By Lee Duigon

April 28, 2022

With Elon Musk buying Twitter and taking it over, and vowing to restore free speech to that dark corner of the social media, leftids are screaming bloody murder. Why, he might suppress nooze stories! (Please try not to remember that they were the ones who suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story.) He might favor some political candidates at the expense of others! (Holy cow—really?) We have wailing and gnashing of teeth, and rending of garments.

Since even before the advent of King COVID, Far Left Crazy went into overdrive. One cannot help but wonder if they’re giving in to panic, and pushing their crazy policies as if they have only a short time left in which to impose them on the country. Is there a sense of desperation in the air? A sense of time running out? Like they can feel America slipping through their fingers, just when they thought they had it all sewn up?

So Musk buys Twitter. Lots of screaming and cursing. Rats fleeing the sinking ship. But it’s not the only thing that’s scared them silly. There’s more, much more.

“Libs of TikTok”—before the Left could shut it down—exposing a host of freaky weird public school “teachers” bragging about how they talk sex in their elementary school classrooms: and some of them have been suspended, they’re out. A judge blocks The Regime’s plan to lift “Title 42” and open our country’s borders for an even bigger surge of illegal immigrants, many of them diseased.

Secret “transition closets” in schools all over the country, encouraging children to “change their gender” while keeping it a secret from their parents—exposed! The mighty Disney Corp smacked down by the state of Florida, after having defied a new state law against grooming children for sex. And CNN+ canceled before it lasted a month.

Exxon bans Black Lives Matter and “Pride” flags being flown outside their offices. And look at that—one state after another banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory (all white people are congenital racists, and all non-whites helplessly “oppressed”) in their public schools, and parents thronging school board meetings to demand an end to various abuses labeled “education”—despite The Regime’s Justice Dept. branding them as “terrorists.”

That’s an awful lot of pushback; and more could be added to the list. There’s almost too much to keep track of.

What does it mean?

Are we winning, and don’t yet know it?

Every bit of this Far Left Crazy country-wrecking has the blessing and support of the Democrat Party… and come November, we’ll have our midterm elections. Barring cheating, always a concern, it looks like the whole smorgasbord of rampant inflation, COVID lockdowns, insane spending, a ruptured border, city crime rates shooting through the ceiling, blatant race hustling, etc., etc., will result in an epic defeat of the Democrats.

This is our generation’s Yorktown. Either we win and save our republic, and put the whole Woke misenterprise out of business, or they win and put America out of business. I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that the voters of America are the only thing that stands between liberty and a disastrous attempt to set up a global government. If we fall, who will stand?

How much of the Far Left’s armor of lies can Elon Musk tear off Twitter? They’re already howling about their leading commenters losing thousands of followers each, forgetting that a vast number of those followers aren’t real people but only robots, plugged in to make the Far Left look much more popular and powerful than it really is. What kind of example will this set?

If God is good to us, and we are good to God, we may live to see the whole Woke-globalist behemoth go belly-up and die.

