By Frosty Wooldridge

January 2, 2023

If you look across America in 2020, 2021, 2022 and heading into 2023, you’re watching Charles Manson’s Helter Skelter mayhem playing out in big cities across the land. Mass shootings, school shootings, individual mass murders like the one in Moscow, Idaho of four young college kids, one dead and nine slashed in Times Square on New Year’s Eve by an Islamic follower, one dead and another nine more shot in Philadelphia’s New Year massacre…throw in two dead and four others shot in Ocala, Florida on New Year’s Day.

The “usual” shootings and deaths in Chicago continued over New Year’s weekend:

AP, Chicago: “At least four people are dead, and 15 others were wounded in shootings over the new year’s weekend. The ages of the victims range from 10 to 55. In the first shooting of the weekend, two men were found shot and killed inside a home on the city’s South Side Friday. Police say officers responded to a person shot and found the men, 23 and 30, with multiple gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Hospital. About an hour later, a 25-year-old man was shot while putting gas in his car in the 4700 block of West End around 11:32 p.m.”

This is the “norm” in the top 20 cities in America. Charles Manson must be smiling in his grave with the satisfaction of a born-killer.

AP: “Even if you don’t know much about vintage Hollywood, you probably know the name Sharon Tate. The up-and-coming actress and wife of director Roman Polanski was just 26, and eight and a half months pregnant, on August 8, 1969, when four people broke into her home in Beverly Hills — a house their cult leader, Charles Manson, had previously visited as a guest — and killed everyone inside. The next night, desperate to make the first round of deaths look like part of a race war, Manson ordered his followers to a different address in Central Los Angeles, this one owned by middle-class couple Leno and Rosemary LaBianca, to kill again.

“The Tate-LaBianca murders, a.k.a. the Manson Family murders, profoundly shook America’s perception of itself. They upended ideas of safety, security, and innocence, and effectively sounded the death knell of ’60s counter-culture, ushering in a new decade of exploration of America’s seedy underbelly.”

Fast forward to 2020…Black Lives Matter torched entire cities to the tune of $2 billion. Along with dozens of deaths! Not one single arrest of the leaders or followers. In 2021, 107,000 drug overdose deaths because of drug cartels from Mexico freely transporting millions of pills of every kind into America without any law enforcement…at Biden’s behest or his handlers. Fast forward to 2022, over $94.1 billion in “smash & grab” thefts. No one arrested or jailed! Entire trains robbed while transporting goods out of California.

Antifa rioted anywhere it wanted without consequences. Those youth hate America, but don’t have a clue as to how to replace the U.S. Constitution with a better governance. In fact, they “get” to riot and tear down the flag “because” of our Constitution. Teachers unions, universities, Black talking heads like vacant- minded Joy Reid who genuinely hates America, and the military, ushered in the venomous Critical Race Theory teachings to young minds…in an effort to pit one race against the other by skin color.

All the while, Joe Biden accelerated America’s decline into a third world country now being seen with over 100,000 homeless in California and another 400,000 more homeless across our country. He imported over 6.1 million more homeless across our now vanished southern border—in the past 24 months. At the same time, Congress imported another 2.0 million legal invaders called “immigrants.” That’s 8.1 million added third world people who are leeching $338 billion in welfare benefits out of your tax dollars, annually. What Biden has done to this country is Helter Skelter right out of the Manson’s play book. They jailed Manson until he died. Congress should impeach Biden for his violation of U.S. Constitutional Law. Note: Congress impeached Trump for one phone call to Ukraine. Biden’s son siphoned-off millions of petro dollars on his father’s name. Anyone understand that the Biden-Crime Family will be found out to be greater than Al Capone’s? (Source: Immigration Costs, www.fairus.org , www.carryingcapacitynetwork.com , www.balance.org )

During the past two years of Biden, we no longer enjoy a sovereign nation. America is now a “landing spot” for every human being on the planet that refuses to defend, support or change his or her own country toward a better place to live. Worse, those refugee invaders arrive from 160 different countries. We face an enormous overload of people that lack any compatibility for or toward American culture, language, education or morality. And, there is no end of the line of refugees!

In reality, we are about to run out of hotels, motels, bases and any other facilities to house those millions of refugee-invaders. How exactly are we supposed to support another 8 million of them in the next 24 months? What if their numbers grow to 10 or 15 million in the next 24 months of our open borders?

“Immigrants devoted to their own cultures and religions are not influenced by the secular politically correct façade that dominates academia, news-media, entertainment, education, religious and political thinking today,” said James Walsh, former Associate General Counsel of the United States Immigration and Naturalization Service. “They claim the right not to assimilate, and the day is coming when the question will be how can the United States regulate the defiantly unassimilated cultures, religions and mores of foreign lands? Such immigrants say their traditions trump the U.S. legal system. Balkanization of the United States has begun.”

We face a Catch-22 situation where every American loses. Our homes are unsafe. Our cities are overrun. Our schools are totally trashed. Our food programs exhausted. Our medical facilities are inundated. Our resources completely depleted.

Worst of all, Biden will give amnesty/citizenship to in excess of 25 million illegals who will be able to vote. Do you think they will vote for America’s best interests? Think again.

And, the big Helter Skelter about this nightmare is this: it’s only going to get worse in 2023.

This video graphically and dramatically illustrates America’s immigration-population crisis as well as the world’s. I wrote it and narrated it. Tim Walters of Cleveland, Ohio directed and produced. Please forward it to all your friends, networks and beyond. Place it on FB, Twitter, Linkedin, Parler and more. Just click the link below to see the video.

Immigration, Overpopulation, Resources, Civilization by Frosty Wooldridge

Share these videos all over America:

In a five minute astoundingly simple yet brilliant video, “Immigration, Poverty, and Gum Balls“, Roy Beck, director of www.numbersusa.ORG, graphically illustrates the impact of overpopulation. Take five minutes to see for yourself:

“Immigration by the numbers—off the chart ” by Roy Beck This 10-minute demonstration shows Americans the results of unending mass immigration on the quality of life and sustainability for future generations: in a few words, “Mind boggling!” www.NumbersUSA.org

© 2023 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com