If you look across the American landscape in 2020, you might notice half of America hates the other half. Half of our U.S. Congress hates the other half, so much so, they’re doing nothing to further the interests of the American people. It’s called, “legislative gridlock.”

Back in 1960, democrats and republicans worked together. Americans pulled together. Even with our black/white/brown challenges, we enjoyed a common heritage. We worked through those challenges in a positive manner. The only mistake: Teddy Kennedy’s “1965 Immigration Reform Act” that commenced the disintegration of America.

Today, about 100,000,000 million legal immigrants later, we’ve got ourselves into a tangled web of multiculturalism, incompatible religions and violent cultures—all by the hand of our elected leaders.

The same thing happened to France and Europe in the 1970’s. A perceptive writer noted: When France opened its borders to unlimited Muslim immigration in the 1970’s, Frenchman Jean Raspail, penned a prophetic novel, Camp of the Saints, describing the consequences of that senseless choice, “You don’t know my people—the squalor, superstitions, the fatalistic sloth that they’ve wallowed in for generations. You don’t know what you’re in for if that fleet of brutes ever lands in your lap. Everything will change in this country of yours. They will swallow you up!”

Today, another writer chronicled the result of that mistake in his book: The Strange Death of Europe—Immigration, Identity, Islam by Douglas Murray

If the United States maintains its current immigration course, much like the Titanic, someone around mid-century will write their magnum opus: The Strange Death of The United States of America—By Her Own Hand.

For certain in 2020, we see plenty of historians and wise men telling us about the future based on what’s happening today:

“Immigrants devoted to their own cultures and religions are not influenced by the secular politically correct facade that dominates academia, news-media, entertainment, education, religious and political thinking today,” said James Walsh, former Associate General Counsel of the United States Immigration and Naturalization Service. “They claim the right not to assimilate, and the day is coming when the question will be how can the United States regulate the defiantly unassimilated cultures, religions and mores of foreign lands? Such immigrants say their traditions trump the U.S. legal system. Balkanization of the United States has begun.”

It can’t get much clearer than that statement by James Walsh. He can see it. I can see it. Roy Beck sees it. Dan Stein sees it. Jason Mrochek sees it. Dr. John Tanton saw it 50 years ago. Kathleene Parkers saw it. Barbara Jordan saw it. U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) and Steve King (R-IA) see it. All of them wrote about it. Virtually no one in the U.S. Congress heeded the messages. If they did, they suffered name-calling such as the “R-word.” That pretty much shuts up anyone in the political arena.

Because of our open-door policy for the past 55 years, we’re being balkanized to death.

This past week, Missouri State Senator Maria Chappelle said, “I hope Trump is assassinated.”

To make such a call constitutes “treason” but since she’s a minority, she gets a pass.

Another woman in my State of Colorado, Denver Councilwoman Candi de Baca said, “If I get the coronavirus, I am going to attend as many MAGA rallies as I can.” In other words, she would deliberately infect anyone who doesn’t hold her views. Also a minority, she enjoys immunity.

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said, “Trump is a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe and a religious bigot.”

That statement condemns half the American public that voted for Trump. It enflames half the American people. When a national leader attacks SO virulently, it incites civil unrest, social anger, racial animosity and cultural chaos. It’s poor behavior and a dangerous example for our young people.

The Somalian immigrant and House member Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a democrat and a devout Muslim intent on installing Sharia Law in America, said, “I want all Muslims in America to make all Americans uncomfortable.” Indeed, they have made us uncomfortable with 9/11, Fort Hood murders, Fort Dix attack, NYC car bomber, San Bernardino Christmas killings, Garland Texas killings, Fort Lauderdale massacre of 50 at a gay nightclub, Denver bomber, an average of 23 to 27 honor killings in our country annually, and female genital mutilation cases now numbering 500,000 in our first world country where women maintain equal rights, but not in their religion.

If you whisk off to Hollywood, Debra Messing, a star in a homosexual sitcom, stated, “Trump puts all Americans in mortal danger.”

This week, U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, (D-NY), and the man who gave driver’s licenses to the 9/11 hijackers, told two Supreme Court justices, Kavanaugh and Gorsuch, “You will pay the price” if they support any case against abortion rights.

“Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous,” Chief Justice Roberts said in a statement. “All Members of the Court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter.”

The Council on American Islamic Relations works 24/7 to bring Sharia Law to America. The Muslim Brotherhood works to incorporate black minorities into that religion with the intent of overthrowing the U.S. Constitution. The greater their numbers the greater their power. Black Lives Matter members intimidate, carry weapons and absolutely loathe the United States of America.

With over 15 million illegal Mexicans within America, La Raza, “The Race”, works to recapture the four border states back into Mexico: Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California. One demographer noted on the Tucker Carlson Show on FOX NEWs this week, that immigrants birthed more babies in American in 2019 than Americans. As a matter of fact, in the same report, illegal pregnant women birthed 372,000 ‘anchor babies’ inside our borders in 2019. (Source: Tucker Carlson, FOX News, www.cis.org)

Don Lemon, a minority-gay CNN news host said, “The most dangerous terrorists in America are white men.”

As James Welsh said back in 1991, “The balkanization of America has begun.”

If you are reading this column, whether liberal, independent, millennial or conservative, do you think our country will survive? Do you think we can import another projected 110 million more legal immigrants from 196 countries by 2050 and survive the sociological, religious, linguistic and/or cultural chaos coming to our shores? Do you think we can survive the environmental degradation?

If you do, write me so I can interview you: frostyw@juno.com I want readers to understand how you think as to endless immigration and open borders—benefiting our civilization already at 330 million and headed for 440 million within 30 years.

