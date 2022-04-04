By JB Williams

April 4, 2022

Yes, I’m old enough to remember when country star Merle Haggard released the famous song of this title back in 1977. I remember thinking at the time as a young man, that Haggard must have seen something I wasn’t quite yet seeing.

The lyrics…

I wish a buck was still silver

It was back when the country was strong

Back before Elvis, before Vietnam war came along

Before the Beatles and yesterday

When a man could still work and still would

Is the best of the free life behind us now

And are the good times really over for good?

And are we rolling downhill like a snowball headed for hell

With no kinda chance for the flag or the liberty bell?

Wish a Ford and a Chevy

Would still last ten years like they should

Is the best of the free life behind us now

And are the good times really over for good?

I wish coke was still cola

And a joint was a bad place to be

It was back before Nixon lied to us all on T.V.

Before microwave ovens when a girl could still cook, and still would

Is the best of the free life behind us now

Are the good times really over for good?

Are we rolling downhill like a snowball headed for hell

With no kinda chance for the flag or the liberty bell

Wish a Ford and a Chevy

Would still last ten years like they should

Is the best of the free life behind us now

And are the good times really over for good?

Stop rolling downhill like a snowball headed for hell

Stand up for the flag and let’s all ring the liberty bell

Let’s make a Ford and a Chevy

That would still last ten years like they should

Cause the best of the free life is still yet to come

And the good times ain’t over for good

Whether or not you are a country music fan or have ever heard this song, or of Merle Haggard, this song certainly takes on new meaning today. In the first two choruses, Haggard poses the question. But in the last chorus, he issues a call to action for Americans to not let the good times be over for good.

Was art imitating life 45-years ago when Haggard released that song, or is life now imitating art from 45-years ago? Or…did Haggard see our country rolling down hill like a snowball headed for hell 45-years ago, and try to wake Americans up when there was plenty of time and opportunity to change the direction of our country?

The fact is, Americans have been warned countless ways for many years now. I have personally been warning for almost 30-years. But most Americans have had it so good for so long that they didn’t much notice that their country was being systematically destroyed right under their noses. Most still think someone in the totally corrupted system our Founders gave us, will somehow stop being corrupt and save our country.

No one in the USA is actually in charge of the USA at this moment. We only have hand-picked surrogates for the international cabal that is really running our country at present.

The people who are supposed to be in charge of our country, “we the people,” haven’t been paying attention for decades. They have largely been asleep at the wheel for more than a hundred years now. Only when something hits them up close and personal, do they wake up for a few minutes, long enough to focus on themselves, then back to sleep.

Voting exists to avoid the need for weapons as a means of resolving political problems. Although most today don’t know it, “the people” could never just vote and go home for another two or four years. They had to be “forever vigilant” every day of their lives, before, during and after elections for voting to work.

Now that elections are also totally corrupted, and no one seems willing to do anything about it, “the people’s” ability to make significant changes through peaceful constitutional processes like voting, are all but gone. Everyone knows that 2020 was the most criminally fraudulent election cycle in human history, but more than a year later, no one is serious about addressing it, which guarantees more fraudulent elections in the future.

It’s clear that electronic voting via a few corporate owned voting systems like Dominion, ES&S and Smartmatic makes it very easy to steal elections by simply manipulating voting results in the counting and certification process. But if you think no one was able to steal elections when there was nothing but paper ballots, you’re wrong. Read the story of The Battle of Athens in August of 1946.

How many fraudulent paper ballots were dumped into the 2020 elections in the dark of night, in places like Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada and North Carolina? In reality, election fraud happened in all fifty states in 2020, although the focus has been largely on the “swing states.”

Paper ballots, software, machines don’t cheat…people do. No matter what system you use for elections, that system is subject to fraud and cheating. Only when there are heavy consequences for fraud and cheating, no matter the methods, can we secure the integrity of our elections. So long as there are no consequences for fraud and cheating, it is the new norm in our elections.

EXAMPLE: It’s now confirmed that the Hillary Clinton campaign hired a group to fabricate the “Russian Collusion” lie designed to destroy the election bid of Donald J. Trump in the 2016 elections. That lie was used all the way through the 2020 elections and some media leftists still insist the lie was true even today.

That event was an overt act of fraud and treason, an open coup against a sitting President of the United States in 2020, based entirely upon fabricated lies created and paid for by Hillary Clinton and the Democrat Party. THE CONSEQUENCES OF THEIR ACTIONS? The Hillary Clinton Campaign was fined $8000, and the DNC was fined $105,000 by the Federal Election Commission. Our federal government spent over $40-million in taxpayer funds to investigate Trump. Years later, Trump was vindicated, and Hillary Clinton and the DNC were identified as the source of that fake news. But overt treason by Clinton and the DNC against Trump and the USA resulted in just $113,000 in fines that amount to less than a slap on the wrist. (The bipartisan election commission also dismissed a complaint against Christopher Steele, the author of the dossier that caused a firestorm of allegations and investigations that shook the early months of Trump’s presidency.) SOURCE

In other words, there are no real consequences for anything, even treason. Without consequences, the American people have accepted fraud and treason as an acceptable form forfuture elections. Who is going to hold anyone accountable for anything? If not YOU, then the answer is NO ONE! Your SILENCE IS your CONSENT!

The difference between Athens Tennessee 1946 and the USA 2020 is, in 1946 Americans would get up and solve problems like this themselves, real fast…within 48-hours in Athens 1946. Today, very few Americans have the backbone to solve problems like this. Half see no problem with the fraud, the end justifying the means. The other half hope, wish and pray that someone else is going to do something.

The USA is “rolling down hill like a snowball headed for hell,” gaining speed every minute of every day.

Stop rolling downhill like a snowball headed for hell

Stand up for the flag and let’s all ring the liberty bell

Let’s make a Ford and a Chevy

That would still last ten years like they should

‘Cause the best of the free life is still yet to come

And the good times ain’t over for good

The last chorus in the Haggard tune could be true, but only if the people would finally stand together against the evil gripping our country and hold people responsible for it fully accountable. Short of that, there is no hope for the flag or the liberty bell, or anything else.

© 2022 JB Williams – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail JB Williams: jb.tnalc@gmail.com