By: Devvy

November 14, 2022

“I sincerely believe that banking establishments are more dangerous than standing armies, and that the principle of spending money to be paid by posterity, under the name of funding, is but swindling futurity on a large scale.” – Thomas Jefferson

Putting all the blame for the nightmare inflation we are experiencing on the walking corpse in the WH was a very effective political tool during this mid-term selection/election. In no way am I defending the life-long crook and usurper president, Joe Biden.

So many of us have been warning for years all the “free” money being printed by the unconstitutional “Federal” Reserve was going to bring what is now upon us. Biden insists inflation is ‘temporary,’ ‘expected’ despite $4.7T spending plan, July 19, 2021

Of course, China Joe had no idea what was coming out of his mouth, only what he can mumble through from notes or a teleprompter and even then, it’s pathetic. Yeah, Joe and today, most of the cows are already out of the barn.

It’s a tragedy the majority of Americans regardless of skin color, ethnic background or political affiliation have zero understanding about the danger of fiat currencies issued by the “central bank” aka Fed. They know nothing about quantitative easing.

Nor do they know anything about this: Banks are over leveraged 2 QUADRILLION dollars in derivatives. This will be the worst financial collapse EVER. Oct. 4, 2022. I sure didn’t know until nearly 31 years ago when I literally stumbled onto the issue which caused me to pursue the truth. When the feces hit in September 2008, Americans were broad-sided. Tens of millions never fully recovered. Many were finished off when the country was virtually closed down over COVID.

In pursuit of the truth, I sacrificed “fun” and “leisure” time which is fishing, a great passion of mine and one I haven’t indulged in for a long time. You don’t sit on the couch and watch TV while your house is on fire. And despite all the efforts of individuals like Dr. Edwin Vieira and so many other real experts on the disabilities of our monetary system, the majority of Americans still have no understanding on this issue.

Which is exactly what those who have been engineering our collapse longer than I’ve been alive have been counting on. While the American people are herded in the desired direction – using inflation as a big head-liner for the mid-term selection/election – nary a whisper from the current Congress or even state legislatures about what actually causes inflation. Or, should I say engineered inflation, stagnation, hyper-inflation, recessions and depressions?

Oh, no, can’t have the truth disseminated to the American people. Lower education institutions (colleges and universities) continue feeding Keynesian Economics to young Americans as the Holy Grail. Tragic.

Actually, Steve Forbes summed it up rather well although way too late, The Fed’s Plans To Slow Inflation Will Kill The Economy: Is A Recession Inevitable? May 17, 2022, “The belief that a handful of people in Washington can constructively drive the activities of millions of people making billions of buy-and-sell decisions each day is beyond preposterous. The Fed is now trying to engineer a slowdown because of its belief that too much economic activity causes inflation. Creating too much money that undermines the value of the dollar is the real cause.”

Creating too much money. Think of the TRILLIONS printed up when the COVID plandemic hit the world. Even though OUR PURSE is overdrawn $31 TRILLION DOLLARS IN unpayable debt, the global elites running the show have made sure We the People continue being raped to send more money to rich-boy , Zelinsky, president of one of the most corrupt countries on the planet. Now near triple digit BILLIONS in cash and military equipment.

Ukraine is the most corrupt globalist owned Country in the world. It’s literally the Cabals Headquarters, March 1, 2022 (Short clip with George Soros – watch ) Zelinsky is laughing himself silly over ignorant Americans all the way to his off-shore accounts. Who is Ukraine’s President Zelensky? Ex-comedian at center of new war – “Less than four years ago, Volodymyr Zelensky was one of Ukraine’s most popular TV comedians, starring in a satirical TV show and performing in a troupe where he played the piano with his penis for five minutes.”

$31 TRILLION in the hole and without any constitutional authority: $1 Billion In Aid Given To Afghanistan After Taliban Take Over Via USAID Unaccounted For, Nov. 4, 2022. This is what you work to pay for in federal taxes? Not to mention 13 Americans killed when that imbecile in the WH, his grossly incompetent Secretary of State, Tony Blinken, and top military advisers pulled off the worst military defeat in our history.

The degree of suffering by Americans IS ALMOST BEYOND COMPREHENSION but it’s all too real and to me, heart breaking. Parents eating one meal a day so their children can have two while the school feeds them breakfast. Americans worried sick about how they’re going to afford to heat their home or apt this winter as inflation gobbles their savings – especially for seniors.

Family pets surrendered because there’s no money for dog food; people food and gas have to come first. Thousands of perfectly healthy dogs and cats are being killed every day because city owned pet “shelters” (dog pounds) like the one in my city simply don’t have the space or money to keep them alive. We were a no kill shelter for years while our city council let the problems fester to the point where now innocent furr-babies will get the needle and hauled around the corner to the land fill where their carcasses are dumped. I’ve been working hard on this in between everything else.

Still coming will be massive foreclosures, auto repos, defaults on credit card payments and the list goes on. Yeah, it is very depressing and you can blame BOTH parties for not abolishing the “Federal” Reserve Banking Act of 1913 (which former Congressman Ron Paul tried to do in 2007. No co-sponsors). The Fed and other central banks around the world are boxed into a corner and don’t know what the hell they’re doing.

Here we are today with the mobs demanding more unconstitutional spending for whatever special interest groups who buy the favors of Congress and state legislators while our nation drowns in debt. Over the past three decades one thing that stands out to me is too many Americans have no idea the difference between the national debt and the deficit. Most Americans when they hear those words just let them pass between their ears and go about their business. They don’t understand and because they don’t, they don’t want anyone to know they don’t. It makes me sick how under-educated generations of Americans are on critical issues.

Most only hear the same old “interest on the national debt” but it doesn’t register with them why are we being forced to pay interest on our own money? The only thing that matters is how much is left on their credit cards to buy food, gas at the pump or medications. Well, the day of reckoning has been underway for years – before China Joe cheated his way into the WH.

Americans are going to have to decide their priorities and by that, I mean getting educated, fully informed as to the real cause of inflation and other destructive monetary disasters. That means sacrificing time one would rather spend doing other things. Thomas Jefferson also said, “If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be.”

People always ask me – especially at the library – how can you read so much? I probably read at least 100 murder mystery books a year. Can’t spend all my time wading in the filthy political toilet. Besides, I like puzzles. Yes, I read very fast except when it comes to learning like when I read Pieces of Eight by Dr. Edwin Vieira decades ago; that two-column scholarly work should have won a Pulitzer Prize. A little over 1,700 pages which includes footnotes and source references.

It was not an easy read for me but the knowledge was worth every minute of reading time. If a person isn’t willing to spend the time to learn the truth on any subject, how can they make informed decisions? I hope you will share this with everyone because Americans are not being told the truth and it’s headlines like this that steam my windows because it promotes false hope: Republican victory in midterm elections a first step toward national economic turnaround, Nov. 11, 2022- “The era of bigger and bigger government is over – at least for the foreseeable future.

“Republicans did what they needed to do on Election Day. They have seemingly retaken the House of Representatives, picking up around ten seats, ushering in divided government. The House GOP offers a welcome bulwark against destructive leftist policies.

“That means the end of Democrats’ reckless spending that’s fueling the inflationary fire burning holes in Americans’ pockets. It means tax increases, radical labor law rewrites, and other destructive far-left legislative proposals are off the table. Small business owners are breathing a sigh of relief.”

Ten seats or 50 seats, it still means the majority of incumbents in the GOP who have NEVER gone after the cancer and spent just as recklessly and wasteful as the DemonRats for decades are still there. Now, suddenly they’re going to “fix” the problem? Hell, most of them and that includes the newbies don’t have a clue about our monetary system. If they did, not a word from them on the campaign trail. Those who do, refuse to declare war on the Fed because they need the magical money machine to continue funding unconstitutional agencies, cabinets and the war machine called NATO.

Yes, there’s always been a solution and I hate writing this, but it’s been ignored despite the efforts of so many like Dr. Edwin Vieira and we’re all going to suffer, badly. Read one article/column below every day. I am careful about which articles/columns I recommend because there is so much spin and outright lies out there. But, all the ones below are a must read.

I wrote this a month before COVID hit the news. In a panic, DC flooded the country with hot checks. Tens of BILLIONS of borrowed dollars while our freedoms and liberty were being destroyed by governors, mayors and unelected “health care” boards and, of course, Dr. Death Fauci and that liar, Dr. Deborah Birx.

Jan. 6, 2020, Warning About the “Best Economy in Fifty Years”

August 1, 2022 (Mine, also), Global Depression is Already Underway

Nov. 28, 2022, Greyerz Just Warned The World Is About To Experience Another Major Dose Of Economic, Financial And Social Upheaval – “I don’t like being a Cassandra predicting doom and gloom that few will believe today. But these are the consequences that history teaches us time and time again. But sadly everyone thinks it is different today. Since every currency system in history has collapsed, it is quite a certain bet that this one will too.”

Nov. 2, 2022, $2.5 Quadrillion Disaster Waiting to Happen – Egon von Greyerz – “In this interview with Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog Egon von Greyerz explains, “Credit has increased dramatically through derivatives. All instruments being issued now by banks, pension funds, stock funds, it’s all synthetic.”

SOLUTION which few, if any, did what needed to get done. Monetary Reform 102, May 28, 2011, by Dr. Edwin Vieira. MODEL CONGRESSIONAL ACT FOR THE PROTECTION OF PERSONS WHO RECEIVE AND PAY VARIOUS FORMS OF UNITED STATES COIN AND CURRENCY

Public Law ___-___ ___ Congress An Act – Full bill is in the column.

July 2, 2012, Corporativism in Money and banking has led America to Fascism, July 2, 2012, Dr. Edwin Vieira, “And specifically at the doorstep of the Federal Reserve System, because the unworkable monetary and banking systems foisted on this country in 1913 lie at the root of all of these economic and political problems.”

Nov. 9, 2022, The World Is Quickly Approaching A Hyperinflation Disaster

Nov. 9, 2022, The Era of All-Powerful Central Banks Is Over – Charles Hugh Smith

June 7, 2022. I wish there wasn’t commercials but this is an important and accurate video: Kim Dotcom Breaks Down the True Scale of US Government Debt

For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions. Order two books and save $10.00

NewsWithViews is now on Truth Social. Follow us @NewsWithViews

© 2022 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net

Related:

Interest Payments On The National Debt On Pace To Surpass Military Spending, Nov. 7, 2022

October 2022 U.S. Foreclosure Activity Increases 57 Percent from October 2021, Nov. 9, 2022

Big Tech Crash! Twitter Near Bankruptcy, Amazon First Company to Lose $1 TRILLION, Facebook Fires 11,000 Employees, Nov. 11, 2022

Wells Fargo Braces For More Layoffs As Loan Volumes Collapse 90% YOY, Nov. 4, 2022

Car repossessions on the rise, as average price hits $47,000 (Check out the photo)

In Inflation’s Shadow, Credit Card Delinquencies Continue To Climb: Survey, Nov. 12, 2022

The Absurdity of Keynesian Economics

U.S. D.O.D issued a contract for COVID-19 Research to a company in Ukraine, 3 months before COVID-19 was known to exist, Oct. 6, 2022

Dire Situation In Europe And The U.S. As Military Catastrophe For Ukraine Unfolds, Sept. 26, 2022 – “At this rate it is only a matter of time before half or more of our country is living in total squalor and will join the Europeans in freezing this winter.”

Why Did CBS News Censor Its Own Documentary Exposing How 70% of US Funding for Ukraine is Wasted

Eight Years Ago: US-NATO Installed a Neo-Nazi Government in Ukraine – Paid for by you and me with BORROWED money.

The End Of World Dollar Hegemony: Turning The US Into Weimar Germany, Nov. 10, 2022

Shakedown! Kiev Sends Lawmakers To DC To Demand New Congress Keeps Money Flowing, Nov. 10, 2022

We sent many of our best weapons to Ukraine and the Russians are blowing them to hell. July 14, 2022