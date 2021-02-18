By Dave Daubenmire

Are Christians Stupid or Brainwashed?

“Stupidity is a more dangerous enemy of the good than malice. One may protest against evil; it can be exposed and, if need be, prevented by use of force. Evil always carries within itself the germ of its own subversion in that it leaves behind in human beings at least a sense of unease. Against stupidity we are defenseless. Neither protests nor the use of force accomplish anything here; reasons fall on deaf ears; facts that contradict one’s prejudgment simply need not be believed – in such moments the stupid person even becomes critical – and when facts are irrefutable they are just pushed aside as inconsequential, as incidental. In all this the stupid person, in contrast to the malicious one, is utterly self-satisfied and, being easily irritated, becomes dangerous by going on the attack. For that reason, greater caution is called for when dealing with a stupid person than with a malicious one. Never again will we try to persuade the stupid person with reasons, for it is senseless and dangerous.” —Dietrich Bonhoeffer

Stupid–marked by or resulting from unreasoned thinking or acting.

Did you ever take a good look in the mirror and ask yourself if the other side really is crazy or is the guy who is off his rocker the one smiling back at you in the glass? America has become so polarized that it seems to be impossible to “meet in the middle.” Most of the people I encounter daily seem to be decent Americans, and although we differ on “politics” they are looking to live a good, peaceful life like everyone else.

I host a daily podcast and I have been steadily building an audience since I began it just over five years ago. We air every morning LIVE at 7:00 am EST and we are developing a real comradery amongst our group. Of course, we are like minded, and, for the most part, share strong Christian values. The show is edgy, because we conduct a deep introspection on what it means to be a Christian. Not everyone likes it, or me, but I don’t worry about popularity. I am not looking for agreement, I am searching for authenticity. We have a hearty discussion everyday regarding Christianity and what it means to be Salt and Light.

If you are a knuckle dragger who is sick of the “love-only” Gospel you might find our gatherings tasty. One of the reoccurring themes is that all of us…believers and non-believers…have been taught things that simply are not true. Our willingness to discuss Christian issues openly and honestly is the glue that holds us together. It is amazing to hear what people believe and how shallow their understanding often is. Our goal is to get others to think deeply about what they believe. Most believers simply repeat what some “Pastor” taught them. Our job is to “contend for the faith.”

We had an energetic and eye-opening debate last week on “How do you recognize a real Christian?” Give it a listen. You will be shocked to find out that most people can not clearly articulate an answer.

Yesterday, Wednesday, was another one of those shows as we pointed out that something is not true simply because you believe it. In fact, all wrong behavior begins with wrong thinking. Most people, if they knew the truth, would usually make the correct decision about a myriad of issues they are facing. Very few people make lousy decisions on purpose. Including Democrats.

They are not all bad people…just mis-informed. We love to ask ourselves, “How can they make such poor choices?” As if we Christians always use our brains.

They call that “acting stupid.” But some of the stupidest people I know are Christians. Before we cast stones at the uninformed, perhaps we should ask ourselves which is worse: Fooling ourselves. or being fooled by others? Here is a list of stupid things that our “government” does that Christians dutifully accept.

Christians do not get involved in politics and wonder why America is going to hell.

They send their kids to public schools and are surprised when they hate God and leave the church.

Bruce Jenner declares himself to be a woman and Christians believe him.

They pray for abortion to end but allow their tax dollars to fund Planned Parenthood.

“Doctors” says unborn babies are not alive and Christians trust them to vaccinate us.

They wear masks to prevent a disease that has a 98% survival rate.

They obey the godless government and disobey the teachings of the Bible.

The government seeds the clouds with chemicals, and we wonder why we get sick.

Genetically Modified Organisms poison our food and we gobble it down.

We give millions to China to fund their communist government.

The churches declare themselves non-essential in the midst of a health crisis.

The church ordains what the Bible calls deviant.

Public libraries promote sexual deviancy with Christian tax dollars.

Children are taught they came from monkeys rather than from God.

That a man can marry another man and we call it a family.

The right to pray comes from the government.

We make it harder to get a gun permit than a divorce.

Burning and looting property is a Constitutional Right.

Planned Parenthood can open but your hairdresser cannot.

Eliminating the police will make us safer and the church remains silent.

Teachers should be paid while students stay at home.

The Word of God is subject to SCOTUS review.

Driving electric cars will impact the climate.

The American people choose their leaders at the ballot box.

All minorities think alike, and all whites are racists.

Jesus told us that we “shall know the Truth and the Truth will make us free.” How can Christians remain silent while the Left pummels us with lies? Who really are the stupid ones?

Bonhoeffer also said “Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.” If Christians don’t oppose lies, who will?

Ignorance leads to bondage. No wonder our liberty is vanishing. Look in the mirror, dummy.

