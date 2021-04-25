By Marilyn MacGruder Barnewall

One of the people I listen to when he speaks is Martin Armstrong at Armstrong Economics. He and I usually agree. He said it all this week:

“…The real issue here is that election fraud has reached new levels, and it is not limited to simply presidential candidates. The risk that this will be used in the 2022 election for Congress is highly likely, and if this is not addressed, it will only lead to blood in the streets.”

Martin Armstrong suffered greatly at the hands of the U.S. government. Just as they tried to destroy Catherine Austin Fitts, they also attacked Armstrong. The man who in the 1980s and 90s had central bankers and politicians calling him for advice was removed from the memory banks of media sites. “They” do that to you when you succeed at understanding their game and figure out ways around it.

If we let elected officials get by with “don’t worry about the election in 2022, we got it handled,” we need to be ready to say hello to the great re-set and we need to prepare for violence.

It is extremely important to inform our elected officials of what the public knows. I expected a “Don’t worry about anything, we’ve got this handled” response – and that’s what I got.

Yes. One person multiplied by a lot of other “one persons” can make a difference. I invite you to join me.

You can make a difference and I hope the following material helps you in making a statement to your local officials to do update their voting files and find a computer system that doesn’t go on the internet to delete votes from one person while sending to another. If you get results, I hope you’ll let me know.

We are at war. Be a good soldier. Understand that you may not be able to change your entire state, but you can make inroads locally. That’s where to begin.

MY LETTER TO THE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS (edited a bit)

Dear Commissioner ___________:

There is little doubt – if any – that the 2020 election utilized fraudulent means to achieve pre-determined victories desired by powerful people representing the worlds of politics, corporations, media, health, climate control and those highly powerful members of the World Economic Forum who seek an international re-set of traditional monetary systems.

Strong proof – not just evidence, proof – exists to validate what I’ve stated above and it has been made public. It also appears public officials choose to ignore it.

Almost all of the election problems focus on computers that are the product of Dominion… the computers used by ***** County (as well as most of the rest of the State of Colorado and many other states).

When you combine the above statements with the lawsuit filed by Judicial Watch against the State of Colorado for having voter records that are hugely inaccurate (and a follow-up research project by Dr. Douglas Frank, a professional analyst, showing ***** County’s records of registered voters exceed the number of qualified voters in the county), it is more than bothersome. It suggests a lack of concern as to whether or not laws are obeyed. Especially election laws. Especially by elected officials whose job it is to ensure laws are obeyed.

I have heard nothing to indicate that anyone, including the County Commissioners and the County Clerk, are concerned or doing anything to make sure appropriate research is done on the voting machines we use, making sure they are not capable of being online at any time during an election, that computer keys are well checked/protected, and that appropriate updates are made to our registered voter files. Voters must have confidence that elected officials are, indeed, the people for whom they voted, not people promoted by outside power seekers.

Please inform me of the work being done on these critical issues and let me know when I can expect to hear public statements about changes to be made… a return to paper ballots is one alternative.

It takes time to perform audits and to plan to sequester ballots for the 2022 election so good follow-up counting can occur. I’d like to know how Colorado’s voter registrations got so far out of line in the first place to warrant a lawsuit by Judicial Watch.

I’d like to know why Broomfield County, CO was shown to have more votes in 2020 than it had registered voters. It was publicized worldwide by Mike Lindell. Statistics clearly show Lindell’s video was watched by more than 150 million viewers. It is an embarrassment to the State and certainly does not give people a reason to trust their government, federal, state, or county.

END OF LETTER

It did not take long for a response from all three County Commissioners. They are good people trying to do a difficult job and I believe they are not getting accurate information to help them make intelligent decisions.

I won’t suggest the mistakes don’t involve politics as they used to be. But politics will never be what they used to be… never again. Democrats figured that out and switched from their usual “liberal progressive” inch of progress at a time mode to their end objective: Socialism and communism. And it is being shoved down our throats as fast as they can.

It seems like Republicans think we will forget how an election was stolen from us. Judges appear to believe the same. We must let them know we won’t forget. We will always remember that America is a great nation. We will always remember that Americans need to come first in America.

None of them understand that President Donald J. Trump changed things for both parties. He re-defined them. He did it by not being a politician… he was a businessman and ran government like a business. It caused Trump a great deal of pain and public humiliation. He learned time after time that, with few exceptions, he could not trust anyone… not even his own vice president. Ronald Reagan had the same problem but was more politically experienced than Trump.

Trump took credit for his victories and he was held responsible for the times his administration failed… even when it was the backstabbers, not him, who caused the failures – Fauci, for example.

Many people were bothered by his directness, his ego, his Tweets, etc. But by and large, people loved him for his honesty and his willingness to be open with the people (regardless of whether they liked how he communicated). And there is the rub.

So how did the County respond to my letter? They gave me the old “I’ve asked about these things and have been assured our Dominion computers can’t go on the internet,” etc. And how did I respond to their response? It’s from that material you can arm yourself for a fight against naiveté and poorly informed or uncaring or dishonest elected officials.

We have three County Commissioners. The morning after receiving my email, I had a response. I had sent copies to the other two Commissioners and they, too, had responded saying they agreed with the Chairman of Commissioners who wrote the response.

I’ve removed personal names and the name of my county. My purpose in writing this article is not to take a shot at anyone. My purpose is to make sure all County Commissioners everywhere have information about voting machines/computers and the damage they have done and will continue to do if we don’t do something about it.

Why did I expect this kind of response? Because we have talented people serving as County Commissioners and I have waited since last November to hear news that my County is buying a computer system other than Dominion.

Like most people who are concerned about the 2020 election results, I follow this information and consider it a key issue. You should, too. If we don’t let elected officials know the truth, they may not have access to it. If they do nothing because we do nothing, 2022’s election will look just like 2020’s election.

Also, as I alluded to above, politicians are politicians. Republicans do not have any sense that we as voters are not going to willingly go back to how they have been running things. .. or not running things, depending on your view.

They think we will forget 2020 because we always have and we have remained loyal to “the party.” I believe those days are over.

MY RESPONSE TO THEIR RESPONSE

Dear Commissioner (Name):

Thank you very much for your fast response to my inquiry. It is good to know that (County Clerk’s name), you and the other Commissioners support voters in their quest to have their votes counted — only once.

I will add this statement, however. I believe many representatives of the people are being deceived when it comes to Dominion Voting Systems. Further, investigations which have been done – legitimate investigations – validate my belief. I am confident that you and the other Commissioners make a daily effort to serve the people in the best way possible – but it is difficult to do if you are not getting accurate information on which to base important decisions.

With regard to your comments regarding Judicial Watch’s lawsuit and specifically what it said, please find a copy of the document that was filed in the courts attached. That way, you are not dependent upon what people say about it but upon what it really says.

You are right that the census from 10 years ago was used as one of the factors to determine the eligible number of voters, but so were numerous other factors, including updated census data and voter registration versus votes, etc.

Here are some examples with links to the source used included:

Trump campaign lawyer urges probe into dominion at Colorado election integrity hearing (Source for the following.)

Former Republican Secretary of State Scott Gessler acknowledged flaws in Colorado’s voting system.

“There is a glaring security hole in Colorado’s signature verification requirements,” Gessler said, CBS reported. “So basically, because of sloppy voter rolls, we oftentimes send out ballots to ineligible voters, or dual ballots to voters, and someone can simply put a mark and pretend or come up with some type of illegible signature as a witness and that will be counted.”OR, THERE IS THIS — WHICH IS BASED ON SOLID ANALYSIS:

Colorado’s 2020 election results are also suspect. Biden’s numbers raise serious red flags and alleged turnout is more like Saddam’s Iraq than the us (Source)

“In the 2016 Presidential election in Colorado, Hillary beat future President Trump with 1,339,000 votes to Trump’s 1,202,000 votes, a difference of approximately 137,000 votes. Neither candidate won the majority of the votes with Hillary at 48% and Trump at 43%. Libertarian Gary Johnson won 5% with 145,000 votes. Voter turnout was 74%.

“Obama received 1,289,000 votes in Colorado in 2008 and 1,323,000 in 2012.

In the 2020 election, Joe Biden reportedly received 1,804,000 votes to President Trump 1,366,000 votes.

“We are supposed to believe this nonsense without question.

“Trump improved his vote in the state by approximately 162,000 votes!

Joe Biden who didn’t even campaign in Colorado reportedly improved on Hillary’s haul by 465,352 votes!

“Colorado reportedly had a record-setting turnout of 85%:

“However, voter turnout for Presidential elections is usually closer to 50-55% which puts Colorado’s results into question:

“Somehow with an increase in voters and population of less than 200,000 since 2016, Joe Biden attracted 460,000 more (38%) votes than Obama or Hillary did in the prior elections. Biden received 440,000 more votes than President Trump who surpassed his, Hillary’s and Obama’s record totals from the past.

This guy who couldn’t make it out of the basement and who we can’t recall ever drawing circles in Colorado won. He was not that popular. This absolutely does not add up.”

ALSO, ACCORDING TO KOAA NEWS5 IN SOUTHERN COLORADO:

“DENVER, Colorado — A lawsuit filed Monday in US District Court in Denver alleges the Colorado Secretary of State’s office failed to clean up its voter rolls in compliance with the National Voter Registration Act.

“The conservative, non-partisan educational foundation Judicial Watch filed the lawsuit along with three voters from El Paso, Elbert and Adams counties.

“During the summer of 2019, the group commissioned a study where they compared voter registration data collected by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) with the most recent five-year Census Bureau estimates of the voting-age population. Their study found that 40 of Colorado’s 64 counties reported registration rates that exceeded 100% of the eligible citizen voting-age population.

“Last month, the group again compared the Census data with voter registration numbers provided by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. That second comparison revealed some 20 counties had voter registration rates that exceeded 100% of the eligible population. However, as many as 39 counties had registration rates that exceeded 100% during a single month of that 5-year period.

“The lawsuit also contends that the counties removed comparatively low numbers of voters from the rolls even though the Census Bureau suggests a greater number of people had changed their address verification forms to voters as is required by the National Voter Registration Act.

“It is a direct threat to free and fair elections that with record numbers of mail-in ballots this cycle, over half of Colorado counties have more people registered to vote than are eligible to register,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton in a news release. “With its inaction, Colorado has failed its citizens and opened itself up to potentially be the victim of massive voter fraud.”

My Comment: So, it appears you and the other Commissioners have a different view on what a wonderful job ***** County is doing to keep our voting records in compliance with the law than do I – and Judicial Watch (which has an excellent record of winning these cases in court).

ENOUGH ABOUT JUDICIAL WATCH’S LAWSUIT. LET’S LOOK AT DOMINION’S PROBLEMS.

You say in your email to me: “While ***** County does currently use Dominion machines, (name of County Clerk) and past Clerks, have assured me that at no time are these machines connected to the internet. They are not online.”

(Name of County Clerk) may have been told – even assured – that Dominion computers utilized for elections do not have access to the internet but the evidence is totally to the contrary. I personally watched a video of an executive officer of Dominion showing a room full of people how the computers could be attached to the internet. In addition, Dominion Voting Systems training manuals refer to the capacity for their computers to be internet connected. It is impossible to have insight into how Dominion Voting Systems works if you have not read these training manuals.

An investigation into SEC filings has revealed that the firm which owns Dominion Voting Systems, Staple Street Capital, acquired Dominion Voting Systems in 2018, received $400 million dollars from a Swiss bank with close links to the Chinese government less than a month before the election.

On Oct 8, 2020, Staple Street Capital filed SEC Form D offerings and sales amount of $400,000,000 with the Sales Compensation Recipient identified as UBS Securities, states the investigation, which also notes that another payment of $200,000,000 was received in December 2014. (Unless my banking background has deserted me, Staple Street invested either $600 million or $1 billion, depending on how you read the information.)

A copy of the SEC Form D is attached.

“UBS Securities is a Swiss investment bank which owns 24.99% of UBS Securities Co LTD, a Chinese Investment Bank. The remaining 75% of UBS Securities Co LTD is owned by the Chinese government,” according to the report.”

My comment: As a ***** County resident who recognizes that China is not a friend to the United States, I find it interesting and somewhat offensive that so many politicians who are elected to office to protect the rights of voters are so willing to give responsibility for an honest vote count to a Chinese-owned company. Politicians may overlook such data and forget the dangers to our Republic when enemy intent is assumed harmless when, indeed, but statistics say precisely the opposite. Voters will not overlook it – now, or in the future.

FOR EXAMPLE:

Antrim County, MI started out making those who cried “foul” look like conspiracy nuts.

However, when it was all over, Antrim County found itself being conspiracy involved.

And the strongest statement of all: The vote switched. The vote count went from 7,769 for Biden and 4,509 for Trump to 5,959 for Biden and 9,759 for Trump. That’s how far off Dominion machines (which were connected to the internet) were in this one, single Michigan County. I’m sure election officials in Antrim County were given the same assurances that ***** County election officials were given. The Michigan vote is still a question mark.

Texas did not accept Dominion’s computers or Smartmatic’s software. Why? Because they did their homework.

On February 25, 2021, a long-contested fight for a complete audit of Maricopa County, AZ ballots from the 2020 Presidential election was moved forward when a judge ruled that the Arizona Senate has access to 2.1 million ballots from Arizona’s most populous county so it can audit results of the 2020 election.

Senate subpoenas to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for information and equipment needed to perform the audit have been pending since Dec. 15, 2020 and were upheld by a judge on Feb. 25. In mid-March, the state Senate announced that Republicans in that chamber would be conducting a “broad and detailed” review of Maricopa’s ballots, one that would involve “testing the machines, scanning the ballots, performing a full hand count and checking for any IT breaches,” among other approaches.

The in-depth Maricopa County audit is scheduled to begin Friday, April 23rd.

GEORGIA lost the major league baseball (MLB) All Star game to Denver because of election problems in Fulton County that have never been resolved to the satisfaction of voters. Interestingly, Colorado’s voting laws are more stringent than those of Georgia. Hmmmm…. Georgia has a Republican governor; Colorado has a Democrat.

When I look at the legislative time loss, the tax dollar loss, the confusion and chaos that have been caused mainly because of the questionable capabilities and objectives of Dominion Voting Systems and hundreds of counties around the country deciding to continue using the technology, I understand the lost trust of the people in government.

Your response indicates that you have a very surface level interest in a problem that, if looked at objectively, could totally upset our Republican form of government. It indicates that you have asked naïve questions about a highly complex potential problem for the voters of ***** County.

Your response indicates a total lack of interest in something that “may” happen, but something IS happening. Judicial Watch is a group of professionals whose “win” record in court is substantial. But someone has told you that everything is good in the ***** County Election Office and you accept that.

I ask you and your fellow County Commissioners: What are you doing to provide voters – all voters – with a secure way to vote, a secure way to ensure our votes are properly counted, and why does ***** County appear to be tied to Dominion Voting System? With the good research done that proves this company’s integrity is questionable, why would this or any other County want to continue doing business with them?

Again, thank you for your response. I do hope you will give this topic a bit more in-depth thought because there are a lot of red flags out there suggesting all responsible public servants should.

Sincerely,

Marilyn MacGruder Barnewall

Hopefully, this letter provided enough information to my County Commissioners to get them involved in solving voter registration and voting problems.

In addition to the letter, I included four attachments:

The Dominion Training Manuals; The SEC filing showing Chinese ownership of Dominion; The Judicial Watch lawsuit; Questions that need to be answered about using computer counting sytems for elections (provided by an expert in the field).

I hope all of this material will help you create a letter of your own to your local authorities about how they plan to change your voting system locally in time for the 2022 election.

© 2021 Marilyn M. Barnewall – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Marilyn Barnewall: marilynmacg@juno.com