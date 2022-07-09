By Wylie Marshall

I haven’t watched much “news” for the past several years. But I did hear through the grape vine that Roe v. Wade was reversed. And I heard that the Supreme Court even strengthened the personal protection gun laws unless that was just a rumor. After how many years? Does that seem a little strange to you? In the middle of the most damaging administration in our history, our Supreme Court has suddenly found and can read and understand the Constitution of the United States and the Bill of Rights?

Do I hear more noise in the streets now than I did before? Of course, we might hear more noise if the those that run the Oil Company’s filling stations lower their prices for gasoline. After President Biden told them to lower their prices to what they pay for the gas! Saw that too, and did a huge double take on that one. Just couldn’t believe he was saying it, but low and behold, they have dropped a bit! Yes, we may see more clamoring in the streets about abortion and how those guns are killing people. I am a cautious person, and I am going to have to hang on a bit longer to see what happens next. I have always been of the opinion that there are no free lunches! Are they so worried about the next election that they would reverse the abortion opinion of the Supreme Court after around 70 million babies have been murdered in and outside the womb? I have to think that something is going on here that we just don’t understand yet! They have been lying to us for years and now they are going to tell us the truth and reverse their opinion? Their modus operandi has always been to divide and conquer!

Also saw where a coach won a case for praying with his football team. What is this country coming to? Do you remember that it was 27 years ago that another football coach lost his case to the ACLU for praying with his football team?

I just read a great article by Rob Pue about Sodom and Gomorrah, I mean Columbus, Ohio and the debauchery that goes on there with the LGBTQP. I have never been to a pride parade and hope I never stumble into one going on. I have seen the remains of Sodom and Gomorrah and what fire and brimstone did to those cities! Of course, the inhabitants of those cities were burn to ashes instantly and have blown away. No evidence of them left to see!

Does it make any difference if we pray with our football team, pray in school, pray at home, or even pray at church? Does it make any difference if our children are being targeted by LGBTQP’s that have given their souls to Satan?Or if you get down to it, does it make any difference if we murder our children in the womb, in our schools or wherever?Does it really make any difference? Rob Pue’s article said the number of LGBTQP+ is rising daily with the flow of massive propaganda. And did you catch that he said that there were no less than FORTY so-called Christian “churches” marching IN the parade, in support of sodomy, transgenderism, sado-masochism and pedophilia. Why is this happening?

I read article after article after article telling us what is wrong with our culture, society, country and way of life. Everything we are doing wrong, everything our churches are doing wrong, everything our politicians are doing wrong. But where is the fix? How do we fix these problems? We have been trying to fix these problems for ages by voting a solution into office for years and years! How is that working? Not so good! Every time we vote what we think is a decent person into office, they become compromised or totally corrupted almost overnight! Satan has infiltrated every institution in our beloved country! Maybe it is time to try something different?

Do you ever pray to God, if you do, do you tell Him you love Him? Is it just lip service? How many times do we tell God that we love Him and then do the opposite of what He has told us to do? Does telling God that we love Him really mean anything if we refuse to obey Him? Obeying God is the key here. Obeying God is the only way we are going to get to where we really want to be, whether we know that or not. We praise Him in song, in sermons, and prayers and turn right around and disobey Him! How do we disobey Him? We break His Law! Even after He gave us His only Son so that we might have a relationship with Him and eventually, eternal life…how much it must hurt Him to see our behavior? The perfect life Jesus lived and the tremendous pain and suffering He went through to take away our penalty of everlasting death that we earned and deserved because we would not do the things our Creator told us to do, so that we might have life and have it more abundantly now and eternal life later! How sad this must make Him.

It was not just His dying on the cross that took away our death penalty. Jesus had to come as a human and live a perfect life! He had to live a life without committing even one sin! What does that mean? What is sin? I guess the short definition would be 1 John 3:4Everyone who practices sin is also practicing lawlessness, for sin is lawlessness. So, sin is breaking God’s Law, and if Jesus had sinned just once, He would not have been the perfect Sacrifice and would not have qualified to take away the sin of the world! Joh 1:29 On the next day, John sees Jesus coming to him, and he says, “Behold the Lamb of God, Who takes away the sin of the world. (The sacrificial lambs could not have even one blemish on them. One blemish would have disqualified them to be used as a sin offering. Exo 12:5 Your lamb shall be without blemish, a male of the first year. You shall take it from the sheep or from the goats.) And if Christ had sinned just once, He would have had a blemish, and we would still be living under that death penalty and still be facing that never ending death that we so deserve!

Do any of us understand that kind of love? No, not one! We are incapable of understanding agape love, and that is the kind of love God has for us! It is total unconditional love, and we are not capable of giving that kind of love. But that is where God is taking us, because that is what God is, total unconditional love! You might say, “Okay, I will understand it when I get there!” Well, if you are waiting to understand it when you get there, then you might not get there! You should start working on understanding it now! You don’t know when God the Father is going to say to you, “Come here and learn from Me!” Joh 6:45 It is written in the prophets, ‘And they shall all be taught by God.’ Therefore, everyone who has heard from the Father, and has learned, comes to Me. You just don’t know when that will happen! It might happen in this lifetime or the next, but it will happen, so you should be working on it now!

There is a lot of misinformation out there that is causing a lot of confusion. They confuse the “Works of the Law” which were the sacrificial laws that ended at the death of Christ, with the Law of God, the Ten Commandments! God’s word is not hard to understand if you live by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God. What were those words that God spoke and commanded His people to keep? They were the Ten Commandments. God personally SPOKE the Ten Commandments from His mouth and told His people to keep them for 1000 generations. Let’s see, that would be for at least 25,000 years and those years are not up yet! Exo 20:1 And God spoke all these words, saying, and He goes on to list the Ten Commandments! Deu 7:9 Therefore, know that the LORD your God, He is God, the faithful God Who keeps covenant and mercy with them that love Him and keep His commandments, to a thousand generations.

God has to know who will obey Him and who will not. He will not allow anyone who will not obey Him to enter into His Kingdom. God will not create another Satan. God does not wish for anyone to suffer the penalty that Satan is going to suffer for all eternity. Rev 20:10 And the Devil, who deceived them, was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone, where the beast and the false prophet had been cast; and they, Satan and the demons, shall be tormented day and night into the ages of eternity. The beast and the false prophet were flesh and blood and were burnt to ashes in an instant, but Satan and the demons are spirit beings and will burn and be tormented for all eternity in the lake of fire and brimstone.

I have written before about the stories in the bible, in particular, the story of Jonah. Well, now I will tell you about another story when the children of Israel refused to obey God. I have mentioned this one before, but this time I want you to notice a different aspect of the story.

Remember the story of the children of Israel first arriving at the promise land. God had Moses send scouts into the promise land to scout it out and bring back a report. Moses sent a scout from each tribe and all, but two scouts brought back bad reports. They reported that the people of the land were too strong and there were giants in the land and that they were not able to defeat the people of the land, even though God had fought all their battles for them ever since they had left Egypt! The people became afraid because of the 10 scout’s bad reports, and refused to go up and take the promised land. So, what did God do? He had the children of Israel wander in the wilderness for 40 years until all of the adults that refused to go in and take the promised land had died. Num 14:29 Your dead bodies shall fall in this wilderness, and all that were numbered of you, according to your whole number, from twenty years old and upward, who have murmured against Me. God did not allow anyone who murmured against Him to enter into the promised land and God is not going to allow anyone into His Kingdom that will not obey Him, and He has to be assured of that fact beforehand!

People love to claim that all you have to do is to claim the grace of God and that is all that is needed. That is not what God says! Mat 15:8 ‘These people have drawn near to Me with their mouths, and with their lips they honor Me; but their hearts are far away from Me. God expects us to do something to show Him we are serious about our love for Him. God has total unconditional love for us, and we must develop that same love for Him before we will be allowed into His kingdom. He wants to know who His people are, and He wants His people to know Who their God is! Joh 14:15 If you love Me, keep the commandments— namely, My commandments. Joh 14:21 The one who has My commandments and is keeping them, that is the one who loves Me; and the one who loves Me shall be loved by My Father, and I will love him and will manifest Myself to him.” We will not enter into God’s kingdom on lip service!

God’s Law contains a sign that few people know exist. It is a sign between God and His people. Exo 31:13 “Speak also to the children of Israel, saying, ‘Truly you shall keep My Sabbaths, for it is a sign between Me and you throughout your generations to know that I am the LORD Who sanctifies you. Now how many generations are we to keep God’s Law? Yes, for a thousand generations! This “sign” just happens to be the fourth Commandment! That commandment is the only commandment that requires an outward example of it being kept. You actually have to do something to keep that commandment, so God can see you doing it. It is not a passive commandment that you can keep without doing anything. To keep the Sabbath day, you must go and fellowship with your brethren and go and worship God and sing psalms, and teach and learn, and pray! You have to physically do something! That is what makes it a sign between God and His people! But it has to be done on His day, the Seventh day of the week! That is the only day of the week God made Holy! Gen 2:2 And by the beginning of the seventh day God finished His work which He had made. And He rested on the seventh day from all His work which He had made. Gen 2:3 And God blessed the seventh day and sanctified it because on it He rested from all His work which God had created and made.

When will you stop being ashamed of the God that created you and let Him help you? Rev 3:20 Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with Me. Luke 9:26 For whoever shall be ashamed of Me and My words, of him shall the Son of man be ashamed when He comes in His own glory, and in the glory of the Father and of the holy angels. Rom 1:18 Indeed, the wrath of God is revealed from heaven upon all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men who suppress the truth in unrighteousness; And what is righteousness? 2Pe 2:21 For it would have been better for them not to have known the way of righteousness than, after knowing it, to turn back from the holy commandment that was delivered to them.

So, what do you think is happening right now? We have a supreme court that has lied to us for 50 years while approximately 70 million babies have been murdered. Are they trying to cleanse their conscience or is it something else? What about their ruling on sodomy, gay marriage? Where is that in the Constitution of the United States?

This nation has closed its door to God a long time ago, and we are sliding into the abyss. I can not understand why our people can not see this phenomenon. Our Republic was established with Godly principles and can only flourish in a nation that has a God lead moral culture. Our Republic will not work with any other system and that is why our present government is working so hard to remove everything that has to do with a Godly moral family way of life. I’m sure there is a better way of articulating that, but I think you can understand what I am trying to say. If we don’t turn back to God and Obey His Voice, then maybe you should make your final arrangements, because if they don’t come after you with a needle, they will probably starve you to death.

Our problems are spiritual! They cannot be solved by voting them out of office. We saw that in the 2020 election. They have the elections rigged to where they will never lose another election and they know it. They are led by Satan the Devil, Eph 6:12 Because we are not wrestling against flesh and blood, but against principalities and against powers, against the world rulers of the darkness of this age, against the spiritual power of wickedness in high places. If you don’t wake up and understand what you are up against before it is too late, then you will have nothing in this life to wake up for. The only one that can help you is God, and all He requires is that you repent of breaking His Laws, His statutes and His Judgements! How little for so much! This doesn’t have to be Satan’s world. Satan can only do what God allows him to do. Turn back to God and repent of breaking His Law and watch what happens! Nineveh repented and was spared total destruction!

