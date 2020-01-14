Kelleigh Nelson

Governments don’t want well informed, well educated people capable of critical thinking. That is against their interests. They want obedient workers, people who are just smart enough to run the machines and do the paperwork, and just dumb enough to passively accept it. —George Carlin

The people are the ultimate guardians of their own liberties. In every government on earth is some trace of human weakness, some germ of corruption and degeneracy … Every government will degenerate when trusted to the rulers of the people alone. —President Thomas Jefferson

Among a people generally corrupt, liberty cannot long exist and liberty does not exist in the absence of morality. —Edmund Burke

The public perception is that no subsequent investigations and actions can fully offset the fact that the Justice Department (FBI, CIA, State Department et.al.) is corrupt beyond repair and that they have been trained and used as weapons in partisan political battles. Attorney General William Barr made sure Robert Mueller’s investigation, a la Andrew Weissmann, ran its course and destroyed several Trump supporters and patriots. Barr also made sure he protected Rod Rosenstein over a full disclosure in the Michael Flynn case. Rosenstein offered to wear a wire while speaking to Trump in the Oval Office.

Government Corruption

Apparently, there is no justice for criminal elements who have leaked confidential government information to the democrat-controlled press and lied to Congress and the mainstream media. Neither is their justice for treasonous acts which allowed foreign nations to gather classified information via an illegal server. Former Obama administration American intelligence officials were known to have purposely lied and yet the five-year statute of limitations on federal crimes was allowed to expire. FBI agents and their wives/paramours were more than happy to promote the fraudulent Christopher Steele dossier. FBI agents were fired, but way too many remain. Even former Republican Senators went out of their way to defame our elected President.

“Solemn” and “prayerful,” the socialist House Democrats feign a reluctance to impeach Donald Trump while conducting a ruthless campaign to disenfranchise the 63 million people who voted for him in 2016 and to destroy those who publicly promoted him. In spite of their newfound adoration of our Constitution, they attribute Mr. Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton to America’s archaic electoral process.

And the Republicans, with their global interventionism and Federal subsidies are hardly more respectful of constitutionality than are the Democrats. Just last week, Republicans Matt Gaetz (FL), Thomas Massie (KY) and Francis Rooney (FL) joined House Democrats in a resolution to limit President Trump’s Iran War Powers. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) supported this unconstitutional resolution. And Senator Chuck Grassley is working to limit President Trump’s tariff powers.

Where is Justice?

What has happened to Lt. General Michael Flynn illustrates the dangers of big government agencies in league with big media. The FBI logo on the door is, “Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity.” So where is justice?

Lest we forget, Obama weaponized the IRS, DOJ, CIA and FBI against his non-supporters, decimated our military, forced Obamacare on US citizens, gave us Common Core, ruined our economy and fanned the smoldering embers of racism.

Is it any wonder those who rallied support for Donald Trump were the first to be targeted by Robert Mueller’s Russian collusion witch hunt? Obama’s FBI targeted General Flynn, President Trump’s new National Security Advisor. The three-star General had spent 33 years in intelligence and was the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency when he was fired by Obama for criticism of the President’s national security policies.

Railroading the Innocent

Former FBI Director Comey openly admitted he made the decision to send agents to the White House to interview Trump’s new National Security Advisor, General Flynn on January 24, 2017 regarding his phone call with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. He enlisted his Deputy Director, Andrew McCabe who essentially laid a trap for Flynn when he lied to him about the reason for a meeting with FBI agents Peter Strzok and Joseph Pientka at the White House.

White House officials had spent the earlier part of the week with the FBI overseeing training and security measures associated with their new roles so it was no surprise to Flynn that McCabe had called wanting to send over a couple agents to speak with him.

Michael Flynn was well into the “interview” when he discovered he was being interrogated without having been given the opportunity to have his attorney present. Both agents stated that Flynn had not lied to them about his phone call with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. In later testimony to Congress, both McCabe and Comey indicated that Flynn had not lied to the agents.

Flynn had asked senior members of the transition team about what, if anything should be communicated to Kislyak about Obama’s recent sanctions on Russia. He was directed to ask Moscow “not to escalate the situation and only respond … in a reciprocal manner.” It was a reasonable and measured approach which did nothing to undermine Obama’s sanctions, but sought to limit a harsh response by Russia, and it worked.

It’s a shame that the General never had his day in court. He would likely have won the case against him.

Obama’s DOJ

Andrew McCabe’s animus toward Flynn was well known. In 2014, General Flynn backed up a sexual discrimination charge brought by former FBI Supervisory Agent Robyn Gritz against Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe. Former agent Gritz also submitted a letter directly to Judge Emmet Sullivan on behalf of General Flynn when his original attorneys refused to do so.

Then too, McCabe’s choice of agents to interrogate General Flynn was telling. Agent Pientka was Bruce Ohr’s handler. Ohr’s immediate supervisor was Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates. Ohr is a major player in the conspiracy against President Trump and his wife Nellie Ohr, who worked for Fusion GPS, did the research on General Flynn and collaborated with Christopher Steele on the infamous dossier. Agent Peter Strzok and his paramour Lisa Page, McCabe’s chief legal counsel, loathed Donald Trump and were Never-Trump Democrat partisans.

Yes, the FBI improperly charged General Flynn, and the House Intelligence Committee that found Michael Flynn innocent also found that Obama’s Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, likely lied to them. But no charges were made.

Page and Strzok worked closely at the heart of the “small group” activity carrying out the orders passed down from Loretta Lynch, Sally Yates, James Comey and Andrew McCabe. Lynch and Yates broke all protocols, and ran a back-channel with Strzok to VP Pence’s office. Yet they cleared him of any wrong doing until Robert Mueller appeared.

Acting AG Sally Yates, an Obama holdover along with other senior officials, was eager to trap the General in a lie. They had the transcript of Flynn’s phone call to the Russian Ambassador. When asked by VP Pence if he had discussed the recent Obama sanctions against Russia, Flynn said the subject may have come up, but it was not discussed. Pence opined this to media. Yates called White House Counsel, Don McGahn and said that Flynn had been compromised because of discrepancies between the White House public narrative and Flynn’s phone call.

The military intelligence hero who had never lied to agents about the Kislyak phone call, was told by the Obama holdovers that the transcript showed he lied. If the General’s recollection of the phone call is inconsistent with the transcript, it is not a crime. Establishment politicians, VP Pence and Chief of Staff Priebus, went to the President and General Flynn was forced to resign.

Flynn, it was later found, had not lied under oath. An intelligence officer who saw the transcript of the call said there was no wrongdoing on the part of NSA Flynn.

The General’s interactions with members and representatives of foreign governments were lawful and consistent with what other presidential transition teams had done. The FBI and DOJ misinterpreted the law and misused their authority to entrap Flynn during an investigation that was without factual merit or legal justification. The special counsel then pursued Flynn relentlessly, even though he had done nothing wrong.

Guilty Plea

After continued harassment by the FBI and Mueller’s gang, Flynn pleaded guilty on December 1, 2017. Although he previously insisted he had done nothing wrong and had broken no laws, he finally surrendered under the emotional and monetary pressures. His guilty plea was limited to one charge was also done in order to protect his son from Mueller’s typical modus operandi of targeting innocent family members. Government prosecutors can harass, intimidate, persecute, and break almost anyone, even an innocent person and drive them to financial ruin. Brutal tactics by overzealous prosecutors are, sadly, endemic in the halls of justice.

Flynn appeared before FISA court Judge Rudolph Contreras who shortly thereafter recused himself. Contreras was replaced in December of 2017 by Clinton appointee, Judge Emmet Sullivan.

Sidney Powell was in Judge Emmet Sullivan’s courtroom on December 18, 2018, when General Flynn appeared with his attorney, Rob Kelner, partner of Covington & Burling LLP. The prosecution had stated that Flynn had fully cooperated and answered queries by Mueller’s special counsel in over 90 hours of questioning. They recommended probation and no jail time. The visceral verbal attacks by Sullivan against Flynn were staggering. In a vicious diatribe, Sullivan actually called the 33-year intelligence officer a traitor…it was obvious he was not privy to the DOJ game plan to destroy Flynn.

Attorney Sidney Powell

Sidney Powell became General Michael Flynn’s attorney in June of 2019. Her web timeline tells the full story. Flynn has been waiting for exculpation for nearly three years. Attorney Powell has made it clear that the government has been hiding evidence for more than two years that would clear Michael Flynn of charges. Sidney still does not have a copy of the transcript or recording of General Flynn’s phone call to the Russian Ambassador.

On September 26, 2019, Powell was on the Lou Dobbs program. She stated that before General Flynn left the White House, there was a memo dated January 30th exonerating him from being “an agent of Russia,” that also cleared him of the Logan Act which they knew was preposterous, and they had cleared him of lying to the FBI agents, so there was no reason for him to have left the White House, but they didn’t tell the President that! Powell subsequently asked the DOJ for 40 different categories of evidence. She has never received even one piece.

When Powell became Flynn’s lawyer, she wrote a nine-page letter to AG Barr outlining the entire case and asking for listed Brady/Giglio exculpatory evidence. Yet, she has received nothing. Read her letter!

Mueller Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack

In late 2018, Obama donor Brandon Van Grack, Mueller’s Flynn prosecutor, was attempting to hide the “small group” deliberations within the FBI. Van Grack apparently did not want the court to know Andrew McCabe was involved in shaping how the Flynn-302 was written. He claimed the FD-302 report “inadvertently” had a header saying “DRAFT DOCUMENT/DELIBERATIVE MATERIAL.” However, there was a deliberative process in place, seemingly all about how to best position the narrative, as seen in the Feb. 14 Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages.

The Michael Flynn FD-302 was officially entered into the record on February 15th, 2017, per the report. The interview took place on January 24th, 2017. The FD-302 was drafted on January 24th, and then later edited, shaped, and ultimately approved by McCabe, on February 14th, then entered into the official record twenty-two days later on February 15th.

The government actually refused to produce the original January 24th, 2017 302 reports by the FBI agents of their interview with National Security Advisor Flynn, along with every other exculpatory document requested by Sidney Powell.

It was a deliberatively deceptive document from the outset. The Feb 15th, 2017 date was the day after McCabe approved it. Federal prosecutors found themselves forced to admit that for nearly three years, they had wrongly identified the authors of the handwritten notes taken by the FBI agents during their January 24, 2017, interview of then-National Security Advisor Flynn. Prosecutors had told defense counsel (and the court) that the notes written by Peter Strzok had been compiled by FBI Agent Joe Pientka, and those taken by Pientka had been written by Strzok.

This embarrassing mea culpa surely should have added strength to Powell’s plea for access to other withheld evidence. After all, if federal prosecutors made such a basic blunder concerning key evidence, what other mistakes lay buried in the undisclosed evidence?

Prosecutorial Revenge

May 17th, 2017, Robert Mueller was assigned as Special Counsel. Then, the FD-302 report was re-entered on May 31st, 2017, removing the header; paving the way for Mueller’s team to use the content therein. Flynn didn’t lie; but the McCabe crew jumped on the opportunity to frame a lose/lose. Either Flynn accepts a version of the 302 report where he lied; or, Flynn has to take the position that Vice President Mike Pence lied to the nation in the CBS Face The Nation interview. Link

Van Grack seems to be deep into corruption involving the Michael Flynn case according to Joe diGenova. And Van Grack has apparently committed many false and fraudulent activities in efforts to indict General Flynn.

The Deep State still rules, and they hate the man who knows all about their corruption.

On January 7, 2020, Federal prosecutors said that Michael Flynn should serve up to six months in prison for lying to the FBI, a stark reversal from December 2018, when the government said that the former national security adviser should serve no jail time because he provided “substantial assistance” in multiple investigations. They are angry that Sidney Powell has exposed their corruption against Michael Flynn.

Prosecutors asserted in a court filing that Flynn failed to “complete his cooperation” agreement by trying to “thwart the efforts” of prosecutors handling the case of his former business partner, Bijan Rafiekian. Van Grack is claiming Flynn’s assistance in the Special Counsel investigation was “never substantial.” Hogwash! They’ve reversed their previous statements of Dec. 18, 2018.

According to Mike Flynn’s brother Joseph Flynn, General Flynn went through 19 sessions with Mueller’s special counsel team and approximately 90 hours of tortuous interviews. Judge Sullivan has set Flynn’s sentencing date for January 28 after rejecting Sidney Powell’s request for Brady Material. Exculpatory evidence is being denied by the DOJ, and the Clinton appointed judge is accommodating the Deep State.

Conclusion

Lt. General Michael T. Flynn (retired) has been railroaded into a plea of guilt that never occurred. This honorable patriotic intelligence soldier would never purposely lie to anyone. He is faithful to God, family and country, and always has been. The attack on this brilliant veteran has been purposeful because he knows the corruption in the intelligence community. Pray for him and his family and please, help him with his legal expenses by sending donations to Mike Flynn Defense Fund.

