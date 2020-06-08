By Devvy

Nearly two weeks of protests, rioting, destruction and outright hatred directed at cops who risk their lives every day in an effort to protect their citizens and property has to stop now. This is a replay of Ferguson, MO only on a much larger scale. A well planned, well financed assault on cops, Americans and cities. Black Lives Matter is a terrorist group

The Myths of Black Lives Matter

Black Lives Matter, once viewed as a militant group, is now revered. What happened?

“In 2017, Yusra Khogali, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter Toronto, penned a Facebook post that argued that white people are “sub-humxn” [sic] and asked Allah to give her the “strength to kill these men and white folks.”

Who are the real racists?

Black Lives Matter. This is a video clip of protesters harassing innocent people in their vehicles just driving down the road. The driver is white and this is what she was subjected to: “Do black lives matter you f***ing white piece of shit…f***ing kiss ass bitch.”

Anyone who says all lives matter is automatically branded a racist by the real racists. Should we as Americans not believe that every life regardless of skin color is precious? According to these protesters out there who’ve made George Floyd a martyr, only black lives matter. I wonder what 6’7” ‘gentle giant’ George, a porn star [1] in his own right, would think about all this?

A troubled man with a massive drug addiction habit, serious medical conditions and a very violent past. A man who went to prison for sticking a loaded gun up against a pregnant mother’s stomach, other assaults, cocaine possession and more.

New Vid Angle Shows … Struggle Inside Cop Car – It looks like Floyd was in the police car on one side but got out the other side. He was clearly resisting arrest. At 6’7” he would be a handful. We know he had fentanyl in his system as well as meth. Meth can make the user hostile and aggressive to the point of physical assault. Don’t know why they couldn’t use a little shot of pepper spray to contain him but it will all come out in court.

Candace Owens, a feisty American who happens to have black skin has worked tirelessly trying to get black Americans to understand how they’ve been lied to and manipulated by the Democratic/Communist Party USA since LBJ was president. Owens refuses to glorify George Floyd: Candace Owens: ‘George Floyd Is Not My Martyr’

“In the 18-minute clip, Owens clearly condemns police officer Derek Chauvin’s murder of Floyd but also examines Floyd’s criminal record and challenges the narrative that celebrates him as a hero. “I am not going to accept the narrative that this is the best the black community has to offer,” she insists.

“Nobody thinks he should have died during this arrest but what I find despicable is that everyone is pretending this man lived a heroic lifestyle when he didn’t. A police officer is 18 and a half times more likely to be killed by a black person than the other way around,” says Owens.” (Emphasis mine.)

Naturally, her statements are not welcome by race hustlers like Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton and others who continue to exploit black Americans who fail to remember a few important things.

First, it was people with white skin who risked their lives in the fight to free slaves sold to slave ‘merchants’ by their own tribes who brought them from Africa to America. White people who hid and protected blacks involved in the underground railway putting their own freedom and lives at risk.

Second, no one alive today had anything to do with slavery. I’m sick to death of the continuing use of slavery as justification for every little discomfort or failure a black person has in their life. No where on this earth have black human beings been given more freedom and opportunity to succeed if only, they will make the effort. Just like the rest of us.

The old stand-by, slavery, has become nothing more than an excuse for bad choices in life and for political currency. The nonsense of $$ reparations for blacks is just that. The U.S. Constitution does not authorize the people’s purse to be fleeced to pay for it.

Third: Why is there never any mention by Black Lives Matter or any other racist group about blacks owning slaves? Should blacks of today whose family tree and history show their ancestors owned black slaves be forced to pay reparations? Oh, let the squealing begin!

Did Black People Own Slaves?: “The majority of Negro owners of slaves had some personal interest in their property.” But, he admits, “There were instances, however, in which free Negroes had a real economic interest in the institution of slavery and held slaves in order to improve their economic status.”

“In a fascinating essay reviewing this controversy, R. Halliburton shows that free black people have owned slaves “in each of the thirteen original states and later in every state that countenanced slavery,” at least since Anthony Johnson and his wife Mary went to court in Virginia in 1654 to obtain the services of their indentured servant, a black man, John Castor, for life.”

The white supremacy smear

It’s Trump’s fault for all the rioting and destruction. After all, Donald Trump makes the regulations and training manuals for police departments all over the country. Therefore, it must be his fault somewhere in America a white cop kills a black man. Of course, he didn’t write regs or training manuals but it sounds good for the thugs causing all this destruction. Trump had nothing to do with the actions of former officer Chauvin the morning of May 25, 2020.

The Internet is full of attacks on him by the minute. His voting bloc are nothing but white supremacists. I voted for Trump so does that make me a white supremacist? I would ask my primary care doctor who has black skin but alas, Dr. Johnson and his family moved to Arizona last month. I hate looking for a new doctor.

The ‘white privilege’ vomit is nothing more than Soviet-style propaganda. That BS is being shoved down the throats of America’s children and in college courses. CNN Urges Parents to Talk to Kids About Their Privilege – Indoctrination and brainwashing. Make white children accept ‘white guilt’ for something they had nothing to do with. I’ve been a substitute teacher for three years in a very diverse school district. I can tell you flat out I see white kids buddy up with black kids or kids with brown skin and visa versa. They are just children and see their classmates as buddies not political tools. They hold hands and share hugs. Start shoving that ‘white privilege’ propaganda down their throats and it will cause nothing but confusion and anxiety.

I’m sure most Americans have seen all the latest film coverage of the destruction rampant across this country. Those black people weren’t showing support for their latest martyr, George Floyd: ANOTHER Rolls Royce pulls up during NYC looting: Passengers get out of $350,000 car and steal packages from other thieves during chaos in Manhattan

“One witness to the organized looting was Carla Murphy, who lives in Manhattan. She told ABC, ‘Cars would drive up, let off the looters, unload power tools and suitcases and then the cars would drive away.’

“Murphy added: ‘Then the cars would come back pick them up and then drive off to the next spot. They seemed to know exactly where they were going. ‘Some of the people were local, but there were a lot of out-of-towners.’

“NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said Wednesday that police are ‘up against organized looters’ who are ‘strategically placing caches of bricks & rocks at locations throughout NYC’. He added: ‘The U-Haul truck, that did happen. We see a number of vehicles to transport stolen property, to scout out locations, to transport people to commit these crimes.’ Local leaders and business owners in Washington, California and Chicago have also suggested the looters were part of organized crime rings there.”

Those thieves will not be held accountable because of this FOOL: Manhattan DA Announces He Will Let Rioters and Looters Off Without Charges ‘In the Name of Justice’: “The prosecution of protesters charged with these low-level offenses undermines critical bonds between law enforcement and the communities we serve. Days after the killing of George Floyd, our nation and our city are at a crossroads in our continuing endeavor to confront racism and systemic injustice wherever it exists,” Vance said in a statement…

“He made it clear in his words that he is on the side of the mob that has looted and rioted in the New York City streets for days.”

Green light for more looting, violence and victims. Justice for whom? Perhaps the NY State Attorney General should have a talk with that gutless coward but then again, she is a black woman and a Democrat.

N.Y. Attorney General Prepared to Take Trump to Court Over Threat to Deploy Military, Says the President ‘Is Not A Dictator’. Perhaps AG James needs a history lesson from prolific writer Lawrence Sellin, Ph.D., retired Colonel with 29 years of service in the US Army Reserve, veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq and author of Restoring the Republic: Arguments for a Second American Revolution who recently wrote in an email in response to comments made by a retired General regarding Trump and using the military:

“The premise of the article is Brooks’ “dismay and disappointment” that President Trump considered invoking the Insurrrection Act, although Brooks doesn’t actually cite it. Although President Trump has not invoked the Insurrection Act, Presidents Jefferson, Jackson, Grant, Hayes, Cleveland, Wilson, Hoover, Franklin Roosevelt, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, and George H.W. Bush all invoked the Insurrection Act. Since 1968, it has been invoked 5 times to quell riots.”

To the credit of protesters and others, black, white and brown, many, many have done what they can to stop the looting, violence and killing. They understand these rioters are not there to push for justice for George Floyd. No doubt this black woman will catch all kinds of grief: Rapper Trina Torches Miami Looters: Keep These Animals Off the Street: “[They] run through, tear down our stores and burn down our stuff, breaking our stores and go and tear up Bayside Marketplace and tear up my friend’s shop that has a son and a family to take care of,” said Trina. “You gonna demolish her shop for something? No.”

“It’s always personal with you,” retorted Trick Daddy. “Yeah, it’s definitely personal, because I feel like at the end of the day–”…“Your friend’s got insurance,” interrupted Trick Daddy. “She got insurance, but she’s also been locked down for 60 days,” said Trina. “I don’t approve of it, period.”

Another black man speaks out: Watch: ‘It’s Absolutely Bullsh*t’ — NY Driver Reacts to George Floyd Protesters Blocking Intersection– “I think it’s bullshit,” said the unidentified driver, who sat still in traffic. “It’s absolutely bullshit. You’re not helping anything.”

Those anarchists and thieves are in it for their own agenda. The looters have destroyed essential retail stores, pharmacies and other service providers in cities just to steal what does not belong to them. They don’t care they’ve now caused thousands of people, black, brown, white, to lose their paychecks.[2] Americans just now getting back to work after being caged by DemoRAT governors over COVID-19 determined to break the economy to ‘get Trump’ as November is fast approaching. ‘Not going to be peace in the streets’: D.C. protesters vow to persist and defy Trump: “We are tired of being called domestic terrorists when the only domestic terrorists are the ones that support this president!” she said to applause.” I’m a domestic terrorist because I voted for Trump?

Protesters Showed Up In Coeur d’Alene, Idaho But The Locals Made Sure That There Would Be No Riots – Not the only place. Members of Oath Keepers and just regular Americans who refuse to stand by and allow the destruction of their communities have shown up in several cities and towns. Armed Americans who know police can’t be everywhere at the same time and are not going to let a bunch of thugs and paid anarchists burn down businesses and people possibly getting killed. The scum leave when faced with serious patriots.

In Washington DC protesters defaced public property; street leading to the White House while law enforcement did nothing. Now financial resources that should be used for the people in DC will have to be used to clean up the mess. More pictures of the destruction by thugs and criminals.

Corporations and politicians are all on their knees begging for forgiveness. Racism is their fault. It’s absolutely nauseating.

Walmart Pledges $100 Million to Fight ‘Systemic Racism’– Meaningless PR. Don’t loot and burn our stores! No worries, Target has been hit hard in the big cities.

L.A. Police Union Calls Eric Garcetti ‘Unstable’ After He Calls Cops ‘Killers’

New Orleans Saints quarterback, Drew Brees, caught all kinds of grief because he would not “take a knee” during the national anthem. He said, “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

Brees then reversed, groveled on the ground, begged for forgiveness and said he’s so sorry for his earlier comments. What a disappointment. We kneel for the cross and stand for our flag. There’s NOTHING racist about either. His wife then got on the self-flagellation bandwagon saying “We are the problem.” Really? Quite honestly, Mrs. Brees, I’m sorry you and your husband have received death threats but shouldn’t that tell you something?

Adios Goodell and NFL from Mark Levin: “If you think so little of your fellow citizens and so many of your fans, who are law-abiding, people-loving Americans, and law-enforcement that protects all of you and your mostly taxpayer-subsidized stadiums, then go to hell.” No more NFL for him.

The latest rallying cry over the past few days by the mobs is a demand to get rid of police departments. How stupid and insane is that? I don’t care where you live or what color you are when someone breaks into your home or robs you or your local store, the first call is to the police department. Those proposing such stupidity want chaos and lawlessness.

Minneapolis Mayor Booed After Saying He Wouldn’t ‘Abolish’ Police Department: “Frey responded by shaking his head and saying, “I do not support the full abolition of the police department.” In response, the organizer took the microphone from him and told him to “get the fuck out of here.”

The Myth of Systemic Police Racism, June 7, 2020

“In 2019 police officers fatally shot 1,004 people, most of whom were armed or otherwise dangerous. African-Americans were about a quarter of those killed by cops last year (235), a ratio that has remained stable since 2015.

“The police fatally shot nine unarmed blacks and 19 unarmed whites in 2019, according to a Washington Post database, down from 38 and 32, respectively, in 2015.”

Twice as many white people were fatally shot by police. The next time it happens should white people riot, burn down and loot businesses or wait for the facts and due process?

How truly disgusting. Video: Massachusetts Police Chief Lies Face Down At Urging of BLM Protesters: “In the footage circulating online, Michael Shaw is seen telling a group of demonstrators that he fully supports their right to peaceful assembly and that their message against police brutality and racism has been heard “loud and clear.” While other law enforcement officials have made similar statements, he went one step further by lying face down in front of a sign reading “I can’t breathe.”

Where were their commanding officers?

Perhaps most appalling was watching members of the National Guard ‘take a knee’ in Hollywood, California.

This is a video of the National Guard doing the Macarena dance to the delight of protesters. It made me sick to watch.

The National Guard are there to keep the peace and quell riots. They are not there to have discussions about race or dance like drunks at some beach party. They are not there to build community relations, either. This is a very dangerous precedent to set for any branch of our military or National Guard. Colonel Sellin (Ret.) got it right: “The pathetic state of the U.S. military. A total breakdown in dignity and discipline.”

To all who are supporting Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA, they should remember this: “No man survives when freedom fails. The best men rot in filthy jails. And those who cry ‘appease, appease’ are hanged by those they tried to please.” Hirma Mann

Mayors and police departments must exert force if necessary, to stop the rioters and thieves regardless of their color. While I don’t like to see National Guard on the streets, it’s now so bad there’s no choice. First get rid of ‘woke’ National Guard individuals who ‘take a knee’, put some discipline into the units and get the job done. Public service announcements: You will go to jail and you will be prosecuted. That will keep the local ones in line. As for the out-of-state rioters, turn them over to the feds. That will discourage at least some of them.

As I wrote last week, you can’t legislate away racism any more than the U.S. government can get out of debt by printing more worthless paper money. It comes from the heart and belief that all men and women are a gift from God no matter their color. Wiping out racism (as much as possible because sadly, it will always be there to some extent) comes one family at a time, teaching children love not hate for our fellow mankind.

State Troopers or state Highway Patrol are under the jurisdiction of the state. One can hope each state takes a look at department policies and training. If it’s not clear their officers should not use chokeholds (that have proven deadly) or put their knee down on a detainee’s neck, then a new regulation should be implemented immediately.

The same applies to your county sheriff’s department who are elected. Some counties have civilian oversight; you can find out by contacting your sheriff’s office and ask them about the use of force. What is and is not allowed.

Your local police department has a Chief of Police who answers to the mayor and city council. I have no doubt department policies are being reviewed all around the country and, once again, making sure it’s fully understood what can and cannot be used while making an arrest.

Anyone can attend city council meetings and ask the right questions regarding regulations for their local police departments. Anyone can contact their sheriff’s office with the same questions. But, it’s up to the voters when they elect a sheriff, mayor, city council and state reps (state troopers and highway patrol) and make your voice heard.Not riot, not loot your own cities and towns shooting innocent people and wrecking your local economy.

ANTIFA: The Network of Violent Criminal Revolutionaries

This one by Todd Herman is very worth reading: I Watched Antifa Grow, Let Me Warn You About These Terrorists – “Antifa: well organized, practiced in street warfare, entering into Phase Two of Mao’s rules for insurgencies. These people are very serious. They are terrorists aligned with the radical leadership of Black Lives Matter, who traded learnings with Hamas, and, the founding philosophy of which Professor Jacobson has exposed based upon the work of Anne Sorock of The Frontier Lab.

“If you think the Black Lives Matter movement is just or even primarily about ‘Black Lives,’ then you don’t understand the movement. A new research report, based on detailed interviews with those active in the movement, demonstrates that the organized movement is a vehicle for a radical leftist anti-Capitalist agenda, using ‘Black Lives’ as the hook.”

A dear friend of mine said in an email, “One needn’t call Antifa a “terrorist” group. That is political hype. It is an organization engaged in promoting insurrection, sedition, and general criminality. I’m surprised that no one has suggested applying RICO to it.”

Going after them under RICO would mean following the money trail – as in right to George Soros’ door and any other mega billionaires funding their operations. Someone should put together a petition to AG Barr telling him to go after these groups using the RICO statutes. 500,000 signatures will get his attention.

If the Department of Justice doesn’t move on going after both BLM and ANTIFA this violence and destruction will not only continue, if Trump wins in November, we may very well see the equivalent of a second Civil War. There will be nothing civil about it.

