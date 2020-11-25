Bradlee Dean

“No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.” -14th Amendment Bill of Rights

We are seeing more and more of the judges across the country educating the American people as to what governors can and cannot do concerning the coronavirus plandemic, and this in the light of day (Luke 12:2).

However, there are still some that think that they are to submit to tyrants regardless of what they may attempt to legislate without the aid of the legislators (Psalm 94:20).

[YouTube Video]

Apparently, these that submit to tyranny are ignorant of the intents of our founding forefathers and are, in fact, adding strength to tyranny and that on many fronts.

The amendments are a list of specific prohibitions on governmental power, not ours. They work for us, we do not work for them. As a matter of fact, during its drafting and in response to calls from several states, the Bill of Rights was written for greater constitutional protection for individual liberties. In other words, the Constitution is not a document for the government to restrain the people: it is an instrument for the people to restrain the government.

We have now seen good judges in the government begin to strike down tyranny-tyrants by lawfully putting them back into their proper function (Exodus 18:25).

For example:

North Carolina

Federal judge: there is no pandemic exception to the constitution – then why are Americans going along with it

Pennsylvania

Another federal judge rules that coronavirus shut downs are unconstitutional – of course they are

Michigan

Power hungry governor struck down by the courts – again why are the people still wearing masks

California

Judge limits California governor’s powers during pandemic

And now as a reminder, Wisconsin:

The Washington Times reported MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers‘ coronavirus stay-at-home order Wednesday, ruling that his administration overstepped its authority when it extended it for another month without consulting legislators.

The 4-3 ruling essentially reopens the state, lifting caps on the size of gatherings, allowing people to travel as they please and allowing shuttered businesses to reopen, including bars and restaurants. The Tavern League of Wisconsin swiftly posted the news on its website, telling members, “You can OPEN IMMEDIATELY!”

And what was the governor’s response?

Evers reacted angrily in a conference call Wednesday night, saying the state has been doing well in the fight against the coronavirus. He predicted the court ruling will lead more counties to adopt their own restrictions, leading to a confusing patchwork of ordinances that will allow infection to spread.

“Today, Republican legislators convinced four members of the state Supreme Court to throw the state into chaos,” Evers said. “They have provided no plan. There’s no question among anybody that people are going to get sick. Republicans own that chaos.”

Chief Justice Patience Roggensack wrote for the majority that health secretary Andrea Palm’s order amounted to an emergency rule that she doesn’t have the power to create on her own.

Thank God for the good government-judges which maintain our God-given rights (judges 2:18).

In conclusion: if the American people continually remain ignorant concerning the function of their said delegates, then they will soon lose the very freedoms that remain (Hosea 4:6), and we cannot let that happen (1 Timothy 6:12)!

[YouTube Video]

© 2020 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Bradlee Dean: Bradlee@SonsOfLibertyRadio.com