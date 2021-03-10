By Bradlee Dean

“At the highest levels of the medical cartel, vaccines are a top priority because they cause a weakening of the immune system. I know that may be hard to accept, but it’s true. The medical cartel, at the highest level, is not out to help people, it is out to harm them, to weaken them. To kill them. At one point in my career, I had a long conversation with a man who occupied a high government position in an African nation. He told me that he was well aware of this. He told me that WHO is a front for these depopulation interests” ― Jon Rappoport interview with ex-vaccine Researcher

Here we go again. If it is not the blatant lies or the fraudsters themselves (Ephesians 4:14) that have been exposed over and over again (Luke 12:2), or the 1 of the 400 adverse side effects, including death, that have been exposed concerning the dangers of the vaccines (Leviticus 17:11, 19:19), one has to ask themselves why no one has been incarcerated yet (Psalm 94:16).

CDC caught inflating coronavirus cases deaths

Laughing all the way to the bank vaccine makers and liability protection conflicts of interest undermine children’s health

Recently, a very sound doctor named Dr. Larry Palevsky, MD came forward and stated, “This vaccine is a MURDER WEAPON!”

It is well worth your time to watch the video below so that you can understand how serious the issues are that we face as a nation (Amos 4:10).

Conclusion: After reading the above information, I have to ask what is it that the American people still have not come to terms with?

Crimes are being perpetrated against us without consequences to those committing the crimes. The reason there are no consequences is because the people have forgotten that they, under God, are the law to bring about judgment upon the heads of the wicked (Isaiah 26:9, 51:4).

