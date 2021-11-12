by Servando Gonzalez

Even though almost daily more and more information surfaces about Dr. Fauci’s role in providing the funds to produce biowarfare materials at the Wuhan lab, died-in-the-wool Republicans keep blaming foreign enemies, in this case China, for introducing the so-called Covid-19 into the U.S.[1] There are, however, some things that don’t match that narrative.

In the first place, the U.S. is China’s largest commercial partner. So, it would make no sense that the Chinese wanted to kill the people who are making them rich: American consumers.

Secondly, though the Chicoms, as well and the Soviets and the Nazis killed a large part of their population, their means were unsophisticated: they either shot them, let them die in concentration camps, or starved them to death. There is no evidence that any of those mass murderers used biological warfare against their victims.

In contrast, there is a country in the world that has a long history of using biological warfare against its own people and other peoples of the world: the United States of America. Moreover, the US, now transmogrified into a lethal tool in the hands of the New World Order conspirators, not only has the ability, motive, the means and the opportunity, but also the inclination to commit such a crime as introducing the Covid-19 into the U.S. But this is nothing new, because the U.S. is a pioneer in the use of biological warfare against its people and other peoples of the world.

There is ample evidence that the arrival of the white man caused a drastic reduction in the number of Native Americans. The most important reason for the catastrophic decline of the Indians was the spread of highly contagious diseases to which they had no immunity. This phenomenon is known to scholars as a “virgin soil epidemic,” and in North America it was the norm.

The most lethal of the pathogens introduced by Europeans was smallpox, which sometimes incapacitated so many adults at once that deaths from hunger and starvation were as high as deaths from disease; in several cases, entire tribes became extinct. Other causes of death were measles, influenza, whooping cough, diphtheria, typhus, bubonic plague, cholera, and scarlet fever. Although syphilis was apparently native to parts of the Western Hemisphere, it was probably also introduced to North America by Europeans. The war of the North American colonists against the Native Americans was horribly brutal. But one method they used had more impact more than all the bloody slaughter: giving them smallpox-tainted blankets, one of the earliest examples of biological warfare.

The use of biological warfare by the US government against the American people never ended.

Starting in the 1930s, the U.S. Public Health Service inoculated the virus of syphilis to 412 black sharecroppers in Tuskegee, Alabama, allegedly to study how the disease developed. None of them were told they were used as guinea pigs. Most of them died.

In the 1950s, several soldiers were used at Fort Detrick, Md. to test biowarfare agents. More than 7,000 US army troops were given injections containing mind control drugs such as LSD. They were not told what they had been injected with and ordered not to tell anybody about these tests.

During WWII, the U.S. had plans to bomb German cities with anthrax bombs to kill civilians. Also, between 1950 and 1969 the CIA carried out around 300 biological warfare attacks against the American people to test its efficiency.

In 1955 at least 12 people died in Palmetto, Florida, when the CIA released the whooping cough virus to test it efficiency as a weapon. A few years later, the Army Chemical Corps released mosquitoes carrying the dengue fever in Carver Village, a mostly black town. Some people died, and the army considered the test a success. In 1966, the Army dispersed a bacteria in the New York City subways.[2]

In the 1960s, scientists at the Animal Disease Center in Plum Island, at the time the forefront of U.S. biological-weapons research, created Lyme disease, a strange, tick-borne illness, that now affects more than 30,000 Americans every year. [3]

Currently, many people are concerned about the possibility that some of the vaccines they are forcing on us have the capacity to alter our genetic material. But his is nothing new. The U.S. has a long history of conducting experiments on its own people in the use of genetics as a weapon.[4] According to some sources, as early as 1962, the U.S. Army biological warfare laboratories had 40 scientists fully devoted to genetic warfare.[5]

In 1969, selected members of Congress were informed about the military advantages of genetic warfare. According to the Report,

“Within the next 5 to 10 years it would be possible to produce a synthetics biological agent, an agent that does not naturally exist and for which no natural immunity could have acquired. . . . It would probably be possible to make an infective microorganism, which could differ, in certain important aspects from any known disease-causing organisms. Most important of these is that it might be refractory to the immunological and therapeutic processes upon which we depend to maintain our relative freedom from infectious diseases.”[6]

According to some sources, the genetic research to create genetic organisms for biological warfare continued for a long time.[7] Some people have suspected that the AIDS epidemic, which began in Africa and soon after propagated to the U.S., mostly within the homosexual population, was not a coincidence. Others affirm that the AIDS virus was deliberately created in the U.S., most likely at Fort Detrick.

Contrary to current belief, the so-called Gulf War Syndrome, mostly blamed on Iraqi chemical warfare weapons, actually was the result of vaccines given to U.S. troops. According to a 1994 article which appeared in Time magazine, a Senate committee studied evidence that it was the U.S. government two years before the war that had sold to Iraq the biowarfare agents which had caused the Gulf War Syndrome.[8]

Before going to Iraq, American soldiers were given drugs and vaccines, allegedly to protect them from disease. Despite the fact that it was unlawful and unethical to force them to take the shots, the troops who opposed them were forcible given them, to the point that the New York Times called them “guinea pigs.”[9]

According to University of Texas Anderson Cancer Center doctors Nancy and Garth Nicholson, who isolated the biological causes of the Gulf War Syndrome, the syndrome was the result of a laboratory-modified mycoplasma, because it showed a highly unusual DNA sequence. They believed it was given to the troops by the enforced vaccines. Mycoplasma is a highly classified germ warfare agent.[10]

Any resemblance to the mandates, the threats and the propaganda directed at forcing all Americans, including children,[11] to take the Covid shots is not the product of a coincidence.

So, if you don’t have concrete evidence that Bill Gates, who accurately predicted the current situation some years ago, and Anthony Fauci, who recommended the wrong measures to fight it, are Chinese agents, which I highly doubt, please stop blaming the Chinese. The Coronavirus PsyOp and the New World Order are as American as apple pie.

