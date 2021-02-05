By Greg Holt

U.S. Dept. of Defense: Climate Change an ‘essential element of our national security’

America’s decent into insanity has begun, via Joe Biden and the Left’s insane obsession with a non-issue – climate change. Naturally there are variances in weather, and things change. This is only normal, if one looked back in history, one would readily see this.

If you visit this site on climate history, you will notice two things right away: First, right now, today, the earth is cooling. Maybe that’s why the climate alarmists had to change the name from global warming to climate change? Second, the earth throughout time has naturally warmed and cooled. So much for climate change.

Instead of a focus on making America better, Biden’s administration is laser focused on battling the nonexistent behemoth called climate change. Remember when they used to call it global warming? You know, back when Al Gore made millions hoodwinking people into thinking the end of life, as we know it was just around the corner? By the way, Gore’s cries of impending disaster did not come true, not ONE – neither did anyone else’s.

According to AOC we are all goners in 12 years, so why are we so excited about this exactly (we only have 10 years left after all)?

Did you know that Gore was the first politician to hold hearings on “global warming”? Did you know that Gore’s speaking fee for this nonsense is $100,000.00? Did you know that Al Gore made millions from the movie An Inconvenient Truth (Box office was almost 50 million)?

Now of all things a top concern of the U.S. Department of Defense is climate change. Seriously? How can this be? I thought the DoD was supposed to be focused on… lets see, defense?

The climate (or weather) affects military operations; that is a fact. It always has and it always will. It affects everything else in life as well, we call this normal, we call this the weather and we prepare accordingly.

But the powers that be don’t see it that way having been swept up in the idiocy invented by environmental extremists looking for a way to make a buck. Climate change is all about making money. Al Gore made a mint, and those buying and selling pollution credits can make a lot of money also, if your company needs to be able to pollute the air more, just purchase more pollution credits – and then of course pass the cost on to the consumer. How does this fix anything? Yet it has mainstream acceptance. Then there is the funding one can secure from the federal government for anything climate change related.

Biden was asked about the sacrifices he is forcing Americans to make – in response, Biden walked away without answering.

Biden’s administration is willing (and is actively doing so) to sacrifice jobs on the altar of environmentalism/climate change.

Biden’s Energy Secretary nominee Jennifer Granholm stated that jobs may be “sacrificed” in the pursuit of fighting climate change. Like all the people instantly out of work when Biden shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline? The Biden administration also suspended all new oil and gas permits and leases, for now.

What about the fact that oil will now have to be transported one semi tanker at a time? Those emissions don’t matter right?

What about the fact that Jennifer Granholm has millions in energy related investments? Anyone else see a problem here? Yes she has said she will make some changes, but what about the rest of the investments, many in energy?

Biden wants to transition to wind and solar power – meaning huge job losses in the oil industry. TCP News warned that Biden would destroy the oil industry back in October of 2020. States that have huge investments in oil etc. will be in serious trouble. By the way, there are HUGE issues with wind and solar energy. Just the problems with wind turbines alone are serious. Like how to dispose of old blades, it’s far more serious than you might think.

Biden wants fossil fuel pollution gone, period.

“Biden has set a goal of eliminating pollution from fossil fuel in the power sector by 2035 and from the U.S. economy overall by 2050.”

Biden tried this nonsense when he was a part of the Obama administration, it didn’t work then, and it’s not going to work now. This is nothing more then an anti-energy agenda.

From The Washington Examiner:

“The Obama-Biden Labor Department issued the first of four reports on the administration’s green jobs program on Sept. 30, 2011. There are several major findings that do not bode well for Biden’s reloaded promises in 2020.

The Labor Department figures show that job placement was at only 10% of the target level and that only 1,336 participants retained employment for at least six months, which is just 2% of the targeted employment retention of 69,717 participants.

In a follow-up report issued on Oct. 12, 2020, the Labor Department found that more than 20% of the certificates and degrees went to recipients who had just one day of training and about half of those who completed the program received five or fewer days of training. The follow-up report also found that between 24% and 44% of the employment outcomes could not be documented and that the number of trainees who entered employment was less than 40% of the target.”

In other words, Obama/Biden’s green energy mission was a fail – a huge and expensive fail. Now, Biden wants to spend trillions on this kind of thing. Don’t forget we are rejoining the Paris Agreement, and this is another source of major big bucks, all paid for on the backs of U.S. taxpayers.

Biden is a train wreck – and We the People are going to pay for it, whether we like it or not.

© 2021 Greg Holt – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Greg Holt: admin@trueconservativepundit.com

Article sources:

Paleo Map Project

Wikipedia

USA Today

Food and Water Watch

RedState

Fox Business

Chicago Tribune

John Locke Foundation

The Washington Examiner

TCP News