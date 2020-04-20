By Cliff Kincaid

In cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO), the U.N. agency that paved the way for the coronavirus global pandemic, a group calling itself Global Citizen sponsored a bizarre “international broadcast”on Saturday in collaboration with a singer named Lady Gaga that featured “the world’s leading musicians, comedians and humanitarians.” This was a classic case of misdirection away from the main source of the problem – the United Nations, which backed Communist China’s brutal forced abortion policies before its World Health Organization repeated Chinese propaganda about the coronavirus not being transmissible between people.

“It was the biggest celebrity gathering so far during the pandemic,” gushed Mike Allen of Axios.

While there were some inspiring performances, such as the rendition of the song “The Prayer,” the association of the broadcast with the U.N.’s World Health Organization tainted the entire extravaganza.

As corpses accumulate in the modern-day killing fields, the WHO stands accused of covering-up for the Chinese communist handlers of this virus, who allowed it to escape, on purpose or by accident.

As Mick Jagger and other performers sang their songs, the reality was that millions are getting sick or dying because of this global institution’s criminal negligence in the case of coronavirus. It is another dark chapter in the history of an organization whose co-founder, State Department official Alger Hiss, was a Soviet spy, while a U.N. Secretary General, Kurt Waldheim, was exposed as a Nazi war criminal, Today, it functions mostly as a front for China, whose founder, Mao Zedong, is the greatest mass murderer in human history.

A co-sponsor of the “One World: Together At Home” entertainment event was the China-based Alibaba Group, a company linked to the regime and co-founded by a member of the Communist Party of China, which provided Internet streaming services.

As celebrities praised the nurses and doctors on the front lines, a very worthwhile endeavor, WHO’s blatant lie about the harmless nature of coronavirus was never mentioned, even though it has led to killing fields on a massive scale as mostly poor and elderly souls suffering from cough, shortness of breath, and fever succumb to the deadly disease. They are dying alone in many cases without their families.

As of this writing, the pandemic has resulted in more than 2.3 million cases of coronavirus and more than 160,000 deaths. Europe’s COVID-19 death toll has passed 100,000and China has “revised” its own death toll 50 percent upward.

Since the evidence shows the WHO facilitated the pandemic, one would expect the discredited organization to be completely defunded by the world community. But only President Trump has moved to do so.

In fact, the “One World: Together AtHome” global special on all three broadcast networks (and MSNBC) was designed to promote even more money for the agency, under the name of the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, and health care workers.

In addition to $127 million in reported commitments in support of healthcare workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, corporate partners and “philanthropists” are said to have made separate commitments to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. These are said to be coming from Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Rockefeller Fund, among others.

Former Republican First Lady Laura Bush, Michelle Obama, WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and the current socialist U.N. Secretary General António Guterres, made appearances on the broadcast, filmed from their homes or offices. The hosts were comedians Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Fallon.

The media partners behind this Global Citizen organization included Comcast NBC Universal, iHeart Radio, Live Nation Entertainment, MSNBC, and the Thomson Reuters Foundation. The actual broadcast was backed by another group of media outlets and Big Tech companies, including the British Guardian, ABC, CBS, Amazon Prime Video, Roku, NBC, Bloomberg Media, Facebook, Apple, Yahoo!, Twitter, and YouTube.

In addition to a message from New Age guru Oprah Winfrey, Bill and Melinda Gates made appearances, after Bill Gates had bashed President Trump for suspending some funding of the World Health Organization (WHO). A software developer with no scientific expertise but whose money talks, Gates declared, “Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds.”

It seems far more dangerous to continue funding a corrupt organization whose monstrous dereliction of duty has killed thousands.

It is obvious that the involvement of Gates and other personalities in the Global Citizen event is the first shot in the international effort to stop President Trump from holding the World Health Organization responsible for letting the China virus get out of control. The broadcast is also more evidence, if more was needed, that the United Nations is at the center of a planned “New World Order” of population control and reduction.

We know the China virus is hitting older adults the hardest, but the nature of the disease is still an open question as major media and Big Tech organizations label as “conspiracies” or “false” stories about the virus coming from a Chinese lab. Yet, eminent French scientist Dr. Luc Montagnier says there are elements of HIV virus attached to the coronavirus and that it was engineered in a laboratory as part of an HIV/AIDS vaccine experiment. This would help explain its ability to spread quickly and perhaps mutate, making a coronavirus vaccine difficult if not impossible. After all, despite the best efforts of Dr. Anthony Fauci, there is still no HIV/AIDS vaccine.

If Montagnier is correct, China may have been using viruses from animals to develop an HIV/AIDS vaccine breakthrough. If so, it backfired.

With a crying need for real investigative reporting into the origin of this pandemic, Facebook blocked a New York Post column by China expert Steven Mosher that linked the virus to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China. Facebook’s “expert,” cited as an authority and used to justify blocking the article, had worked with WIV lab researchers. It’s no wonder Facebook co-sponsored the Global Citizen propaganda program.

Left-wing celebrities who are working with WHO may be sincere and well-motivated. But they are in the dark, perhaps deliberately so, about the nature of the U.N. By contrast, people like Michelle Obama had to know precisely what the U.N. is all about. Her husband, the former president, was a big U.N. booster and met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a special meeting back in 2017.“Xi made a positive appraisal of Obama’s efforts in promoting China-US relations during his presidency,” said the China news agency.

As congressional investigations into China’s role get underway, let’s hope that Obama’s “efforts” are scrutinized, along with the activities of U.S. agencies such as the National Institutes of Health, still listed as a partner with the WIV. At the same time, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s “memorandum of understanding” with the WHO must be disclosed and examined as well. We also need all the details surrounding the Chinese nationals who were caught by the FBI smuggling biological materials into China.

No amount of singing and dancing from the entertainment elite should detract us from what political leaders should be doing — identifying those who made this mass murder possible and putting them and their collaborators in prison.

