By Bradlee Dean

December 28, 2022

“The deep state, as it is called, is nothing more than just a straw-man to blame when, in fact, it is the politicians doing the biddings of special interest groups that are implementing that which is illegal (Romans 3:20)”

Free speech has been rightly called the bulwark against tyranny (Ephesians 5:11).

President George Washington stated: “If the freedom of speech is taken away than dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.”

Interestingly enough, it is exactly what is happening today and that with our own government’s approval. What’s worse is this is how they are getting away with much of what they are a part of doing.

NewsPunch.com recently highlighted: Twitter Policy Director Confesses ‘Deep State’ Is Eliminating Independent Media: “ALL Big Tech Companies Are Colluding With Them.”

The third installment of the “Twitter Files” was released on Friday evening, and it vindicates everything independent media outlets have been saying for years.

According to the documents, every single Big Tech giant is colluding with the ‘Deep State’ to eliminate independent media outlets and free thinkers from their platforms.

Journalist Matt Taibbi on Friday dropped part three of the “Twitter Files”.

According to files, Twitter executives were regularly meeting regularly with the FBI in an ongoing effort to censor conservatives, independent journalists…

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Now-fired Twitter executive Yoel Roth was meeting with the FBI and other government officials weekly!

This is a huge release.

It also happens to coincide with the Missouri and Louisiana lawsuit with plaintiff Jim Hoft from The Gateway Pundit on government and social media collusion to silence conservative voices in America today.

This is really BIG NEWS!

Taibbi posted incriminatting text messages from Twitter Policy Director Nick Pickles.

In conclusion: I know that the people are always looking for a straw-man and when it comes to what they call the deep state, it does not exist. The deep state, as it is called, is nothing more than just a straw-man to blame when, in fact, it is the politicians doing the biddings of special interest groups that are implementing that which is illegal (Romans 3:20). Deal with the corrupt politicians and this will all come tumbling down (Psalm 94:16).

© 2022 Bradlee Dean – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Bradlee Dean: Bradlee@SonsOfLibertyRadio.com