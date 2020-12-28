APPENDIX 1: Vaccines:

How many remember or even know how deadly the first polio vaccines were? The tainted polio vaccine that sickened and fatally paralyzed children in 1955 – “It was ‘one of the worst biological disasters in American history,’ one scholar wrote.”

I was very surprised to see Dr. Bernice E. Eddy mentioned. If you read my April 26, 2015 column, POLIO VACCINE, CANCER AND DR. MARY’S MONKEY, you would already know about Dr. Eddy. The column is long so scroll about halfway down to where it begins about Dr. Mary’s Monkey. Dr. Eddy was murdered because of what she knew and was telling. Just three paragraphs from my column:

“Most importantly, Haslam introduces us to the dark side of the Polio Vaccine and the complications it went through during its development and the lasting problems we are now struggling with because of it — the SV-40 VIRUS. Ask your doctor or a med school faculty doctor about the SV-40 Virus, and you’ll learn, they know nothing about it. Their education and training has been so carefully compartmentalized and they know nothing of these issues, but they are all over the internet if you choose to look. Haslam teaches us about many doctors who lost their careers trying to blow the whistle on these issues.

“In short the polio vaccine made from monkey kidneys carried the SV-40 virus which remains dormant inside baby boomers who received the polio vaccine until the immune system is weakened to the point where the SV-40 Virus can transform into one of the major cancer’s: lung, breast, soft tissue, bone cancer, etc. In the early 50’s 22,000 new cases of polio was called an epidemic, and Ed Haslam now asks, how come around a million new cases of cancer each year is NOT being called a cancer epidemic? I think it’s a fair question.

“Hopefully, you will read Haslam’s work and get your family, friends and associates to read it. Main stream media had a chance to share this with us in 2000 when 60 Minutes had spent more time and money on this story than any other segment of the TV Magazine’s history according to their producer, but the network producers would not permit the program to air.” Another cover-up.

