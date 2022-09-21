By Devvy

September 21, 2022

Americans following the mystery of COVID-19, how it originated and where has been a topic of discussion since the insanity began of locking down this country, dangerous mask mandates and the rank stupidity of six feet distancing now have proof and evidence of the major players and how this criminal act was pulled off thanks to the amazing research and hard work of Tom Renz, his team and Make Americans Free Again.

Renz is an attorney involved in several lawsuits including the one I cited in my last column. Lawsuits involving victims of those experimental gene editing technology injections being passed off as vaccines. I also wrote at the bottom of my column: “Will those responsible for this massive crime against humanity – SARS-CoV-2 and those injections ever be held accountable? Will the truth finally be revealed? Yes, and soon which is all I can say for now.”

Well, Renz just released for the public what I consider to be the BOMBSHELL document:

BREAKING: The Origins of SARS-COV2Fauci, Wuhan, EcoHealth & More – “Renz Law in collaboration with Make Americans Free Again have put together a report presentation documenting 133 Citations, Declaration of an employee of EcoHealth under penalty of perjury, months of research and consulting with experts. Below you find a copy of the presentation and the full report.”

This is a 57-page document that must be read in its entirety. It is the story of SARS-CoV-2 from start until now. Criminal acts by named individuals paid for by you and me. You will be absolutely shocked regarding intelligence agencies and guess whose name pops up in that document? Hunter Biden.

Not speculation but hard scientific facts and evidence, some of which has been provided by a whistleblower on the inside with impeccable credentials. I suspect we’ll see more to come in the way of those wanting to do the right thing or…the old tactic of the first one who sings gets the best deal. Better hurry up as the iceberg is dead ahead.

To read – and you must (I’ve read it twice), go here. Scroll down to the September 12, 2022 date for the 57-page report just released.

There will be another development very soon so stay tuned. The day of reckoning is here for the guilty and that includes unnamed individuals in the alphabet soup agencies. They all need to be indicted, tried, convicted and sent to a federal SuperMax prison locked down for 23 hours a day until they all die.

For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions. Order two books and save $10.00

© 2022 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net

Related:

On page 36 of the document above you will see the name Christian Drosten. Dr. Reiner Fuellmich (attorney in Germany and licensed in California) filed a Cease and Desist letter against Prof. Drosten: “In a 3 October statement on Crimes Against Humanity, Reiner Fuellmich describes in detail how Christian Drosten invented a prototype Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test to purportedly detect live-and-infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus which became the model for the worldwide PCR test:” Rest at link here.

FACTS: Experimental COVID Injections and SADS, September 19, 2022 (Mine)