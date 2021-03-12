By Cliff Kincaid

The nation is sliding into one-party Marxist rule and all we can talk about is Meghan Markle. What’s worse, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Candace Owens are on the bandwagon, examining the esoteric meaning of it all, as if Meghan Markle is of any lasting consequence in this world. Let this American whine and complain about the Royals. What difference does it make to America’s survival as a nation founded on principles of limited government and Christian values? I thought we fought a revolution to get out from under the British monarchy.

In a monologue, at the top of his show, Carlson says Markle’s life is decadent and hollow while Owens, appearing on Fox, says Markle is a leftist. This is the new conservatism – making much ado about nothing and distracting the audience with crapola. People watch Markel, an American, because she is us. She is the symbol of America’s decline, in more ways than one. And that’s a fact. And that’s all that needs to be said.

Meanwhile, in a replay of the Scots in “Braveheart” fighting for scraps from British King Edward Longshank’s table, true conservatives are wondering what happened to former President Trump, who seems to be fighting with Senate Republicans over dollars from Republican donors. Trump doesn’t want the GOP to use his name. The GOP says they will continue to do so.

A divided opposition is just what the one-party state needs.

In the movie “Braveheart,” William Wallace tells the bickering Scots from different tribes, “You’re so concerned with squabbling for the scraps from Longshank’s table that you’ve missed your God given right to something better. There is a difference between us. You think the people of this country exist to provide you with position. I think your position exists to provide those people with freedom.”

At the time, Wallace was advising the Scots to take back Scotland by invading England. He led them to do what others said was impossible.

Conservatives today are content to join the liberal serenade that misses the main point of it all. We are losing our country to foreign invaders. Marxism is driving the takeover.

Two quotations from the Communist Manifesto summarize our problem today: First, Marx advocated the abolition of private property. Second, Marx advocated the abolition of the family. Big government picks up the pieces. It’s called socialism.

Our families are in ruins, just like the Royals.

The human wreckage is all around us. In addition to the dead from the China virus, the Drug Free America Foundation reports, “New data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that over 83,000 people died from an overdose in the 12-month period ending in July of 2020. This tragic figure represents an 18% increase over the 12-month period ending in July of 2019 and is the highest number of overdoses ever recorded.”

Much of this death is being exported from Red China to America in the form of fentanyl. China knows how to pile death upon death.

A concrete example of one of these deaths is George Floyd, the black man high on drugs who was passing counterfeit money when he was arrested by police in Minneapolis. Last July I documented the lies behind the George Floyd case – lies picked up by many conservatives who wanted to appear fashionable and caring. They repeated the lies that Floyd was an innocent victim of racist police.

Charges against the police should never have been filed. If the jury does its job, and that’s a big “if,” the police will go free but the violent left will then burn the city down again. This is America 2021. The country is in the process of breaking down morally and culturally. Drugs are a big factor. Yet, many conservatives want to legalize another form of dope, now called cannabis instead of marijuana, with dangerously high levels of mind-altering THC that can spark psychosis and violence. Democrats see tax revenue from the process. Legalizing cocaine and LSD, as they are doing in Oregon, is the next step nationally.

The police in the Floyd case did their job. They shouldn’t be on trial. They should be given medals for bravery. They followed police procedure. But you can’t find one Republican in Congress willing to say so publicly. They are afraid of the mob.

As drugs flood in through the southern border, so do people, including children being trafficked for the sexual pleasure of the ruling elites. China Joe Biden facilitates this despicable practice. He should be impeached. Who in the Senate or House will introduced the articles of impeachment? One GOP House member, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, has introduced articles of impeachment, some of them focused on Biden’s corrupt son Hunter and his dealings with foreign governments, even a human trafficking ring. Some illicit proceeds were funneled to the “Big Guy.”

Her articles of impeachment should be updated quickly to include the results of open borders. But it doesn’t matter. The Senate Republicans won’t act against Biden. They are too busy rubber-stamping his nominees.

Former President Trump should address this, rather than fight with other Republicans over dollars from donors. He’s made a statement about the border mess but the problem is far deeper than this.

Consider that Donald Barr worked for the OSS, the CIA’s predecessor, and his son William would join the CIA and later become Trump’s Attorney General. We were told he was a law-and-order advocate but the Deep State escaped justice.

Later the headmaster of a private school, Donald Barr would hire Jeffrey Epstein as a teacher. Bill Barr, as Attorney General, failed to get to the bottom of how Epstein, a convicted pedophile, died in a federal prison before he could spill the beans on an international sex trafficking ring. Epstein’s reported videos of high-level VIPs being serviced by young women have mysteriously disappeared.

For his part, Bill Barr would turn on Trump, declaring the 2020 presidential election that brought China Joe Biden to the White House as legitimate. Many current and former CIA officials had declared, in advance of any investigation, that the Hunter Biden “laptop from Hell,” news about which was suppressed by Big Tech, was somehow a Russian plot. That laptop contained information about Hunter Biden’s sexual and drug-related activities and China connections. He had been discharged from the Armed Forces for drug use.

In addition, his former wife had claimed through her attorney that he had “created financial concerns for the family by spending extravagantly on his own interests (including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations) while leaving the family with no funds to pay legitimate bills.”

That method of operation sounds like the congressional budget process.

Yet Bill Barr said there was no reason to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden. Now, Nicholas McQuaid, the ex-business partner of Hunter Biden’s criminal defense attorney, Christopher Clark, has been named acting chief of the Department of Justice criminal division. This is how investigations of Hunter Biden can and will be terminated. Or else it will become a tax case that Hunter Biden will settle from the advance profits from his new book on how to enter rehab and recover from addiction. They he will give an interview to Oprah, and we will have something else to talk about, as the nation lies in ashes.

