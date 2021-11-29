By Frosty Wooldridge

November 29, 2021

You can’t quite wrap your arms around what’s happening in the United States today. You can’t reasonably grasp what the president of our country stands for or what he’s saying with his vastly differing directions and words. One message one day, and a completely different action the next!

Don’t feel like the Lone Ranger, Joe Biden doesn’t understand what’s going on, either.

He’s leading a whole new conceptual understanding known as “woke” or the ability to look at reality, pretend it’s another reality and march himself over a verbal or physical cliff. In the meantime, he’s taking our country over that same cliff with him.

This whole new “woke” reality demands a defunding of police. Even with the fact that Chicago, St. Louis, Baltimore, Detroit and New York City struggle with the biggest killing zones known in 21st century America!

A “woke” prosecutor allowed Darrell Brooks out of jail on a $1,000.00 bail when he was already on the run from another bail-jumping event and a 20-year history of being a career criminal. So, what did Brooks do?

He ran over 60 people and killed six of them during a Christmas Parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Now known as the Waukesha Massacre, the prosecutor and all his supporters will say something like Seth Grogan said last week, “Well, you just have to put up with crime while living in a big city.”

Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm, a self-described “progressive,” who let Brooks out of jail and has championed left-leaning reforms said, “Could result in a person being let go and committing murder.”

Well, no sh*t Sherlock! You just got 60 people run over and six people killed.

“Is there going to be an individual I divert, or I put into treatment program, who’s going to go out and kill somebody?” he told the Milwaukee Sentinel-Journal in 2007. “You bet. Guaranteed. It’s guaranteed to happen. It does not invalidate the overall approach.”

That’s called “woke thinking!” It’s absurd. It’s stupid. It’s deadly. It’s everywhere across the nation where these kinds of minds maintain power over our lives or, in this case, our deaths.

It’s the same kind of “woke” thinking that gave California a new law that stealing anything under $1,000.00 won’t get prosecuted. Therefore, over the Thanksgiving weekend, black youth gangs “smashed and grabbed” over $200,000.00 in goods from major stores in San Francisco and Los Angeles. They’ve already shut down 17 Walgreen Drug Stores by blatantly shoplifting them to death. And get this, African-American San Francisco Mayor London Breed defended the looters as being poor and in need.

It’s that same kind of “woke” thinking that allowed Black Lives Matter gangs to loot, burn and riot $2 billion in property and mercantile goods in the summer of 2020—and not one single one of those people faces a trial or prison. That’s about the “wokiest” outcome of anarchy in the history of the United States.

This is Chicago’s “woke’ normal every weekend:

Chicago shootings: 39 shot, 3 fatally, in Thanksgiving weekend gun violence, police say, Sun-Times Media Wire, Sunday, November 28, 2021 9:47AM (those numbers will rise to over 50 shootings and 10 deaths by midnight Sunday)

Biden’s “woke” thinking invited over 2,000,000 illegal migrants to storm America’s border this past year. Dementia Joe, who doesn’t know what day of the week it is, just allowed an army of invaders to storm our southern border…and get away with it…and we get to share our tax dollars to pay for all of them. Biden stands in violation of Article IV, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution, yet like all the other “woke” criminals, he’s got immunity for being president of the United States.

Several years ago, I watched a movie on TV. The setting was Berlin, Germany just after WWII at the time the Soviets were laying roles of barbed wire on the ground to mark the border between East and West Berlin. The main characters were a young American woman and a young German man. He had gotten a law degree while Hitler was taking over Germany; but he never practiced law. She asked him why and he said, “The Law disappeared.”

And that’s what’s transpiring in our Country in 2021: The Law – as the standard which those in government must obey – has disappeared and is being replaced by the age-old system where those with the power do what they want, and the cowards go along with it. That’s the majority of cowards in our U.S. Congress.

Henceforth, in Biden’s and Liberals’ views, your citizenship means absolutely ZERO, NOTHING! Your being a citizen of America doesn’t count.

Human history is full of the stories of peasants, subjects, and tribes. Yet the concept of the “citizen” is historically rare—and was among America’s most valued ideals for over two centuries. “But without shock treatment,” warns historian Victor Davis Hanson,

“American citizenship as we have known it may soon vanish.”

In his bestseller, The Dying Citizen, Hanson outlines the historical forces that led to this crisis. “The evisceration of the middle class over the last fifty years has made many Americans dependent on the federal government. Open borders have undermined the idea of allegiance to a particular country. Identity politics have eradicated our collective civic sense of self. And a top-heavy administrative state has endangered personal liberty, along with formal efforts to weaken the Constitution.”

If Biden and his handlers continue to allow massive third world immigration into the United States, we, at some point, will most definitely devolve into a third world country—with all its illiteracy, poverty, joblessness, hopelessness, corruption and crime.

“Wokeness” has created an “entitled generation” of people who can’t stand up to “earning” their way in this country or any loyalty to America. Let’s “steal, riot, loot, burn and destroy” our way into meaningfulness!

In the final analysis, America and her lawful citizens NEED the police to protect every citizen from the likes of Darrel Brooks, Black Lives Matter anarchists, Antifa anarchists and those black gangs terrorizing Los Angeles and San Francisco. We need Congress to shut down legal and illegal immigration because Biden won’t stop it. We need a Mayor of Chicago who will stop 50 to 60 shootings every weekend of the year. We need our U.S. Congress to stand up for us, the rightful and lawful citizens of America.

What you’re seeing in Biden and Congress in Washington DC today is: full “delusion” on display!

Why aren’t your two U.S. senators and House member representing you? What have they done to stop this illegal invasion? At what point do we lose control of our society? Our culture? Our language? Our way of life?

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

If you would like a free electronic copy of this book, please email me with your email address and I will send it to you. Every American with children or any American who will live in this country in 2050, needs to understand what they face. frostyw@juno.com

Published March 2021: America’s Overpopulation Predicament: Blindsiding Future Generations by Frosty Wooldridge, available on Amazon, and/or phone 1 888 519 5121.

As to what these videos report, do you want your children to face this kind of a future? If you don’t, it’s time to speak up across this great country of ours.

This video graphically and dramatically illustrates America’s immigration-population crisis as well as the world’s. I wrote it and narrated it. Tim Walters of Cleveland, Ohio directed and produced. Please forward it to all your friends, networks and beyond. Place it on FB, Twitter, Linkedin, Parler, Tick-Tok, Curiosity, and more. Just click the link below to see the video.

Immigration, Overpopulation, Resources, Civilization by Frosty Wooldridge

This video will scare the daylights out of every American as to what’s coming to our country, US Citizenship Act 2021 by Joe Biden.

If you want to see two documentaries that give visual proof of my book’s contents, go to Netflix, and type in “Cowspiracy” that shows you the damage to the air, land and water. Watch “Seaspiracy” to see how humans are destroying the oceans.

Share these videos all over America:

“In a five minute astoundingly simple yet brilliant video, Immigration, Poverty, and Gum Balls”, Roy Beck, director of www.numbersusa.ORG, graphically illustrates the impact of overpopulation. Take five minutes to see for yourself:

“Immigration by the numbers—off the chart” by Roy Beck

This 10-minute demonstration shows Americans the results of unending mass immigration on the quality of life and sustainability for future generations: in a few words, “Mind boggling!” www.NumbersUSA.org

© 2021 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com