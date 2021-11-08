By Frosty Wooldridge

November 8, 2021

This year, Joe Biden facilitated an invasion of our country of an estimated 2,000,000 (million) illegal aliens. Additionally, Congress invited 1,000,000 (million) more legal immigrants. All immigrants, in turn, average 900,000 new babies inside our country annually. Also, Biden flew 100,000 Afghan refugees illegally into our country. On top of that, because of “population momentum” at 2.03 children per American woman, we Americans added 1,000,000 (million) more of our own children. (Source: www.cis.org, Dr. Steve Camarota, “Immigrant birth rates”)

Additionally, Biden allowed 300,000 pregnant illegal migrant women to birth 300,000 of their children on US soil. That occurs annually and amounts to 600,000 new people on welfare rolls and into school systems. (Source: Dr. Steve Camarota, “Anchor baby births annually” www.cis.org)

That equals 4,600,000, that’s four million six hundred thousand, more people added, net gain to the United States in 2021. That’s over and above deaths in the USA.

If that number dropped to its usual 3.5 million annually, net gain, of human additions to the USA, you may take nine more years and multiply that number, we are looking at an addition of somewhere around 33 to 35 million more people added to America when 2030 rings in a new year.

Today, because of legal and illegal immigration, and their birth rates, America stands as the third fastest growing country in the world behind India and China.

Can you wrap your arms or mind around another 35 million more people added to the USA within the next nine years? How does it strike you? Does it make sense? Can our civilization feed, water, educate, house, transport and create jobs, and/or sustain such numbers?

In my own city of Denver this year, 2021, we absorbed 100,000 more people. Construction in Denver added thousands of apartments. Denver added tens of thousands of cars. Denver features a Brown Cloud SO toxic that cancer rates continue to explode. Every breath of every citizen means toxic poisons enter their lungs 24/7. Gridlock cripples the city daily.

Quality of life? We suffer 10,000 homeless camping on our streets. We suffer human waste, needles, and trash everywhere…so much so, officials closed Denver’s City Park last month because they couldn’t clean it up fast enough and it became a sanitation nightmare. Schools are overrun with students so much so that 10th graders cannot read at a 7th grade level or perform math past the 8th grade level. We’ve got dozens of languages from thousands of students from endless foreign countries. Because of horrendous gridlocked traffic, over 30 accidents daily. As to shootouts, we’re not as bad as Chicago or St. Louis, but we’re on our way.

On a weekend, Interstate I-70 heading into the mountains provides a living, surging nightmare of bumper-to-bumper traffic. Campgrounds are packed beyond capacity as well as ski slopes overwhelmed with too many skiers. Vail, Colorado suffers a serious air pollution problem. It’s heartbreaking to ‘see’ the poison air settling over the city center.

What is the carrying capacity of Denver and all of Colorado?

Therefore, what is the most important question for Americans in every state in America? Answer: what is the carrying capacity of your state? What is the maximum number of people that can be sustained by water, energy, quality of life, resources, traffic, food and costs?

If you are or not a fan of “Climate Change”, how can another 35 million people burning fuels to eat, to travel and to have manufactured goods created and brought to the stores—be solved? Anyone possess a solution that one?

Here in Colorado, our reservoirs remain vacant because we lack rains to fill them up. At 5.7 million and headed for 10 million, at some point, our natural resources will not give up another glass of water when our population hits 20 million or 30 million. In other words, when that breaking-point person reaches Colorado, things will start collapsing. It’s the Law of Numbers and Limits.

Right now, seven states face extreme water shortages: Florida, Georgia, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and California. Yet, each one of those states continues adding millions of people. By 2050, a total of another 100,000,000 million people, virtually all by immigrants and their birth rates, will land on America to jump our population from 330 million to 440 million. What does that mean in “real” terms? It equates to doubling the size of our 35 most populated cities. New York will jump from 8.3 million to 16.6 million. Florida at 19 million will hit 38 million. California expects to add 20 million to reach 59 million. (See graph)

Pretty sobering if not frightening, isn’t it?

So why would our U.S. Congress put billions into solving “Climate Change” when they continue to add 100 million people to the USA? You as a sane, rational and reasonable citizen, can you answer that one for me?

Am I a fool on a fool’s errand? Do these numbers frighten you? Are you concerned for your children? At what point do enough of us speak up and force our Congress to shut down all immigration to save us from such a drastically overpopulated future?

Because, if we don’t change course, THIS graph and these numbers WILL be your children’s future. It’s that horrible. In fact, as water, energy and resources suffer exhaustion, it will be much worse.

What is the carrying capacity of your state? Could Rhode Island sustain 20 million people? Obviously not! What about Delaware? No chance! So, it’s a fact that every state possesses a carrying capacity limit. Let’s all raise our voices across the nation. If you’ve got children, raise your voice louder and more often.

What are you doing about it? Have you called your senators and House member?

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

