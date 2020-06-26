By: Amil Imani

Within the ocean of rising humanity, composed of some 1.5 billion Muslims, each individual believer—a drop—through a combination of choice and forces beyond his control, ends up in one of its many waves. It is the jihadist wave that is highly attractive to the deeply-indoctrinated and poorly-adjusted in dealing rationally and independently with life. And it is the violent verses of Islam that concerns American law enforcement.

While American people go about their daily business, Muslims and Muslim organizations across the United States are busy and work “stealthily” to change and alter America from within in what is called “Soft Jihad,” or “Cultural Jihad where the sword of jihad is not advisable, where Muslims are not powerful enough to unsheathe their sword.

They have been active in several ways. The number of non-Muslims who are converting to Islam is rapidly growing. In the U.S., the majority of converts are African-American but there have also been significant numbers of others who convert as well, many of them well-educated. Muslims in non-Muslim lands proselytize relentlessly and convert others while any Muslim who leaves Islam is considered an apostate and automatically condemned to death.

America slowly has been going through a process called subversion. Regrettably, not many Americans have a slightest clue that this takes place daily here at home. Muslims have become calculatingly meek and mild in their demeanor. They have learned how the American system works. For now, they are not openly resorting to violent jihad although we know Islam cannot be separated from its most powerful tool, Jihad. Without Jihad, Islam would go through a slow death. Jihad is perpetual in Islam. They both need each other for their survival.

Here is the disturbing question, what if this violent domestic group known as Antifa offers perfect cover for jihad and secretly works with the Islamic organizations as an arm of violent jihad?

According to Diana West, “here is more on Antifa/jihad connections from Edward Klein’s book, All Out War: The Plot to Destroy Trump. Note that in Portland they were chanting, “Allah-u Akbar, smash these Nazi scums.”

President Trump in the wake of the recent violent rioting, involving Antifa, the militant wing of the Democrat Party, suggested to designate this group as domestic terrorist .

Gary LaFree shed more light on this group in an op-ed: Is Antifa a Terrorist Group?

On numerous occasions, Antifa has openly threatened to massacre American patriots and even President Trump. This group is one of Obama’s legacies, created to inflict more pain on the American people. “Eight years of Obama’s leadership has left America demonstrably weaker and more divided. Rather than the promised “healing”—racial and other—the Obama era frayed the ties that bind us.”

Katie Pavlich also agrees with the President. She said: Antifa Should Be Designated a ‘Domestic Terrorist Organization.”

There are antifascists and then there is Antifa. In any case, we have had a few years to objectively evaluate their modus operandi. How they work and operate. They are mostly reactionary, not proactive. But that could change as the group grows. Antifa despises America, our flag and what it stands for. They appear out of nowhere to any peaceful conservative gathering and disrupt it.

If we closely pay attention, we realize that Antifa has adopted the ways of the Islamic jihadist and resorts to intimidation tactics and violence. They call anyone and everyone Nazi.

“For as long as there have been fascists, there has been debate over the way to respond to them.

“In his new book, Antifa, historian and organizer Mark Bray traces various leftist anti-fascist movements from the 1930s Europe to the “Antifa” movements we see on the streets today. The history of anti-fascism, it seems, is stuck on repeat, with the same arguments over free speech and uncompromising resistance cropping up repeatedly.”

According to the Washington Examiner : “while we’re not investigating Antifa as Antifa – that’s an ideology and we don’t investigate ideologies – we are investigating several what we would call anarchist-extremist investigations where we have properly predicated subjects of people who are motivated to commit violent criminal activity on kind of an Antifa ideology.”

“ President Obama allowed Occupy Wall Street and Black Lives Matter to run wild during his reign. Obama even rewarded riot-inciters and those who support killing police were hosting them at the Obama’s White House. Instead of protecting citizens and their property, some politicians even admit pro-rioting policies openly as when then-Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake (D), at the time a DNC executive, acknowledged in 2015 that authorities “gave those who wished to destroy space to do that.”

In short, Antifa appears to be just as violent as the jihadist and offers perfect cover for jihad.

© 2020 Amil Imani – All Rights Reserved