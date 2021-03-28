by Roger Anghis

As a nation we cannot allow the few that are upset about either opposing opinions or a history that they just don’t agree with to just censor or otherwise silence their opposition. The big tech corporations have done just that even censoring the president of the United States! Remember, if they can get away with censoring him, they will be able to censor you with ease.

With all three branches of government in the hands, though all three illegally, of the Democrats we will not be able to get any legislation passed and if we do it won’t be signed into law. What we are seeing in Congress is the Democrats are pushing through legislation that actually outlaws many aspects of conservative thought. They make no effort to stop big tech from censoring the conservative. They’ve attempted to ban a plastic potato because is has a gender assigned to it. They’ve banned children’s books because of so-called racist undertones even though it was good enough to have those same characters in the White House when Obama was president. Now they’re going after cartoon characters Pepe Le Pew for perpetuating the rape culture< Speedy Gonzales as stereotype against Mexicans and Mammy Two Shoes depicting a heavyset black woman. The Looney Tunes character fell into the crosshairs of NYT columnist Charles M. Blow — who wrote an op-ed titled “Six Seuss Books Bore a Bias” … where he argued racism is deeply embedded into American culture (especially pop culture) and fed to kids at a young age.

He brought up cartoons like Speedy Gonzales and Mammy Two Shoes — the former being another LT character he says pushed racist stereotypes against Mexicans and the latter being a Tom & Jerry character portrayed as a heavyset Black maid who speaks with a caricaturized voice. You usually just see her legs/feet … but her full figure was depicted too.

Those two examples specifically address his race concern, but he threw in Pepe as well as another ‘toon that telegraphed the wrong message … saying the French skunk normalized and perpetuated rape culture. Of course, a lot of people had very different reactions — some agreeing, and others lambasting Blow for suggesting a drawing could sway real-life behavior.[1]

My generation grew up on those cartoons and we didn’t start hate groups against Mexicans, make fun of heavy black women and run around raping girls because we watched Pepe Le Pew. Wiley Coyote was always trying to blow up a roadrunner, but we didn’t immolate his actions. Elmer Fudd was always shooting at Bug Bunny or Daffy Duck but we didn’t immolate that either. In high school kids would walk through the school halls carrying a gun to their ROTC class and we never had any school shootings. We were taught that all of that was just cartoon actions. It didn’t warp our minds and turn us into devil demons. There was family unity behind our education that grounded us before we were exposed to all that. We don’t see that today. So many single parent families out there without the influence of a father has been devastating to the foundation of our society. Fix that and we’ll fix a whole lot that is wrong in America. But we don’t want to address that. Sweep it under the rug and hope it goes away. It won’t!

We have a bunch of pansies that don’t like guns. We’ve always had people that don’t like guns but they would do something unheard of today, they wouldn’t buy a gun. Today is a different story. If they don’t like them then they want them illegal. My statement is “If you’re not willing to provide protection for yourself and your family that’s one thing but when you want me to be a coward too, you’ve gone too far.” Even our Founders believed that it was of great importance for the individual to be armed not just for personal reasons but to protect his country as well. Noah Webster stated: ‘Before a standing army can rule, the people must be disarmed. … The supreme power in America cannot enforce unjust laws by the sword; because the whole body of the people are armed, and constitute a force superior to any band of regular troops that can be, on any pretense, raised in the United States. A military force, at the command of Congress, can execute no laws, but such as the people perceive to be just and constitutional; for they will possess the power, and jealousy will instantly inspire the inclination, to resist the execution of a law which appears to them unjust and oppressive.” What should we do if the illegal Biden administration should pass his gun ban law? The Founders say we should “resist the execution of a law which appears to be unjust and oppressive.” Destroying our 2nd Amendment qualifies as “unjust and oppressive.”

