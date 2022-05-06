By Kat Stansell By Kat Stansell

May 6, 2022

On March 24, 2022, after the G7 meeting in Brussels, Biden announced that the food shortages around the world would be “real” – of course, because of the Ukraine war, which he so desperately wanted, and those dastardly Russians. Now, he is making it happen. In the last five months, TWENTY food and fertilizer plants and storage facilities across America have been destroyed by fire. The latest incident is a plane, crashing into a General Mills plant in Covington, GA, April 21, 2022. The day before, it was a nut and vegetable processing plant in Dafur, OR, where employees responded to a popping sound as the electrical system caught fire. The week before, a massive fire brought down East Conway Beef and Pork in Conway, NH – as well as a Taylor Farms plant in Salinas CA. A few weeks before that, a huge Walmart processing plant in Indiana was reduced to ash.

Still Think It’s Coincidence?

Add to the above, a meat processing plant in Lackawana County, PA; the family-owned Cobb Country Meats in Cobb County, GA; the JBS Nebraska Plant of Meat Importers of America; Azure Standard Headquarters facility, the nation’s premier distributor of organic healthy foods, back in Darfur, OR; a Tyson-owned feed ingredients plant; a Tyson poultry plant in KY; a Hot Pockets plant in Jonesboro, AR; Wisconsin River Meats, Mauston, WI; Deli Star Meats, Fayetteville, IL; a Smithfield peanut plant, Richmond, VA; an Oregon potato chip factory; McCrum Potato Processing plant, OR; Aynor Conway Meat Center in Conway, SC; the rice dryer at a Kellogg plant in Memphis TN (ok, this was all the way last summer in July, 2021; and at the Cargill-Nutrena Feed Mill, Lecompte, LA. This is NOT coincidental! This destruction of our food supplies is intentional and is war against the people. There can be no other explanation.

No Bombers Required

For all of the Junta’s efforts to blame everything they have messed up on Russia, they are failing miserably. Not a single foreign enemy or Russian bomber has been found to be a part of any of this. Sarc…as they say. The overt destruction of America is underway, and our food supply is the primary weapon of the enemy, our own government. No bombers required.

Stay alert, America. We are at war with our own government, and it was declared by them. If you work at a food or fertilizer facility, be suspicious. Keep your eyes and ears open, and stay safe. If you are working to secure our November election, work twice as hard. Gather groups who will have 24/7 eyes-on at the ballot drop boxes around the country. The election – IF we should get there – will be our last chance to save our Republic and ourselves. This will be the finest and best local action we can render.

[See: BlackRock & Vanguard Taking Over US Centralized Food Production to Control Supply]

© 2022 Kat Stansell – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Kat Stansell: contact@americanpolicy.org