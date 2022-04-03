By Roger Anghis

April 3, 2022

There is so much about these Biolabs that our government is not telling us it makes you wonder what aren’t they telling us about other things? First, we were told we don’t have Biolabs in Ukraine and then we find that there were at least eight and maybe more. We are also hearing that Hunter Biden’s investment fund helped raise money for these labs. Russia’s assertion that President Biden’s son Hunter was “financing . . . biological laboratories in Ukraine” was based in truth, according to e-mails reviewed by The Post.

A trove of e-mails on Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop — the existence of which was exclusively reported by The Post in October 2020 — found that he played a role in helping a California defense contractor analyze killer diseases and bioweapons in Ukraine.

Moscow has claimed that secret American biological-warfare labs in Ukraine were a justification for its unprovoked invasion of the neighboring country last month. It doubled down on the accusations Thursday, claiming the labs produced biochemical weapons at the Biden family’s behest.

“US President Joe Biden himself is involved in the creation of biolaboratories in Ukraine,” Russia’s State Duma speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin said, according to state media.[1]

On the ‘Laptop from Hell’ Jack Maxey has discovered a lot of information that I am sure the Biden crime family doesn’t want out there. Former War Room Pandemic host Jack Maxey, who is now in Switzerland releasing the entire contents of the Hunter Biden ‘laptop from Hell’ on a private server for the world to see, has declared that evidence on the computer shows the Department of Defense, along with the Biden Crime Family, and Ukrainian organized crime, were running ‘secret biological projects’ in Ukraine .

According to Maxey, the projects were run by a company called Metabiota, of which several bad actors had investment stakes.

CDMedia has been discussing the issue with Maxey at length for the last several months.

Maxey details that emails on the device show how Hunter Biden, and the head of the infamous Ukrainian gas company Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky, had stakes in the biological projects, and had been promised a 5x return in three months by those involved.

“They privatized the work of our biological labs at Fort Detrick in the United States and were running the development of these projects in Ukraine,” declared Maxey.[2]

There has been a lot of talk about Putin going into Ukraine for any other reason than to neutralize these Biolabs which many are co-run and funded by Fauci’s Eco-Health Alliance. US Embassy just removed all their Ukraine Bioweapon lab documents from the website. These labs are co-run by Fauci’s EcoHealth Alliance and rumor is Russia’s entire military operation right now is unofficially to either secure and/or destroy these labs and gather evidence.

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine Biological Threat Reduction Program

The U.S. Department of Defense’s Biological Threat Reduction Program collaborates with partner countries to counter the threat of outbreaks

Yep, and you can read all about it via the links. I believe this is only part of the Russian movement there, but the US does not have clean hands in any of this especially, considering that Biden and his family got millions from Russia by betraying the American people.[3]

So now we’ve learned several things, the government lied to us about the Biolabs in the first place, the Biden Crime Family has been involved with them for a long time and through emails, we find that Joe knew everything about the business dealings of Hunter when he told Americans that he knew nothing of Hunters business deals: An email originally obtained by the New York Post in October 2020 suggested that Joe Biden met with Hunter Biden and a top Burisma executive in 2015.

The State Department and White House didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.[4]

We knew very well that Obama was the most corrupt administration America ever had, Benghazi, Uranium One, Operation Fast and Furious, Solyndra, Obamacare, IRS Scandal, NSA Spying, just to name a few. Not to mention the most ungodly man to ever sit in the White House. Now Biden is on track to make Obama look like Mother Tresa. I came across a DOD site that listed eleven Biolabs that were funded by the Pentagon but that page has mysteriously disappeared. Imagine that. But here is a list from that page:

Biolabs in Ukraine:

Kiev Lab $2,109,375.23 USD

Dnipropetrovsk Lab #1 $1,810,547 USD

Dnipropetrovsk Lab #2 $1,935,557 USD

Lviv Lab #1 $1,734,971 USD

Lviv Lab #2 $1,927,158 USD

Zakarpartska Lab $1,920,432 USD

Ternopil Lab $1,755,786 USD

Kherson Lab $1,728,822 USD

Vinnytsia Lab $1,504,840 USD

Luhansk Lab $1,746,312 USD

Kharkiv Lab $1,638,375 USD

I was able to find a site that archived that information. You can see the page here.[5]

Our nation is being threatened from within. That is really the only way America can fall. We have one party that demands we embrace full-blown communism and another party that doesn’t seem to have the guts to stop them. Too many have forgotten that we are a nation that has a government of the people, by the people, for the people and we are allowing a few self-appointed elites to take away our rights and freedoms ‘for the good of the nation’. Once these rights are forfeited, we will never get them back. You can vote in communism but you have to shoot your way out of it.

I, for one, will not stand still and let a handful of elites take my country. Seventy members of the Democrats in Congress belong to the Democrat Socialists of America. You can see what they have been allowed to do. Senator Joseph McCarthy was mocked for trying to identify communists with our society. You see what has happened when they are allowed into positions of authority. Where’s the McCarthy’s today? They’ve self-identified themselves so all we have to do is vote them out. If we don’t, we’ll be another Venezuela.

