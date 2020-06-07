Roger Anghis

The picture that the media has painted about Bill Gates is deceiving at best. They have made him out to be a generous, kind, and loving billionaire that graciously funds projects that benefit mankind. That is an outright lie. He is, in my opinion, a snake in the grass. There is proof of this and this series has covered a lot of that evidence. But there is a lot out there that has been ignored. Bill Gates generally is portrayed as a kindly philanthropist who generously funds projects to improve health and fight poverty. As shown in this report by James Corbett, however, the image and the reality are far apart. The reality is that Gates, throughout his entire career, has been obsessed with the idea that the human population needs to be drastically reduced and that any means to this end is acceptable, including the creation of vaccines to sterilize people but offered to them as a defense against disease. Eventually, Gates saw the potential for using vaccines for yet another hidden purpose, and that is for injecting micro chips and data tattoos into the skin that, in addition to pushing pharmaceutical concoctions into the blood stream, also embed digital data that can be read by scanners to identify every person on the planet. They also will carry a record of vaccine acceptance, medical history, psychological profiles, and social-behavior scores . Oh, yes, all of this philanthropy has created huge profits for the companies in which Gates is invested. Every dollar given away has come back with ten others. This is the real Bill Gates.[1] Did you catch “medical history, psychological profiles, and social behavior scores”? Really? Why does all this information need to be placed in a chip in our body unless there are plans to control everything we do?

Gates has his fingers in many pies that benefit him but not most of humanity. His ideology is far from correct and is deep into humanism. He has gotten to the point where he has a god-like image of himself. That makes him very dangerous. Bill Gates is the gatekeeper to many gates. Whereas he may not hold the keys, he is the host and the central bank that provides access behind each closed door. He is at the heart of every major agenda. The level of control spans much farther than the United States of America, though a vast amount of the funding originates here. These heavily guarded gates are direct access to manifest, control, and monopolize some of the largest and arguably most important industries to man.

Controlling these gates means control of wealth, policies, priorities, population, health, narratives, minds, land, industries, and everyone’s future, if it is not stopped .

Corey’s Digs has reported on Gates’ interests and operations for years, to paint a fuller picture of everything he is involved with, because it is far more extensive than most people realize. Timelines, maps, business relationships, investments, incoming funding and outgoing grants, tax returns, direct quotes, interviews, and documentation in each report all reveal that Bill Gates is an investor who is willing to risk lives, rather than the humanitarian he proclaims himself to be. Some will say, “he’s just a face,” and perhaps that is true – but that “face” runs the central bank for what could be likened to as the mafia, which makes him a very dangerous player.

One thing Bill Gates doesn’t seem to have accounted for, despite his alleged “genius,” is the fact that his Godlike ego drove him to quite literally be the face for all of it.[2]

When researching just what Gates has an influence in, it is scary. There does not seem to be an industry that he does not control in one way or another. You can see an extensive list of his investing in the healthcare industry in this video by Corey Digs.[3] There is a two-fold reason for Gates’ deep interest in ‘healthcare’. First and foremost is monetary. As stated earlier for every dollar he spends in that industry he gets ten in return. The second is he can do what he wants to do to control the population. His investment in the vaccine industry is legendary. He uses ‘vaccines’ to control populations and lower births by sterilizing women through vaccines for various diseases, as he did in Africa a few years back. People that do not pay attention are willing to do whatever the government or so-called specialists, say to do. But that will be a major mistake on their part. Ignorance is NOT bliss; it can be fatal. Not surprising is the fact that Baker also has ties to eugenicists Bill and Melinda Gates. In 2019, she was given the Sabin Vaccine Institute’s Albert B. Sabin Gold Medal at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., that was sponsored “in part by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation,” along with drug giant Pfizer.

What this all suggests, of course, is that Baker, Gates, and presumably other public health “experts” are all in agreement that white people represent the greatest barrier to mass vaccination. It would also explain why these far-leftists want to import as many “brown” and black people as possible into America, since “immigrants” are open-game when it comes to welcoming vaccines, according to Baker.

These are the same genocidal maniacs who are right now developing vaccines for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), by the way. All of the “progressive” white people out there who cannot wait to roll up their sleeves and get “protected” with new jabs have no idea what is coming to them under the guise of “public health.”

We are already seeing the early stages of a global vaccine genocide , with many Americans lining right up to obey whatever new edict or restriction is imposed by their county commissioners or governors in the name of keeping people “safe” when out and about shopping. The next step is to impose digital “passports” that “authorize” people to buy and sell, without which no commerce will be allowed.

If Obama carry-overs like Baker are allowed to stay in their positions and continue to make public policy, then white people who disagree with the alleged “benefits” of vaccination will also be at risk of mass extermination.[4]

There is reason to be concerned about what is developing around this fake pandemic. We have seen the CDC claim that the actual mortality rate is .28%. Sorry but that does not mandate a pandemic with those numbers. H1N1 had a mortality rate of 39.5% and we did nothing. This is a test to see how far people can be pushed and Gates, Fauci, and WHO are the instigators. I would hope that we, as nation of free people, will be wary of the actions of those that would enslave us. Be 2nd Amendment ready if necessary. It may be our only option.

© 2020 Roger Anghis – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Roger Anghis: roger@buildingthetruth.org

Foot Notes