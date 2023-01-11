by Lee Duigon

January 12, 2023

Democrats do the darnedest things with words. You think you know what a word means, because you’ve used it all your life; but then they use it, and its meaning either changes drastically or simply disappears, leaving the word with no meaning at all.

Why do they do this? Because they want to control the language—and in so doing, control our very thoughts. You can’t think coherently without words. When “justice” means tyranny, and “peace” means war, and “good” means evil… well, you’re washed up on Nowhere Island, aren’t you?

By now they’ve even got Republicans doing it. Rep. Dan Crenshaw has apologized for calling some of his fellow Congressmen “terrorists” because they preferred not to vote for Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House. Somehow he equated that with, oh, suicide bombing. And if he were a Democrat, he would’ve gotten away with it. It’s wonderful to have the nooze media in your pocket.

Once upon a time, you had to crash an airplane into a building, or drive a truck bomb into a crowd and blow up a dozen bystanders, or poison a lot of people you didn’t know: you had to do things like that to earn the label, “terrorist.”

Not anymore.

The National Assn. of School Boards, in cahoots with SloJo Biden’s grossly misnamed “Justice” Dept., slapped the “terrorist” label onto parents—yes, parents—who went to school board meetings to object to stupid, wicked, crazy school board policies. Stirring up racial paranoia, encouraging young children to “change your gender,” stocking school libraries with all kinds of pornography—a lot of parents weren’t exactly cool with such shenanigans. So Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the FBI to spy on them. The association apologized for this, but only after they got caught.

And don’t forget “stochastic terrorism.” You’re guilty of that if the Authorities decide that something you said in the social media somehow inspired some wacko 15 states away to commit a violent crime motivated by “hate.” Then it’s your fault! You don’t even know you did anything wrong until the armed FBI goon squad shows up at your door.

It has become fantastically easy to become a “terrorist.” Simply say or write something that a leftid or a noozie doesn’t agree with, and presto—you are now a terrorist. Just like joining Al-Qaeda. You can even be branded a terrorist just because what you write or say doesn’t go far enough to the Left. Or for no reason at all—not even for a silly reason.

Many thousands of people have been killed by terrorists. Real terrorists, I mean. Mothers and fathers who don’t like the schools indoctrinating their children into asking for puberty blockers… they haven’t killed anyone. The government just can’t tell the difference anymore. And do we really wanted to be governed by persons who are that stupid?

Satan is the author of confusion. Debasing and debauching the language spreads confusion. Those who do so are servants of evil.

The schools and, um, “universities” are the chief offenders here, although Hollywood and other “entertainment” media are also guilty. And how careless and out of touch are we, who continue to send tens of millions of our children to these indoctrination mills? Suddenly your son wants to be your daughter—and you don’t realize that his public school planted that delusion in his head?

But of course you mustn’t do anything about it—mustn’t complain, mustn’t demand they stop, mustn’t pull your children out of school and educate them at home—because that might make you a “terrorist.” And without blowing up a single building.

