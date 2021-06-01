By Cliff Kincaid

In the war on America waged by Communist China, we were betrayed by those in the federal government whose mission was to prevent our enemies from releasing biological warfare agents. Our frontline troops with superior weapons were not able to stop the onslaught and have in fact been blamed by China in a Soviet-stye disinformation campaign for spreading the disease.

But one brave soldier, Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, has stepped forward to warn of a Chinese-style Marxist cultural revolution in the military, our usual line of defense. He was fired. On America’s Survival TV, J.R. Nyquist and I discussed the demoralization and division in the Armed Forces raised by Lohmeier’s book, Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, a former Navy SEAL, says, “Enough is enough. We won’t let our military fall to woke ideology.” He is urging other whistleblowers to come forward. “For too long,” he says, “progressive Pentagon staffers have been calling the shots for our warfighters, and spineless military commanders have let it happen. Now we are going to expose you.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci has exposed himself. Of all the things Fauci has said, perhaps the most incriminating is that he doesn’t “have enough insight” into the Communist Party in China to understand “the interactions” between the communists and their scientists. Fauci is supposed to be one of the experts devising the U.S. response to the China virus but he is implicated in its origin.

Fauci’s resignation alone won’t solve anything. It’s the mind-set that’s the problem.

In his exchange with Senator John Kennedy, when asked about grants to the Wuhan lab, Fauci said: “Well, we generally always trust the grantee to do what they say, and you look at the results…” He added, “I cannot guarantee that a grantee has not lied to us because you never know.”

Fauci must not have read the book by Dr. Fred Schwarz, You Can Trust the Communists (to be Communists). In his other famous book, Why Communism Kills: The Legacy of Karl Marx, Dr. Schwarz argued that “The liquidation of the bourgeoisie is an essential step of the path to Communism. This is why Communism must kill.”

Fauci didn’t read the Constitution of the Communist Party of China, which declares, “The Communist Party of China is the vanguard both of the Chinese working class and of the Chinese people and the Chinese nation. It is the core of leadership for the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics and represents the development trend of China’s advanced productive forces, the orientation of China’s advanced culture and the fundamental interests of the overwhelming majority of the Chinese people. The realization of communism is the highest ideal and ultimate goal of the Party.”

Bertil Haggman, director of the Center for Research on Geopolitics in Sweden, notes that the Communist Party of China (CCP) is a criminal political party that is probably responsible for killing between 80 and 100 million people, the highest number of political killings in modern time by one party-state perpetrator.

Of course, we will have to add to that total the millions of people dead from the China virus.

While Fauci claims not to understand the nature of the Chinese communist dictatorship, he could learn a little by reading about current events. A Reuters story reported on the celebration of the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China and noted that party members “raised their fists and chanted the party oath in unison.” The story added that they cried out “I will never betray the party,” as they faced statues of the People’s Republic of China “founder” Mao Zedong and other revolutionary leaders.

In fact, Mao was not the CCP founder. Haggman notes that the Communist Party of China was actually founded by a Bolshevik Soviet agent, Grigori Naumovich Voitinsky, a Russian born in Belarus in 1893. He was an agent of the Communist International (Comintern).

Hagmann tells me, “Voitinsky, the real founder of CCP, grew up in the U.S., joined the American Socialist Party, was active in the USA and Canada. He went to Soviet Russia after the Bolshevik coup d’état and was in China as a Comintern agent. Little seems to be known about his time as a socialist in the West.”

What we need, argues Haggman, is a strategy of “decoupling” from China and freezing the regime out of the world economic system.

He writes, “Americans, and all Westerners, now have to ask if there should be collaboration with a regime that ultimately seeks to be a totalitarian world hegemon. Is it possible to have a relationship with a regime who believes in engaging in unrestricted warfare to achieve it?”

A good first step would be stop the process of the U.S, joining the world communist movement by prohibiting our own government from flying Marxist Black Lives Matter flags at our embassies around the world. The Marxist leader of the group just resigned after questions were raised about her using donations to buy four homes and live a lavish lifestyle.

As demonstrated by Jim Simpson’s new book, Who Was Karl Marx?, Marx and the Marxists who followed him were mostly losers and degenerates who nevertheless understood how to stir up hatred.

The book, The Private Life of Chairman Mao, written by his physician, documents the communist dictator’s addiction to sleeping pills and barbiturates. The book exposes Mao as a degenerate and philanderer with homosexual tendencies and genital herpes who engaged in orgies. A man “devoid of human feeling, incapable of love,” he nevertheless was a dedicated communist with an understanding of Marxist dialectics and knew how to “unleash the energies of the people” through socialism.

Today, Communist China has more billionaires than the United States.

Mass murder pays.

