If you have read many of my articles, especially my most recent ones on Cancel Culture, I have pointed out that, according to the Marxists of the late 19th and early 20th Centuries, for Marxism to succeed in taking over the world, Christianity must be crushed because it is the basis of America’s founding documents. Those articles point out the many avenues of attack on America and Christianity, the asymmetric warfare being waged. This article will be about one man’s part in the guerrilla war; actually, just a review of his article on what must be done – under the guise of preventing future wars. And, in his words, “The responsibility for charting the necessary changes in human behavior rests clearly o the sciences working in that field. Psychologists, psychiatrists, sociologist, economists and politicians . . ..”

In 1946, by Brock Chisholm, first Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) and first head of the World Federation of Mental Health, wrote “The Reestablishment of Peacetime Society” for Psychiatry Journal. His own words are going to show you what they plan to achieve.

Think about this. Those in social sciences are the arbiters, the people he would have in charge of our education system, of our children’s learning. Before going on, keep in mind that our country was built on the principles of natural law, on foundations of morality. Those basic principles are anathema to what Chisholm, John Dewey, Rockefeller, et.al, are indoctrinating our children to believe, and against everything that made America the greatest, freest country the world had ever seen or would see again. The country every thinking person wants to come to.

After listing reasons for war – prejudice, isolationism, the ability emotionally an uncritically to believe unreasonable things, excessive desire for material or power, fear, etc., Chisholm describes those as “well known and recognized neurotic symptoms. . .. Even self defence (sic) may involve a neurotic reaction”. He is bringing every action into the world of mind control.

So, what does he see as the three necessary requirements for achieving world peace?

First, “security, elimination of the occasion for valid fear of aggression.”

Second, “opportunity to live reasonably comfortably for all the people in the world on economic levels which do not vary too widely either geographically or by groups within a population. This is a simple matter of redistribution of material . . . (emphasis mine, but his words).”

“It is probable that these first two requirements would make wars unnecessary for mature normal people without neurotic necessities, but their attainment depends on the ability of enough people in the right places to want to implement them, and few people are mature and without neurotic necessities. So far in the history of the world there have never been enough mature people in the right places. (emphasis mine).”

Ah, I guess he would really have a field day with the minds of our Founding Fathers. I cannot image many people who would measure up in maturity (even at some of the very young ages those men were), and if they were neurotic, what can be said about people who don’t even know what gender they are?

Third, “It follows inevitably then that the third requirement, on which the attainment and the effectiveness of the others depend, is that there should be enough people . . . without these neurotic necessities. We have never had enough people anywhere who are sufficiently free of these . . . symptoms which make wars inevitable.

“All psychiatrists know where these symptoms come from. The burden of inferiority, guilt, and fear we have all carried lies at the root of this failure to mature successful.”

Hmmm. Inferiority. Guilt. Fear. In my humble opinion that describes snowflakes, people wanting to change their sex, those tearing down statues because of the greatness they represent. Let’s continue.

So, what is it that needs to be changed in us folks?

“For a cause we must seek some consistent thread running through the weave of all civilizations we have known and preventing the development of all or almost all the people to a state of true maturity. What basic psychological distortion can be found in every civilization of which we know anything? It must be a force which discourages the ability to see and acknowledge patent facts, which prevents the rational use of intelligence, which teachers are encourages the ability to dissociate and to believe contrary to and in spite of clear evidence, which produces inferiority, guilt and fear, which makes controlling other people’s personal behavior emotionally necessary, encourages prejudice and the inability to see, understand, and sympathize with other people’s points of view. Is there any force? So potent and so pervasive. That it can do all these things. In all civilizations? There is — just one. The only lowest common denominator of all civilizations, and the only psychological force capable of producing these perversions is morality, the concept of right and wrong, the poison long ago described and warned against as ‘the fruit of the tree of the Knowledge of Good and evil’.

He is saying Christianity is the cause of “our inability to attain maturity”, yet those who exhibit immaturity are the Antifa and BLM grown-brats who want to destroy everything that shows they how immature, useless, and incompetent are the progeny of Chisholm’s supporters.

Now he is telling us that moral relativism is the only “way to go”. This next paragraph should turn everyone everywhere off psychiatry. Good and evil are the bugaboos of the new Left. There is no good or evil for them – only Us and Them, and we “Thems” are the problem.

“We have been very slow to rediscover this truth and to recognize the unnecessary and artificially imposed inferiority, guilt and fear, commonly known as sin, under which we have almost all labored, and which produces so much of the social maladjustment and unhappiness in the world. For many generations we have bowed our next to the yoke of the conviction of sin. We have swallowed all manner of poisonous certainties, fed us by our parents, our Sunday and day school teachers, our politicians, our priests, our newspapers and others with a vested interest in controlling us. . . . Good and evil. With which to keep children under control, with which to prevent freethinking, with which to impose local and familial and national loyalties and with which to bind blind children to their glorious intellectual heritage. Misguided by authoritarian dogma, Bound by the exclusive faith, stunted by inculcated loyalty, torn by frantic heresy, bedeviled by insistent schism, drugged by ecstatic experience, confused by conflicting certainty, bewildered by invented mystery, and loaded down by the weight of guilt and fear engendered by its own original promises. The unfortunate human race, deprived by these incubi of its only defenses, and it’s only reasons for striving, its reasoning, power, and its natural capacity to enjoy the satisfaction of its natural urges, struggles along under its ghastly self-imposed burden. The results, the inevitable results, or frustration, inferiority, neurosis, and inability to enjoy living, to reason clearly or make a world to fit to live in.”

After suggesting that psychiatrists should be training the world on how to raise “mature” people so that they, the psychiatrists won’t have to undo all the neurotics moral absolutism breeds, he goes on explain what is truly wrong in our civilization:

“The reinterpretation and eventually eradication of the concept of right and wrong, which has been the basis of child training, the substitution of intelligent and rational thinking for faith in the certainties of the old people, these are the belated objectives of practically all effective psychotherapy. Would they not be legitimate objectives of original education, would it not be sensible to stop imposing our local prejudices and faiths on children and give them all sides of every question so the in their own good time? They may have the ability to size things up and make their own decisions.”

They may, but, if they have been raised without boundaries, without moral guidance, with no moral compass, it is highly unlikely. Yet, that is exactly his prescription for the education of our children from kindergarten! To have them believing that they, and all humans, are the lowest life form, thus the most dispensible. We are watching the products of these principles today; the actions of those who have never been told “NO”, that have been given everything imaginationable, those that, literally, have no concept of right and wrong – just the concepts of “I want” and “I want to destroy that which makes me feel inferior, immature, afraid”.

“The suggestion that we should stop teaching our children moralities and rights and wrongs and instead protect their original intellectual integrity has, of course, to be met by an outcry of heretic or iconoclast, such as was raised against Galileo for finding another planet. And against those who claimed the world was round. . . “

Now, here is his clincher:

“The pretense is made, as it has been made in relation to the finding of any extension of truth, that to do away with right and wrong would produce uncivilized people, immorality, lawlessness and social chaos. The fact is that most psychiatrists and psychologists and many other respectable people have escaped from these moral chains and are able to observe and think freely. . . Freedom. From moralities means freedom to observe, to think and behave sensibly, to the advantage of the person. And of the group, free from outmoded types of loyalties and from the magic fears of our ancestors.

“If the race is to be freed from its crippling burden of good and evil, it must be psychiatrist to take the original responsibility. This is a challenge which must be met. . .. There is something to be said for gently putting aside the mistaken old ways of our elders if that is possible. If it cannot be done gently, it may have to be done roughly or even violently.” Straight out of cultural Marxism.

Perhaps those burning building, attacking those with different values, are the progeny Chisholm and his acolytes were nurturing developing. And those are probably exactly the beings he and his ilk were hoping to produce. I cannot believe that anyone with a functioning mind would want to live in a world without rules, without moral values. Yet we are watching the development of that world right now. And it is being done deliberately!

Back to Chisholm:

”Can such a program of reeducation be charted?”

Chisholm, expecting to have 15-20 years to “fix” our children and “. . . To root out. And destroy the oldest and most flourishing parasitical growth. In the world, the tree of knowledge of good and evil, so that man may learn to preserve his most precious heritage, his innocence and intellectual freedom. . ..”

How does he hope to do this? Through our teachers. “It is not a job for economic or emotional misfits, for frightened, inferiority-ridden men and women. . .. Fortunately, there are recent signs (John Dewey and the Frankfurt School?) to give hope. . .. Because these are psychological matters, psychiatrists simply have to take the responsibility of interpretation and initiative.”

Chisholm concludes that that all the human sciences must take control to save the human race. “No one else can. All this is the prime responsibility of psychiatry.”

When he was setting up the WHO, Chisholm told his staff that “The world is sick, and the ills from which it was suffering were mainly due to the perversions of man . . . his inability to live at peace with himself.”

Chisholm would have us believe we are merely animals, that our reasoning mind is a fluke of nature and should not be used (or even considered) when we are dealing with nature. Not even to assume that we are part of the food chain. This is exactly the mindset of Deep Greens and Animal Rights. And after enough of the children have been freed of their reasoning abilities and their brains washed free of moral absolutes, the next step will be to take us exactly where the animal and eco-freaks want us, to thinking we are a cancer on the face of the earth and need to be eradicated. Who is afraid? Who is insecure? Who lacks maturity?

This is what Chisholm, the Marxists, and Globalists want – and have reengineered our education system to achieve for those who will be allowed to remain on this earth.

Are you happy?

