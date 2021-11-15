By Frosty Wooldridge

November 15, 2021

On January 20, 2021, Joe Biden took over the reins of the United States government. He enjoyed a thriving country, vaccines out and coping with Covid, low gas prices, low food prices, and respect from terrorists around the world. The previous administration had cut illegal immigration to a minimum. Americans enjoyed energy independence along with the Keystone Pipeline being completed to bring consumers cheaper fuel to heat their homes, drive their cars and enjoy reasonable food prices at the grocery store.

Within 10 months, Joe Biden broke our laws by inviting and facilitating over 2,000,000 border jumpers to invade our country. By his own hand, he’s flying, bussing and distributing those illegals all over our country—at taxpayer expense into the millions-billions of dollars. In fact, his “Build Back Better” bill featured $800 million for illegals. He’s promised to “give” our tax dollars to the tune of $450,000.00 to families who broke into our country, but were separated from their children. It was our fault that they jumped our borders illegally. Joe Biden is specifically in violation of Article IV, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution. That is an impeachable offense.

In the last 10 months, the drug onslaught into our country continues to kill our children and addict anyone who comes into contact with MS-13 distributed drugs into the billions of dollars. It’s beyond sickening.

Biden is personally responsible for getting 13 military personnel killed in his totally incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan. He’s totally responsible for airlifting 100,000 Afghan refugees onto our welfare rolls and horrific tax burden that we will pay for their care for decades. We’re talking billions of dollars. All the while, we cast aside 540,000 homeless Americans.

Biden promised to shut down Covid, but instead has broken the U.S. Constitution as to personal choice.

In just 10 months, watch all these markers degrade:

Inflation, hostage crisis, border crisis, gas prices, empty shelves, backlogs, supply chains, labor shortage, high crime, pandemic, Chinese missiles, and a stalled agenda. If a presidency has three of these things, it’s in deep trouble. The Biden presidency is facing all of these things at the same time. Alarm bells should be going off right now, but not in Biden’s fantasy land.

Since I’m 75 and Biden is 78, I’ve watched him lie, cheat and deceive everyone for over 50 years. Biden proved himself a useless U.S. Senator. He accomplished virtually nothing in his 50 years in DC. His son, whom he’s covered for, stands as the benchmark for “elite” drug addicts, con-artists (oh, and now he’s an artist, maybe like da Vinci, Rembrandt or Van Gogh), liars and thieves. Hunter would only make his father proud if that father was Al Capone or, in this case, Joe Biden. They are birds of the same feather.

Jesse Watters declared Joe Biden a “horrible president” Saturday on “Watters’ World,” highlighting the president’s failed promises and low approval ratings at 38 percent. You have to wonder who those 38 percenters are and what are they thinking?

Jesse Waters said, “I’m sick of beating around the bush. Time to call a spade a spade. Joe Biden is a horrible president. I’ve seen enough. On pace to be one of the worst of all time. Most of the country thinks he’s incompetent, Democrats don’t want him to run again; everyone’s disappointed. We didn’t think it would be this bad this fast. Everything – and I mean everything – he says he’s going to do; he doesn’t do. And everything he says is true, isn’t true.”

On top of that, Biden’s dementia worsens by the day with every speech, with every forgotten name of world leaders, with remarks that can’t be deciphered coherently, and with excuses by Jen Psaki as his only intelligent mouthpiece.

Don’t you wonder what transpired during the Cabinet Meeting at the White House last weekend? The top people in government sat around a table with Biden suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease…as he muttered “Newspeak” to his staff. I’ll bet they all walked out of that meeting shaking their heads with disbelief at how totally out of touch with reality Biden is in 2021.

Worse than that, as his track record unfolds in November, December of 2021, what do we face in 2022?

The fact stands: he doesn’t know what he’s doing. He can’t correct anything because he’s not capable, coherent and/or articulate enough to lead our country.

The point that must be addressed: either Biden, or Obama, or Soros, his handlers are doing all of this on purpose. They are working to fracture the United States into an unrepairable condition.

They push the most divisive agenda onto all citizens of the United States: Critical Race Theory. If Biden possessed a brain, he should speak out against it being taught in our schools. He should not allow our citizens to hate/despise/distrust other citizens for the color of their skin.

Next on that agenda: flood the country with illegal foreigners who have no affinity toward or any allegiance to the United States. In fact, flood their languages, cultures, religions and incompatible world views into our country with such numbers that we become fragmented beyond repair. That in turn, will cause us to enclave into separate cities, states and…it’s darn possible that some states will secede from the Union.

Note that his “Build Back Better” bill includes a total amnesty for up to 25 million illegal aliens. They will be able to tap into our welfare systems without putting a dime into them. That’s already happening in Detroit with 300,000 middle eastern immigrants riding the welfare rolls along with 125,000 Somalian immigrants riding those food stamp rolls and even lying and cheating you and me out of millions with the EBT cards.

Next on the agenda: Biden and progressive mayors in NYC, Detroit, Minneapolis, Seattle, San Francisco, LA, Chicago and St. Louis support “Defund the Police” and the loss of the rule of law. How is that? Look at him. He’s said nothing to stop Black Lies Mayhem whose members are “domestic terrorists.” But instead, he calls parents at school board meetings, “domestic terrorists.” He stood silent as to trashing every police department across the country. He’s done nothing to help Chicago, St. Louis, Baltimore, Minneapolis, Baltimore, NYC, LA, and San Francisco from being overwhelmed by shootings and crime.

This column could speak to another dozen nightmares we face, but not enough space to write them.

But you, fellow American, must be wondering, “What will Biden do for another three years and six weeks? And that’s “IF” he doesn’t suffer a heart attack, stroke or total collapse from exhaustion. If he keeps staggering, stumbling and mumbling forward, we’re all at risk for his gross incompetence. And worse, all the people covering up for him.

If continues, we’re heading for a really ugly three more years.

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

If you would like a free electronic copy of this book, please email me with your email address and I will send it to you. Every American with children or any American who will live in this country in 2050, needs to understand what they face. frostyw@juno.com

Published March 2021: America’s Overpopulation Predicament: Blindsiding Future Generations by Frosty Wooldridge, available on Amazon, and/or phone 1 888 519 5121.

As to what these videos report, do you want your children to face this kind of a future? If you don’t, it’s time to speak up across this great country of ours.

This video graphically and dramatically illustrates America’s immigration-population crisis as well as the world’s. I wrote it and narrated it. Tim Walters of Cleveland, Ohio directed and produced. Please forward it to all your friends, networks and beyond. Place it on FB, Twitter, Linkedin, Parler, Tick-Tok, Curiosity, and more. Just click the link below to see the video.

Immigration, Overpopulation, Resources, Civilization by Frosty Wooldridge

This video will scare the daylights out of every American as to what’s coming to our country, US Citizenship Act 2021 by Joe Biden.

If you want to see two documentaries that give visual proof of my book’s contents, go to Netflix, and type in “Cowspiracy” that shows you the damage to the air, land and water. Watch “Seaspiracy” to see how humans are destroying the oceans.

Share these videos all over America:

“In a five minute astoundingly simple yet brilliant video, Immigration, Poverty, and Gum Balls”, Roy Beck, director of www.numbersusa.ORG, graphically illustrates the impact of overpopulation. Take five minutes to see for yourself:

“Immigration by the numbers—off the chart” by Roy Beck

This 10-minute demonstration shows Americans the results of unending mass immigration on the quality of life and sustainability for future generations: in a few words, “Mind boggling!” www.NumbersUSA.org

© 2021 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com