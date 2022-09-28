By Bradlee Dean

September 28, 2022

[DISCLAIMER: The opinion in this article is the sole opinion of the author and is not necessarily the opinion of NewsWithViews.com, it’s employees, representatives, or other contributing writers.]

“How do you help a people that refuse to help themselves?”

If Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is not getting standing ovations from the American people for importing illegals into their own backyards, then he is setting fund raising records to the equivalent of up to 177 million dollars. Yes, you heard me right. All of this is for setting himself up as the one to stand against Joe Biden and his criminal administration’s agenda (Hosea 4:6).

The problem here is that most people are not aware of the fact, or they are simply not paying attention, that Ron DeSantis is executing the Joe Biden agenda by dispersing illegals (Marxist communists) into America.

Pay attention, he is IMPORTING them into America, not deporting them (Jeremiah 5:21). Thus, he is endangering the lives of the American people, as the American people praise their destroyers (Deuteronomy 28:43).

[Rumble Video]

On his heels is Texas Governor Greg Abbott outdoing Ron DeSantis in IMPORTING over 11,000 illegals into America since April.

Fox News reported, by playing divide and conquer with the unconstitutional 2 party system (Mark 3:25): Texas buses have transported more than 11,000 migrants to sanctuary cities.

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office says more than 11,000 migrants have been transported to cities run by Democratic mayors since April.

The governor gave the new numbers as part of an update on the progress of the governor’s border security-focused Operation Lone Star.

The governor’s office says more than 8,000 asylum seekers have been sent to Washington, D.C. since April, more than 2,500 to New York City since August 5 and more than 600 Texas migrants have been bused to Chicago.

The program requires asylum seekers from the border to volunteer to take the trip across the country. Gov. Abbott’s office says the program is “providing much-needed relief to our overwhelmed border communities.”

On Thursday, 2 buses of migrants from Texas arrived outside of Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C.

“The Biden-Harris Administration continues ignoring and denying the historic crisis at our southern border, which has endangered and overwhelmed Texas communities for almost two years,” said Gov. Abbott. “Our supposed Border Czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, has yet to even visit the border to see firsthand the impact of the open border policies she has helped implement, even going so far as to claim the border is ‘secure.’”

Gov. Abbott’s border plan has led to harsh criticism from Democrats.

Abbott’s challenger in November’s election, former Congressman Beto O’Rourke, tweeted on Friday “Abbott is all stunts, all the time. I’ll be a governor who is focused on solutions and on delivering for the people of Texas.”

Take note that Fox News reported these as mere migrants, not illegal immigrants.

Conclusion: What I have seen over the last 21 years in this country is not only the unbelievable, but also the unthinkable as to what the American people have allowed their politicians to do with their blood bought freedoms. IMPORTING illegals into their own backyards and yet, they are being praised for it. How do you help a people that have become so willfully blind (Jeremiah 5:25)?

© 2022 Bradlee Dean – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Bradlee Dean: Bradlee@SonsOfLibertyRadio.com