation (fear, uncertainty, chaos and crisis) than any outside manifestation of real physical danger, ever to hit the planet. Fear is a mind disease the Enemy uses with enormous tactical success. It castrates the human will and destroys healthy initiative. It does so on purpose. The ultimate design of any ruling class is to suppress and modify the population in favor of it’s own survival and superiority. Power…….Control. It’s as simple as that.

Utilizing FEAR is their ultimate weapon…and if you go into your TV room and turn on the news today, you will see it at work in all it’s grotesque profane glory. When all else fails to sway the public sentiment, use fear and chaos; constrict their living conditions; deny them personal freedom; restrict their choices; halt the economy at large and destroy the people’s livelihoods. It’s a sure fire way to destabilize the population and bend them to the will of the Ruling Class. The proof of this is all around us TODAY. Our nation has been put into a gyroscope of emotional turmoil and a majority of people have surrendered to “The Masters of Seduction”…(one of the best books I have ever read, by Jeri Lynn Ball). It’s all in the mind…result: the MIND, and by extension, the behavior, has been successfully manipulated!!!

In 2001, all it took was 4 airplanes and a magic act in the fully conscious, hypersensitive birdseye-view of 300 Million American’s and the rest of the world. The “Patriot Act” which was written, ready and waiting in the wings to be implemented, was wheeled out like the panacea of perfect organization and protection for The People, and that would cure the problem. But what did it really do? It RESTRICTED MOVEMENT (freedom) and put all humans under the veil of suspicion. You didn’t have to be a Middle Eastern man with a beard and a turban to excite the TSA, it just took a grandma with a big purse to make people uneasy…and the alarm bells to go off down the long lines of airline passengers.

Now, I’m really gonna invite the rage of believers in the official story of the Trade Center collapse by way of fires: I call TOTAL BS on that! Those 2 (actually 3) towers were brought down by controlled demolition, and anyone with ½ a functioning brain cell who knows how to look up “controlled demolition” on the internet can plainly see that was EXACTLY what happened. Sept 11th is not a subject I will dive into now, but rest assured, that was just the 2nd salvo of the personal war against We The People’s sovereignty, and the accelerated erosion of our Constitutional rights and protections. In my estimation the opening salvo was in 1913 when the Federal Government turned us into indentured servants of the Universal Monied Class, the aristocracy of the European Banking Families and their hand picked puppets in the US Power base. Same template of panic and fear…start a rumor, cause a panic (in this case, through the financial system)and then slide into home base with the “solution”…after creating the manufactured crisis in the first place. INGENIOUS, and completely diabolical.

It is my sincere belief that the Collective was getting tired of waiting to implement their universal government plan, so they prodded the process along by either allowing the devastation of 9/11 to occur or artificially producing the crisis in total and then dancing in with their solution: The Patriot Act…then more crisis after crisis; when the People said enough is enough and we would rather stick hot spikes into our eyes than have a maniacal miscreant who is a psychologically unstable sociopath (Hillary Clinton) as president, We The People chose Mr Trump to save us from the hedonists who would enslave us as quickly as possible in their great agenda to subdue the planet in favor of their insatiable appetite for power over us…and we still fight them to this day.

FEAR. Whip people up into a frenzy over a perceived biological threat and watch them be willing to have everything around them shut down to ‘protect themselves’ from the malevolent virus someone cooked up in a research lab, and then…POOF…you have a compliant, herd of sheep who will do whatever you ask them to, for the ‘good of humanity’ and the safety of their homes, health and money.

“Don’t worry; We’ll send y’all some cash so you don’t have to worry about paying the rent”, while we strip everything out of the market and create another crisis on the horizon, just waiting to be unleashed after we stop the spread of this contagion…

Putting fear into the hearts and minds of the public modifies their natural behaviors and reconditions their psyche. Hindered by confusion and uncertainty, the public will allow grave restrictions to their autonomy and freedoms, until they are so weakened by the propaganda of social responsibility to OTHERS, they lose sight of their own evaporated rights.

Human rights did not come from Almighty Government; they came from Almighty GOD Himself. Those inherent human life rights were ensconced and codified into our Constitution, which our nation has rested upon, for generations and hundreds of years. It has been the solid foundation of the greatest nation ever to exist on the face of this planet; It has been a beacon of hope and possibility the world over; It has supported the rest of the world with it’s inspired works by the People who have lived by it, and shared their wallets with the rest of the planet, because we BELIEVE in the goodness of God and that we should share with those less fortunate, or those caught in tragic circumstances. Our nation has given her last full measure of talent, and treasure to the world by way of our beliefs in the fact that all men are created equal and have the divine right to self directed prosperity and freedom.

FEAR crushes that inspiration by way of the oppressive distortions by evil men who feel they are more adept at determining our fates then we ourselves are. That is not how Man was created in the beginning…but that was the supreme seduction practiced in the garden, and Eve bit at the apple. Fear is not a fruit of the Spirit; indeed it is diametrically opposed to Truth; Fear is the result of doubt and the absence of confidence

Though I am nothing nearly resembling a fan of FDR, he made an extraordinary statement in his first inaugural address: “We have nothing to fear, but fear itself”. I’m sure he meant something other than what I do, but I agree with the underlying sentiment.

After all that has been done to us as a country of people, by the very wicked people who take an oath to preserve, protect and defend our Constitution and our way of life, we are survivors and our foundation on the Rock of Truth will sustain and save us….IF we have the courage to challenge the Globalist’s dark machination to return us to the archaic caste system of European Lords, Counts and Barons and pauperize us as their indentured serfs.

It’s time to start over.

