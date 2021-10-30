By Andrew C. Wallace

This is a definitive, yet succinct, explanation of how and why our Constitutional Republic has been destroyed from before its Founding to the present day.

Communists and the Parasitic Super Rich Ruling Class (PSRRC) are attacking us with Deceit, Deception and Destruction using the Income Tax (TAX), Private Federal Reserve Bank (FRB), and Tax-Free Foundations (TFF).

Due to the failure of our Communist schools and media to teach the truth, I must put all of this into proper context…which will be a surprise to most people.

Few people realize that the Communists and the PSRRC have been attempting to take over our country since before its founding. Members of PSRRC at the time caused and profited from the Revolutionary War, Civil War, and all other wars. When the PSRRC and their minions failed in their early efforts to take over our country, they put their efforts into concentrating all power in the Federal government (controlled by the PSRRC) by unconstitutionally usurping Supreme Powers of the states. The federal government has constitutional power ONLY over Currency, Foreign Relations, Post Office, and Immigration; unrelated federal laws are unconstitutional, as is the government until we have a fair Constitutional election.

Again, the PSRRC and the Communists were not happy with just bleeding us dry, which they were doing; they wanted total control over all of the people’s resources. They were able to accomplish this with the Revenue Act of 1913 which authorized the “Private” Federal Reserve Bank (FRB), Income Tax (TAX), and Tax-Free Foundations (TFF). These are the three pillars of our absolute destruction. The FRB and the TAX gave Communists and the PSRRC access to unlimited amounts of fiat money (not possible with Constitutional money). This funded Communist social programs, no-win wars, boondoggles, graft, etc., and in the process was impoverishing the people.

The greed, sense of entitlement and avarice of the PSRRC and their minions has no limits as demonstrated by their use of Tax-Free Foundations (TFF). In simple terms TFFs are funding Communist professors and students, Critical Race Theory, Reverse Discrimination, Racism, control of corporations, government, politics, social programs, climate change, anti- family, anti-religion, anti-Constitution, population control, etc.

But, most importantly TFFs allow the PSRRC to control trillions of dollars” forever” without paying taxes, while the American people support and defend them. With this tax-free money each TFF can own 20% of the voting stock of a corporation, effectively controlling and directing it to support the burning of cities and the firing of employees for failure to get a toxic shot. As you would expect, TFF profits from corporations are not taxable. Of course PSRRC family members call the shots and their progeny can be employed by the TFF and enjoy corporate jets and first-class accommodations forever, tax-free. Not only can they steal the money, they can keep it forever, tax-free, while controlling the corporations which rule the government. Of course, this is a free translation of how it is done.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest TFF with $50 Billion in assets. Some of their expenditures were $4 billion for Covid vaccines in poor countries, 20,000 scholarships for low-income students of color, $54 billion in grants to 135 countries, largest private donor to World Health Organization, etc. With only two of their programs, they sent $58 billion tax-free to foreign countries, which does our country no good. They practice reverse discrimination in their scholarship program.

The Ford Foundation gave grants totaling $656,159,375 in 2021. Some grants were for gender, racial and ethnic justice, civic engagement and government, natural resources, and climate change.

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Funded 3,730 grants totaling $2,075,933,869. Grants were for higher education and public policy, etc.

If you want to know where Communism is being supported and promoted you need look no further than the Tax-Free Foundations that are funding Communist professors and students.

You can’t ignore the so-called endowments of the academic whores of higher education, especially the “Ivy League Colleges of Indoctrination”. Endowments for Harvard are $42 billion, Yale $31 billion and Princeton $25 billion. These private schools have an average tuition of $56,000.When Harvard would not allow students to attend classes they still required them to pay full tuition. Many foreign students receive scholarships with tax-free funds. Mike King’s article in RealHistoryChan.com on Oct 18th stated that annual appreciation alone would pay for tuition, room and board for Harvard students as their endowment is $3 million per student.. The Ivy League is the primary source of minions for the PSRRC. One example, 8 of the 9 Supreme Court Justices came from Harvard and Yale, so it was no surprise that they were compromised and refused to follow the Constitution and hear the cases on election fraud.

TFFs should not be confused with honest charities. As long as the Income Tax (TAX), Privately Owned Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Tax-Free Foundations (TFF) exist, we are screwed. The income tax is not needed if the Federal Government would obey the Constitution, ignore Communist programs and not wage no-win wars for private profit.

Somehow the American People must learn that the FRB generates funding out of thin air that allows the PSRRC to confiscate the Peoples wealth; while the TFFs hoard the money without taxes, promote Communism, fund unpopular and useless programs, etc., and take care of trust-fund babies, in style, forever.

A major objective of the PSRRC is to deny us the ownership of property, ANY property. If you can’t own property, you are dependent on the state for everything and you are a slave. A major tenet of Marxism is to make people dependent, then they own them. PSRRC corporations already own 600,000 single-family homes, effectively denying the “American dream” to families.

The PSRRC, its minions in government and corporations in cooperation with the Chinese developed a Bio-Weapon (Covid-19), and released it into the world, an act of war to conquer the world, resulting in the deaths of millions. This was a crime against humanity. There is much evidence that the so-called vaccines have deadly results. Criminals who did this will do anything to further their causes.

Every single action, program or policy being taken by the PSRRC, their minions in corporations, government, education, etc., has one major objective: the complete destruction of the United States so they can rule the world. They call this the “Great Reset” and the “One World Order”. The PSRRC and the Communists have fought to take over our country for at least 250 years and I doubt they will surrender now… but neither will the patriots. Under the circumstances I expect a Dystopian state for a time and then a Pyrrhic Victory. To survive you will need a supply of emergency food, medicine, 12 gauge, AR-15 and plenty of ammunition.

I can understand how some Christians could see a connection between “The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse “ (Conquest, War, Famine, and Death) with Communism, TAX, FRB, and TFFs.

For hundreds of years the law-abiding American People have sacrificed and died defending this country, worked hard to build it, and provide for their families. All the while the Communist scumbags of the PSRRC and their minions in government have been stealing The People’s financial security, Constitutional rights, and the fruits of their labors, while living “High on the Hog” in luxury, disdainful of the people.

The tax-free money hidden in TFF must be confiscated and returned to the Treasury. Let the PSRRC minions and their children-of-privilege learn to appreciate The People by actually working to make a living. Terminating TFFs will stop most of the funding for Communist teaching and countless other anti-American schemes. Congress can quickly end TFF and the FRB. It will take longer to terminate the TAX, which is not needed if government is operating constitutionally.

I am perplexed as to why the PSRRC and their minions support common criminals, but the answer comes from an old saying, “sharks don’t bite lawyers because they have so much in common”.

This is such a powerful and complex subject that I could have written a book on it. But most people don’t read books on Economics so I wrote this article to inform as many people as possible as to the truth. If you want more information read one of the many available books on the subject. I also made a conscious effort to stay out of the weeds.

God Bless America.

ADDENDUM

Some readers may think my comments about the Tax-Free Foundations are too harsh and maybe even false, so I offer the following addendum as absolute proof of the validity of my words. Following is most of the introduction by Devvy Kidd, a most distinguished writer, who published it 20 years ago along with the Norman Dodd hearings that occured 44 years ago:

Excerpt from Devvy Kidd Article: https://devvy.com/utt_20020410.html

Think the term ‘American Soviet government’ is far-fetched? Better read these words: The following excerpt is from transcripts re: In 1978 the legislature of Illinois created a committee to study regional governance-one of the key mechanisms to erasing our sovereignty and bringing America into a Communist “New World Order.” There were three hearings, April 11, 1978, July 10, 1978 and September 26, 1978; the following statement is from the September 26, 1978 hearing.

This is the testimony of Norman Dodd, chief investigator in 1953 for U.S. Congressman B. Carroll Reece, whose committee investigated tax-exempt foundations run by the biggest traitors in this nation. This investigation eventually narrowed down to about 10 foundations, those chief among them for Un-American activities were Rockefeller, Ford, Carnegie and the Rhodes Scholarship Fund.

Transcript of Public Hearing, Joint Committee on Regional Government, September 26, 1978, Edwardsville, Illinois, Norman Dodd, page 51, “Mr. Chairman. After listening to the very able descriptions of how complex the question that is before the Committee is, I have been thinking in terms of drawing on my own experiences that relate to the development of the proposal called ‘regional government’…As a result of that investigation [into tax exempt foundations], experiences began to accrue and one of them stemmed from the entity – or the head of the entity – responsible for the proposition which you all now face called regional government. This individual was the head of the Ford Foundation, and this experience took place back in 1953. It took the form of an invitation from the President of the Ford Foundation to me to visit the Foundation’s offices, all of which I did and on arrival, was greeted by the President of the Ford Foundation with this statement:

“Mr. Dodd, we have invited you to come to NY and stop in and see us in the hope that, off the record, you would tell us why the Congress of the U.S. should be interested in an operation such as ours.” Before I could think of just exactly how I would reply, Mr. Gaither volunteered the following information, and these are practically in his exact words: “Mr. Dodd, we operate here under directives which emanate from the White House. Would you like to know what the substance of these directives is?” I said, “Indeed, I would, Mr. Gaither.”

“Whereupon he then said the following: “We here, operate and control our grant making policies in harmony with the directives, the substance of which is as follows: We shall use our grant making power so to alter life in the U.S. that it can be comfortably merged with the Soviet Union.”

Page 53: “Now, the second experience that I would like to share with you, oh, and incidentally, it is the Ford Foundation’s grants which are responsible for the formulation of this idea of regional government, and also the idea that given regional government, we must, in turn, develop and accept and agree to a totally New Constitution which has already been drawn up, as was mentioned just a few minutes ago.”

[Editorial note: Let me leave Mr. Dodd’s testimony for a moment. I have a copy of the New States Constitution, developed many, many years ago and refined in 1978 by the Center for Democratic Studies, a Rockefeller funded operation. This New States Constitution is to replace ours. Ask former Senatorette Nancy Kassenbaum, now married to Howard Baker – she helped draft this document. However, first a Constitutional Convention must be called and the globalists are desperate to pull a con-con.

They tried and failed in 1994, they will try again. Did you notice during the 105th Congress, each session these people continued to call for a Constitutional Amendment for virtually every major piece of legislation, i.e. a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution, a balanced budget amendment [another meaningless, phony ploy], an amendment to the Constitution for school prayer, for victim’s rights, to fix the IRS? This is unprecedented in this century.

The last Constitutional Convention was in 1787. We’ve passed 16 Amendments to the Constitution without a con-con, so why all of a sudden do we need one for all the legislation listed above? We don’t, but it’s the only way they can throw out our Constitution and replace it with this Communist doctrine called a New States Constitution.]

Back to Mr. Dodd’s testimony beginning on pg. 53, Mr. Dodd is speaking about looking at the minutes and records of the Carnegie Endowment:

“Mr. Dodd, we have received your letter. We can answer all the questions, but it will be a great deal of trouble. The reason it will be a great deal of trouble is because, with the ratification by the Senate of the U.S. of the United Nations Treaty, our job was finished, we bundled up our records, spanning, roughly speaking, fifty years and put them in the warehouse.”

“I did send a member of my staff to NY to read the minute books of this organization since it’s inception in 1908. Now, we are back in the period of 1908, ad these minutes reported the following: The Trustees of the Carnegie Endowment bring up a single question, namely, if it is desirable to alter the life of an entire people, is there any means more efficient than war to gain that end? And they discuss this very question at a very high academic and scholarly level for a year, and they come up with an answer – there are no known means more efficient than war, assuming the objective is altering the life of an entire people.”

[Editorial note: Remember, Mr. Dodd is now quoting from the Carnegie Foundation’s own meeting minutes]

Page 55: “….oh, before that, the Trustees then answered the question of how to involve us in a war by saying, “We must control the diplomatic machinery of the U.S.”; and then that brings up the question of how to secure that control, and the answer is we must control the State Department. Now, at that point, research discloses a relationship between the effort to control the State Dept. and an entity which the Carnegie Endowment set up, namely the Council of Learned Societies.

[Editorial note: Later followed by the Council on Foreign Relations [CFR]. And through that entity, are cleared all of the appointments – high appointments in the State Department and they have continued to be cleared that way since then.]

“Now, finally, we are in a war. Eventually the war is over, and the Trustees turn their attention, then, to seeing to it that life does not revert in this country to what it was prior to 1914; and they hit upon the idea that in order to prevent that reversion, they must control education in this country. They realized that this is a perfectly tremendous, really stupendous and complex task – much too great for them alone. So, they approached the Rockefeller Foundation, with the suggestion that the task be divided between the two of them.

“The Carnegie Endowment takes on that aspect of education which is a domestic in its relationship. These two run along in tandem that way, disciplined by a decision – namely, that the answer lies entirely in the changing of the teaching of the history of the U.S. They then approached five of the most prominent historians in this country with the proposition that they alter the manner of the teaching of the subject, and they get turned down flatly; so they realized then they must build their own stable of historians, so to speak.

“They approach the Guggenheim Foundation, which specializes in Fellowships, and suggests to them that when they locate a relatively young potential historian, will the Guggenheim Foundation give that person a Fellowship, merely on their say-so and the answer is, yes they will…..And that becomes the policy which if finally picked up and manifests itself in the expression of collectivism all along the line, of which the dividing of this country into regions, using all of the logic which supports the ultimate idea that in order that regional government, in turn, be effective, there must be a new Constitution of the United States.” End of quote.

Entire article is at: https://devvy.com/dodd_20001221.html

