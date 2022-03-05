by Servando Gonzalez

March 5, 2022

Part Two: The Destruction of Russia and the Creation of the Soviet Union

The Soviet Union was not a natural phenomenon. It was the artificial creation of international bankers and oil magnates whose purpose was putting Russia into a freezer —which they did for 60 long years— and curtail Tsar Nicholas II’s intentions of turning the country into a major oil competitor in the free market.

On 13 March 1881, following the assassination of Alexander II, his son, Alexander III became Russia’s Tsar and his grandson Nicholas became Tsarevich (heir). A few years later, in 1890, Alexander III began an ambitious industrialization program, which included the creation of a modern railroad red unifying the country. The result of this effort was the construction of the 5,400 mile-long Trans-Siberian railroad, the most ambitious railroad project at the time, which would transform Russia’s entire economy and change the country into a modern industrial society.

Nicholas took the throne in 1894 at the age of 26 following Alexander III’s unexpected death. On May 14, 1896, Nicholas was formally crowned as Russia’s Tsar. Nicholas II continued his father’s economic policies, particularly the railroad project. The man in charge of the railroad plan was Count Sergei Witte, Russia’s minister of finance.[1] Witte’s efforts soon changed Russia’s role of “breadbasket” provider to British grain-trading houses into a potentially modern industrial nation. As expected, his effort was strongly opposed by the British government.[2] But Witte’s efforts suddenly stopped when Tsar Nicholas II was deposed as a result of the 1905 Russian “revolution.”

The main problem the conspirators had with Russia, however, was not its efforts to become and industrialized nation, but that a large amount of oil had been discovered in Baku, near the Caspian Sea in Azerbaijan. At the time, the Baku oil field was considered the largest known oil deposit in the world. By the early 1880s, Russian crude production reached 10.8 million, almost a third of the U.S. production. [3]

As expected, John D. Rockefeller and his criminal associates of the American International Corporation (AIC), Andrew Mellon, J.P. Morgan and Andrew Carnegie, were deeply alarmed about the Russians challenging their ambitions of controlling the world’s oil supply, and began conspiring to develop a plan to stop the Russians in their tracks.[4] So, they concluded that the only way to achieve their goal was to depose Czar Nicholas II, and the only way to accomplish that was through a “revolution.”

History books, mostly written by unscrupulous CFR-controlled disinformers passing as historians, have painted the Russian revolution as the result of a spontaneous uprising of the Russian exploited proletarian masses against their oppressive government. According to this vision, Russia’s disastrous participation in WWI, which had cost the lives of four million men, created widespread discontent. A growing economic crisis and food scarcities contributed to increase the problems. Demonstrations of people asking for food started in many cities. This chaotic situation created the conditions for the revolt that overthrew the czarist government and eventually changed Russia into the Soviet Union, a new society based on the anti-capitalist, communist principles of Marxism.[5]

This vision, however, is not exactly true.

Thanks to the efforts of scholars like Antony Sutton,[6] G. Edward Griffin[7] and others, now we know that the “spontaneous” Russian “revolution” was actually a covert operation planned and carried out by international bankers and oil magnates. It would have been impossible to succeed without the money supplied by some of the most notable millionaires at that time.

Though initially he favored his father’s autocratic ideas, eventually Tsar Nicholas II had initiated the implementation of a series of reforms directed to change Russia from a medieval into a modern society, which included the emancipation of the serfs, the creation of a Duma —a national assembly—, and rural communes. These reforms would have encouraged the Russian people to think about the possibility of a benign government in which the people would democratically participate.

But some influential Wall Street bankers and oil magnates were not happy with those changes in Russia, and conceived another plan. In order to proceed with their plan, John D. Rockefeller, together with fellow conspirators, like bankers Mellon and Morgan and steel magnate Andrew Carnegie, plus several of America’s robber barons, joined their resources for up to $50 million (an enormous sum at the time), and created the American International Corporation (AIC), a powerful cartel allegedly devoted to stimulate world trade. The truth, however, is that the AIC was created to fund the overthrow of Tsar Nicholas II by a small group of professional revolutionaries: the Bolsheviks.[8]

To this effect, between 1907 and 1910 the conspirators met several times with Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky, already living in exile in New York, and with Vladimir I. Lenin, another Russian revolutionary living in exile in Zürich. Eventually the arch-capitalists struck a deal with the arch-anti-capitalists: in exchange for financing their “revolution,” the capitalists would be allowed to have a hidden hand in designing the economy of what was soon to become the Soviet Union — allegedly the staunchest anti-capitalist nation in the world.

With the help of the conspirators, Lenin returned to Russia with plenty of gold in his famous “sealed” train, and, soon after Trotsky, under the protection of President Wilson and Colonel House, followed Lenin’s path with more gold. This gold made possible the Russian “revolution.”

But some people knew about Lenin’s activities and who were his true masters. In a speech to the House of Commons on November 5, 1919, Winston Churchill exposed in a few words the whole conspiracy:

“Lenin was sent into Russia . . . in the same way that you might send a vial containing a culture of typhoid or of cholera to be poured into the water supply of a great city, and it worked with amazing accuracy. No sooner did Lenin arrive that he began beckoning a finger here and a finger there to obscure persons in sheltered retreats in New York, Glasgow, in Bern, and other countries, and he gathered together the leading spirits of a formidable sect, the most formidable sect in the world . . . With these spirits around him he set to work with demoniacal ability to tear to pieces every institution on which the Russian State depended.”

What Churchill failed to mention, though, was that the hidden actorts who had disseminated the Communist plague were bankers from England, Europe and the U.S., among them the Rothschilds, Sir George Buchanan and Lord Alfred Milner (members of the Round Table, who had been instrumental in the creation of the CFR), the Warburgs, the Rockefellers and J.P. Morgan. With their investment, the conspirators had created a pseudo-enemy they controlled —to some extent. Soon after, the Soviet Union became the bogeyman the conspirators used for many years as a credible threat to manipulate and control the U.S. and other Western countries. The rest is history.

But the conspirators failed to foresee that Communism and Marxist economy are such total disasters that, since the very beginning, the monster they had created never managed to provide for its own sustenance, and was always teetering on the verge of collapse. So, while ostensibly fighting to destroy it, they had to put all their ingenuity on keeping the Soviet communist monster artificially alive and kicking.

In his massive scholarly work, Western Technology and Soviet Economic Development, and later in his National Suicide: Military Aid to the Soviet Union, and finally in The Best Enemy Money Can Buy,[9] professor Antony Sutton extensively documented how, militarily, the Soviet Union was kept alive thanks to massive technology transfer, mostly from the United States. Moreover, this technology transfer was not the result of the good work of Soviet spies, but of the treachery of CFR agents at the highest levels of the U.S. government.

Probably the two most outstanding accomplishments of the CFR conspirators were giving the Soviets the technology for producing, first, nuclear weapons and, later, for building better intercontinental ballistic missiles.

According to the official story, Soviet spies Ethel and Julius Rosenberg stole and gave the Soviet Union in 1950 the scientific documents necessary to create an atomic bomb. But this is simply not true.[10] The Soviets didn’t have to steal the atomic bomb secrets because CFR secret agents infiltrated into the U.S. government gave them the information in 1943 disguised under the Lend-Lease program.[11]

Actually the Rosenbergs belonged to what Sun Tzu called “expendable agents,”[12] foolish spies actually designed to be caught. One of the uses of expendable agents is to distract the enemy’s attention from the real spies. Obviously, the CFR conspirators at the highest levels of the U.S. government knew that the Rosenbergs were fake spies —which perhaps explains Truman’s rush to destroy the evidence by ordering their unnecessary execution.

Professor Sutton has also documented in detail the second case, the willful transfer of American technology to make Soviet ICBMs more accurate.[13] According to Sutton, without that technology transfer the threat of annihilation of the United States and the West by inter-continental Soviet nuclear missiles would have never existed. Moreover, if President Richard Nixon and National Security adviser Henry Kissinger had heeded warnings in 1970 from its own Department of Defense and outside experts that the Soviets were lagging in missile production technology and required specific technologies from the West to MIRV[14] their fourth generation ICBMs would have never been produced.[15]

Sutton didn’t mention, however, that both Nixon and Kissinger were secret CFR members. They failed to pay attention to the warnings not because they were ignorant or fools, but because the conspirators’ plan precisely consisted in giving this advanced technology to the Soviets.

The Cold War was the conspirators’ tool to justify their imperialist aggressive policies. With the support of the mainstream media they brainwashed and scared the American people into accepting these treasonous and destructive policies. Despite the fact that communism was a total economic disaster, the Soviet Union, thanks mostly to the conspirator’s constant help, unwittingly played for many years its scripted role of artificially created bogeyman. But, after the unexpected fall of the Soviet Union, the Wall Street Mafia moved quickly to surround Russia with unfriendly states as well as to enslave it economically to avoid its rebirth as a world power.

After accomplishing that, some secret CFR agents apparently saw their road to world power free of impediments and began talking openly of a new era of American imperialism —though a “benign” one. According to CFR agent Charles Krauthammer, American imperialism (actually Wall Street imperialism) had come out of the closet. Another CFR agent who joined the new “empire” cacophony was Robert Kagan. But both Krauthammer and Kagan agreed that it was a “benign” empire.

But the time of Wall Street’s unopposed control of the world, which they termed the “unipolar era,” proved to be short-lived. The Russians discovered the ruse, got a second air, managed to get out of the IMF trap, and quickly recovered economically and decided to restore their military power.

Paradoxically, it seems that the Russians currently know more about what is really going on in the U.S. than most Americans. There is an explanation for this: contrary to most Americans who still seem to be living in a dream, the Russian people experienced for 60 years the results of a communo-fascist totalitarian dictatorship in their country.

In April 27, 2009, in an article entitled “American Capitalism Gone With a Whimper,” appeared in his well-read blog Mat Rodina [Motherland] Russian blogger Stanislav Mishin stated:

“It must be said, that like the breaking of a great dam, the American descent into Marxism is happening with breathtaking speed, against the backdrop of a passive, hapless sheeple, excuse me dear reader, I meant people.”

“True, the situation has been well prepared on and off for the past century, especially the past twenty years. The initial testing grounds was conducted upon our Holy Russia and a bloody test it was. But we Russians would not just roll over and give up our freedoms and our souls, no matter how much money Wall Street poured into the fists of the Marxists.”

“Those lessons were taken and used to properly prepare the American populace for the surrender of their freedoms and souls, to the whims of their elites and betters.”

Several years after the implosion of the Soviet Union, Vladimir Putin called it the greatest geopolitical tragedy of the 20th century. He was right, but for the wrong reasons. Actually, the unexpected disappearance of the Soviet Union, the enemy the globalist conspirators invested so much time, effort and money to create, was a true disaster because it deprived them of the justification for their aggressive policies and the huge military budgets benefiting them: the fear of Communism.

Proof of it is that, soon after the disappearance of the USSR, they had to produce the 9/11 events, a makeshift false flag operation whose only goal was the creation a new bogey man: the War on Terror. But, despite so much help, the terrorists never terrorized enough and, a few years later, they had to create a new source of terror: an invisible virus.

Nevertheless, despite all efforts and pressures upon the people and a couple of years of scare tactics and lies, most people began losing their fear of the virus and tried to go back to some sense of normality. Obviously, this was a source of great concern to the globalist conspirators. But, with his war against the Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, has become their best ally in the production of a new terror —the globalist’s best tool to keep the people under control.

This explains why, despite all claims on the contrary, the globalist conspirators love Putin from the bottom of their crooked hearts. Currently, their greatest fear is a victorious Putin and the end of the war in Ukraine. So, they are working hard to avoid this to happen and keep pushing for a new Cold War.

Unfortunately, is seems that the war Putin has in mind will be anything but cold. On the other hand, given the fact that the globalist madmen’s publicly expressed their ultimate goal, which is nothing but the elimination of 85 percent of the people in this planet, maybe Putin unknowingly becomes the right tool for the job. Their only hope, I guess, that Putin don’t get too wise and retarget some of his missiles to the Patagonia.

