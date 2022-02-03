By Frosty Wooldridge

February 3, 2022

For the past several years, Hollywood and TV celebrities continually trash the United States at every juncture. Ironically, most of them attained millionaire status from their “make-believe” jobs of acting. Few of them ever picked up a shovel to actually work a real job that makes America viable.

Which Americans make this country work? Answer: nurses, truck drivers, teachers, police officers, doctors, linemen, plumbers, roofers, pavers, dish washers, waiters, pilots, military, and anyone who actually contributes to America’s workforce.

Who doesn’t make this country work? Answer: movie stars do nothing to bring water to your tap or food to your table or drive your kids to school. Millionaire sports stars do nothing to better your lives or that of your community. They drive insanely expensive cars and live on luxury yachts or sport their mega homes.

What’s another class that doesn’t make this country work: Answer: politicians. Tell me one thing that Joe Biden did that was productive in his 47 years in Congress and now, one year in the White House. Can’t think of any? You’re right! His greatest achievements have been speeches that didn’t move you like Lincoln or M.L. King or FDR.

This past week movie star has-been and horribly obese Whoopi Goldberg on a really regrettable TV show titled, “The View”, stuck her foot in her mouth one time too many. She’s a really nasty lady who is horribly anti-American, anti-police, and anti-education…for starters.

Whoopi supports looting, arsonists and anarchists Black Lives Matter, Antifa, Critical Race Theory and Defund the Police. When it comes to using her millions of dollars from the entertainment sector, she has never started an inner-city girl’s school for African-Americans. She has never stood up for America. She hates this country. She’s angry. If you listen to one hour of her bashing America, she makes you sick to your stomach. It’s like she is an “entertainment terrorist” who foments violence.

Yet, everything she owns in this country, she could never attain in her native Africa. She would not be a star. She would not be rich. She would not be so well-fed.

The same goes for Joy Behar on “The View.” She’s just a nasty lady with vitriolic tongue that she can’t stop. According to her, you would think that America stands for everything evil in this world.

There are others like her such as Joe Scarborough, Rachel Maddox, Joy Reid, Stephan Colbert and others who cut our country to ribbons. They don’t even pretend to want a unified and functioning society. They espouse CRT to fracture our children into racial conflict. They hype the smallest incidents with police—way out of proportion.

When some people state that Mathematics equate to “racism”, they expand it. If math is “racist,” then the wind or a cloud or water is “racist.” This “Woke” stuff and transgender woke insanity has gone too far. When a police officer saves a life or many lives, they diminish his or her work.

But what really hit me this past week stems from Whoopi Goldberg’s attacks on Jews…and… ”White people killing white people….” Is she illiterate? Is she racist? Is she educated? Will her legacy be one of meaning or destructive behavior?

For an African-American to enjoy SO many opportunities in America, you would think she would get down on her knees and thank God for her good fortune to be born in America.

But instead, she’s an angry, combative, washed-up, and an old bag who enjoys a seat at the table of “The View” because of…her talents? Her mind? Her sexy body? Does anything she says have any meaning?

At some point, all those people that do nothing but complain, need to start working to make America better. The fact is: most minorities in America are light years ahead of their former countries. That’s why over 4,000,000 legal and illegal migrants crossed over into America in 2021.

While it was illegal, unethical and criminal, Joe Biden invited them into our country against all of our laws…but, for the first time in his life, he actually did something. He saved 4,000,000 immigrants from their miserable lives in their miserable countries. Good for you, Joe! Now, how to figure on paying for your stupidities? Oh, sorry…we pay with our tax dollars.

Bet you can’t wait to see Whoopi back on TV in two weeks and Joe Biden in the White House for another three years.

If Joe Dementia Biden or his handlers keep him from dealing with reality, it means our country will be dealing greater consequences down the road. I’m reminded of Eleanor Roosevelt’s famous quote: “We must prevent human tragedy rather than run around trying to save ourselves after an event has already occurred. Unfortunately, history clearly shows that we arrive at catastrophe by failing to act when we should have acted. The opportunity passes us by, and the next disaster is always more difficult and compounded than the last one.”

By the time the next three years pass under Joe Biden’s dementia and incompetence, we’ll find ourselves in one hell of a mess.

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

