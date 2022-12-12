By Frosty Wooldridge

December 12, 2022

Help me understand this situation that unfolded on the international stage last week. We had a “supposedly” female Women’s National Basketball Association player named Brittany Griner, who hates America, receive a swap with the “Merchant of Death” Viktor Bout of Russia. This man is an arms dealer who has killed countless Americans by supplying arms to our enemies all over the world.

Griner doesn’t want anyone to sing the National Anthem before games, and crossed international boundaries with drugs, and, was serving a nine year sentence for his/her/whatever it is, transgressions. We’ve all seen authentic pictures of this guy shirtless with a male’s body, but he hasn’t declared his/her transgender status.

Griner has bad-mouthed the United States, wears a ton of tattoos that show his/her emotional/intellectual maturity, and simply is a non-descript person. Even LeBron James said she would be better off in Russia because James is not particularly loyal to America, either.

But then Joe Biden swapped Bout for Griner, but left former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan in prison in Russia. Andrea Mitchel of NBC News said that Biden had a choice between Whelan and Griner. Biden, and/or his handlers chose Griner who is not what you would call a darling figure on the national sports scene or anyone you would want for a role model for kids in America. That is unless you want your kids to trans into “gayness.”

Imprisoned American: former US marine Paul Whelan.

Mr. Whelan, 52, was given a 16-year jail sentence in 2020 after being arrested in Moscow on suspicion of spying in 2018.

The Michigan native was not part of the prisoner swap which saw Ms. Griner exchanged for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout – an omission that his brother has called a “catastrophe for Paul.” (Source: BBC)

At a news conference on Thursday, President Biden said that the US government will “never give up” on securing Mr. Whelan’s release.

Why didn’t Biden swap for Whelan? How about the fact that he is not covered in tattoos, he’s not a person of color, he served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, he didn’t take drugs across borders, he’s got a wife and kids back in the USA, he’s a standard issue, hardworking, family man who has already served five years of that 16-year bogus sentence.

It’s interesting to me that Joe Biden got out of the draft with a fraudulent 1-Y deferment of asthma after playing four years of high school football. He’s been on the American taxpayer’s dole for over 50 years as a do-nothing politician. Maybe that’s why he chose Griner over Whelan. Joe Biden prefers those who are as useless as he is useless. Again, this whole sordid tale came down to Biden’s handlers. Biden does not possess enough “intellectual ability” to continue as president.

He won’t do what’s right, but what’s politically beneficial for the moment. That defines Joe Biden, his son Hunter and his wife Jill Biden, and/or his handlers.

Quote by Brittany Griner:

“When I was at Baylor, I wasn’t fully happy because I couldn’t be all the way out. It feels so good saying it: I am a strong, black, lesbian woman.”

“I don’t think we need to listen to the National Anthem before games.”

Did Griner serve America? Has Griner done anything to deserve a swap in front of Paul Whelan? Is she a good role model for 99 percent of American children who are not gay?

Is she a good role model for good citizenship for America’s youth?

Personally, this is an outrageous miscarriage of justice, of common sense, and a total disregard for doing the right thing by Paul Whelan, United States Marine.

