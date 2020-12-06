By Roger Anghis

America has always been known as a nation of fairness. The integrity of America was established in 1776 and has carried through until the 20th century. It began to deteriorate, in my opinion, during the presidency of Woodrow Wilson. Several of his policies began to take America on a backward path, i.e. he segregated the military which hadn’t been segregated since the Civil War. He was the one that gave us the Federal Reserve which is neither a reserve nor is it even part of our government. It gave control of our monetary system to British banks. Why he wasn’t able to discern what this would do before he did it is baffling at best. His comment concerning it was most telling: I am a most unhappy man. I have unwittingly ruined my country. A great industrial nation is controlled by its system of credit. Our system of credit is concentrated. The growth of the nation, therefore, and all our activities are in the hands of a few men. We have come to be one of the worst ruled, one of the most completely controlled and dominated Governments in the civilized world — no longer a Government by free opinion, no longer a Government by conviction and the vote of the majority, but a Government by the opinion and duress of a small group of dominant men.[1]

Many of America’s character traits have been either altered or completely eliminated over the 244 years we have been a free nation. I would have to say that the majority of these oversteps of the federal government can easily be proven to have been at the hands of the Democrat Party. We can see that through the years there have been grave concerns about the Party of Andrew Jackson. In 1890 a man had engraved on his gravestone a comment about the Democrat Party that bears strong witness to today’s Democrats: Through this inscription, I wish to enter my dying protest against what is called the Democratic party.

I have watched it closely since the days of Jackson and know that all the misfortunes of our nation has come to it through this so-called party.

Therefore, beware of this party of treason .[2]

Even back then the Democrats were the Party of violence, Remember the KKK? Jim Crow Laws? The gravestone was for a man named Nathanial Grigsby and was chased out of his home town by Democrats because he supported Abraham Lincoln, a Republican. Sound familiar? This election brought a fear of violence so much so that businesses all across the nation boarded up their businesses in an attempt to keep them safe from rioters, looters, and other lowlifes, i.e. Democrats. Why do I say that? Remember 2016? Donald Trump won and the riots and looting and business burning began. It wasn’t the Republicans or the Independents doing this. They managed to bring in enough illegal votes to make it look like Biden won. They say Trump lost and not one business was burned and looted. I wonder what the Democrats are going to do when all the court cases are done and Trump remains President? These businesses will wish they had left their businesses boarded up.

Democrats declare that there is no voter fraud but all the evidence points to massive voter fraud. We can see that here[3], here[4], here[5], here[6], here[7], here[8], and here[9] just to point to a few. This last Wednesday afternoon Donald Trump gave a speech that detailed a lot of the fraud that has happened.[10] His legal team of Sekulo, Powell, Wood, and Giuliani have documented the biggest fraud on the American people that can only be called a Coup D’état. This coup d’état was organized by the elite of the Democrat Party, Pelosi, Schumer, Feinstein, Schiff, and the rest of the swamp rats who seem to be terrified of what Trump has begun to expose of the corruption of Comey, McCabe, Clinton, Obama, Biden, and the rest of the FBI and CIA and the DOJ.

I don’t believe that I have ever seen such a threat to America that has put the future of America in jeopardy as the 2020 election. I lived through the Cuban crisis under the Kennedy administration and that is nothing compared to the threat we are facing in this election. The Cuban crisis was the threat of a bomb but this election threatens the very existence of America and our freedoms, our sovereignty, our prosperity, and the future of our children’s future.

If there wasn’t fraud then how do they explain shipments of ballots from New York to Pennsylvania? Yesterday it was reported in an explosive press conference by the Amistad Project that hundreds of thousands of ballots were shipped from New York to Pennsylvania. How could this happen and who was behind it?

We heard shocking testimonies on Tuesday from a couple of witnesses who drove hundreds of thousands of ballots from New York to Pennsylvania prior to and the day after the November 3rd election. One driver shared his story of picking up a load of ballots in New York and driving them to Pennsylvania. “I Was Driving Completed Ballots from NY to Pennsylvania – So I Decided to Speak Up” — UPDATE: USPS Contract Truck Driver Who Transferred 288,000 FRAUDULENT BALLOTS from NY to PA Speaks at Presser.[11]



There is no other explanation for completed ballots being shipped from New York to Pennsylvania than voter fraud. We cannot let this go unpunished. It has been going on for, I believe, decades and gets worse every election. If our elections aren’t fair, we do not have a country. We will be nothing better than a Cuba, Venezuela, or Russia. This may end in a civil war but it may take a civil war to get our country back. If we don’t stand now, we’ll never have another chance. Remember, you can vote socialism/communism in but you have to shoot your way out of it. Thomas Paine stated: “If there must be trouble, let it be in my day, that my child may have peace.” We are at that crossroads again.

