By Cliff Kincaid

September 25, 2022

Joe Biden says the COVID-19 pandemic is over, even though it’s not. The data on deaths and cases “runs counter” to what Biden is saying. In other words, on a matter of life and death, he’s lying.

Biden lied and people died.

“I’m never going to raise the white flag and surrender,” he said. “We’re going to beat this virus. We’re going to get it under control, I promise you.”

Now, with the lie about the pandemic being over, he lies again.

Dr. Jerome Adams, former U.S. surgeon general in the Trump Administration, notes that “outraged doctors and health officials” are pushing back. What’s more, liberal news organs and personalities are sounding the alarm. Consider the following:

The New York Times headline blared, “Biden Says the Pandemic Is Over. But at Least 400 People Are Dying Daily.”

NBC News says “Covid Will Be A Leading Cause Of Death Indefinitely In The U.S.”

Anthony Fauci says the COVID death rate is too high for the pandemic to be over.

But Biden is now saying what prominent figures in the MAGA movement want him to say. These supporters of former Republican President Trump never took the pandemic seriously and are still leading the opposition to the vaccines, even mocking those who take them.

Politics makes strange bedfellows.

I have taken the vaccines, including the boosters. I just took the new booster designed to provide increased protection against the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

It’s a fact that life is returning to a sense of normal in many areas of the country for most people. But many senior citizens who are still getting COVID-19 are avoiding serious illness and death because of the mRNA vaccines that were authorized by Trump.

I was one of those people. I got COVID and survived.

However, a new study finds that around 500,000 people have left the work force because of illness caused by COVID-19.

Adults aged 65 and older are getting the vaccines in overwhelming numbers and are likely to get the boosters for the variants. These people tend to vote Republican. But they have been turned off by the irrational opposition to the vaccines from some MAGA supporters.

Although the bizarre claims that the COVID-19 vaccines are made with “Mark of the Beast” microchips have mostly disappeared, these self-proclaimed MAGA spokespeople have moved on to a new bogeyman – transhumanism, described by one of Steve Bannon’s “War Room” guests as “satanic” or “demonic.”

It is the new scam.

Conservatives are now being told by some commentators that Joe Biden’s new spending scheme, the “National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative” is a sinister attempt to create a state religion. In fact, it is another lie from the Biden Administration, as Biden claims his order on biotechnology and bioengineering will somehow cure cancer.

However, the new technologies, especially those using mRNA technology, do hold out the hope and potential over time for finding treatments for cancer, ALS, Alzheimer’s and many other debilitating and fatal diseases.

Ironically, Biden’s initiative credits former President Trump for focusing government support for biotechnology that “can quickly produce solutions, as seen with the first-of-their-kind mRNA vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic.” Such action was taken because of the impact of the China virus, which has killed more than 1 million Americans and still takes the lives of more than 400 Americans a day.

The number of virus-positive Americans currently entering the hospital each day is more than 4000.

Like any vaccine, especially in its infancy, the COVID-19 shots have side-effects and don’t always work as advertised. Some serious injuries have occurred. But claims they contain microchips or “Mark of the Beast’ technology have faded away, to make room for the new “transhumanism” scare campaign. It is another money-making scam.

What’s more, it is generally conceded that Communist China is resorting to its Zero-COVID policy and COVID lockdowns because its own scientific establishment was unable to develop effective homegrown mRNA vaccines and was reluctant to buy them from the United States.

“Many other mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics are now in the clinic,” declares the sponsors of an upcoming conference. “Thus, we have officially entered the age of mRNA medicines!”

Those in the MAGA movement who resist the march of science and spend their time attacking life-saving vaccines and now “transhumanism” will be seen by most Americans as irrational Luddites opposed to technological progress.

Too many people are still getting sick and dying. We should not move on from this devastating disease. China and its collaborators must still be held accountable for this crime against humanity. Our only advantage in this struggle is the American-based technology that the communists desperately want to steal.

© 2022 Cliff Kincaid – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Cliff Kincaid: kincaid@comcast.net