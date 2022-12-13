by Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D.

December 13, 2022

At night, on December 3, 2022 terrorist fired rifle shots at the power station in Moore County, NC, knocking out power for 5 days. This is similar to what terrorists did to the Metcalf power station near San Jose, CA at night on April 16, 2013. No one was ever caught by the FBI for the San Jose attack, so we do not know whether the terrorists were domestic or among the many illegal aliens who have slipped across the border. In my book CONSPIRACY, at the bottom of page 175, I wrote that “in the October 1, 2003 CENTRE DAILY TIMES (Pennsylvania), I indicated that terrorists might ‘try to…disrupt our supply of electricity.’ And on April 16, 2013, a terrorist attack occurred at about 1am when they cut the power cable around the Metcalf power substation southeast of San Jose, California, cut off some local 911 services, and fired 100 rounds from a high-powered rifle at several electrical transformers (the perpetrators have not been caught).