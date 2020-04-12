by Marilyn M. Barnewall

He is Risen; Let Us Fight For Him

If you’re like me, you’re tired of hearing the words “coronavirus,” “COVID-19,” “virus,” and “social distancing” or “stay 6 feet apart.”

You’re even more tired of government-imposed home quarantine and you’re furious that your state government considers liquor stores essential but churches non-essential — even on Easter Sunday. That gives insight into the spiritual values held by those who represent your interests at the state and federal levels.

Before saying anything else, there is something I NEED to say.

If your state, county, city or town does not have the medical equipment it needs during what they have termed a pandemic, that is the fault of your Governor, County Commissioners, Mayor, and Town Council . It is not the fault of the President of the United States.

President Trump’s job is to make sure federal warehouses contain the items needed for medical emergencies and other social crises. It is the job of your governor, county commissioners, mayors and town councils to contact the feds and tell them what they need. It is the job of hospitals and physicians to contact their local providers to get the equipment they need. Trump has done his job.

Two years ago, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had the opportunity to purchase thousands of ventilators. Instead, he had another, sexier (to attract votes) billion dollar project on which he preferred to spend the money. Cuomo then had the nerve to complain that President Trump wasn’t doing his job because New York didn’t have enough ventilators for the COVID-19 crisis. To be clear, it was Cuomo not doing his job.

If you elect politicians without asking them how they plan to ensure your community is prepared for emergencies (which are always sure to come), why do you think they will be prepared for them? There are always better vote-getting schemes on which to spend money rather than paying for an emergency which, at that pre-emergency moment, doesn’t exist. When voters are naive, they get deceived.

When Donald Trump came into office, government warehouses were empty. Think back. Remember numerous military aircraft dropping from the sky or unable to take off because Obama and Biden had so badly stripped the military budget they didn’t have needed screws and bolts let alone jet repair capability? Politicians count on you having a short memory. The military and medical empty warehouses had to be refilled.

We need to get this economy back on track. No money means no food or water and that results in violent crime out of survival desperation. You don’t want the criminals liberals are releasing from prison to show up on your doorstep demanding you give them your supplies — yes, including the toilet paper.

So we need to get back to work and re-open our shops and garages and restaurants and we need to be as health conscious and safe as possible in doing so.

Here’s one solution: It’s been made very clear to all of us via the daily briefings that if we wear a mask we are not protecting ourselves. We are protecting others around us.

Basic math tells me that if I protect you when I wear a mask, then you protect me when you wear a mask. Thus if everyone wears a mask, everyone is protected so no one is exposed to anything. Add plastic gloves, glasses and a little cotton in your ears and your work day will be safe.

I add cotton for the ears and glasses because I’m so old and have so many pre-conditions I’m the #1 consumer at the top of coronavirus’s prospective customer list. Not everyone has to do that.

Solution to the economy having to be closed down: Everyone wears masks before opening the front door to leave home for any reason. Infants and children should not be allowed to accompany masked parents from the home because masking could be dangerous for infants and two year olds are going to tear them off the moment they have the urge. Those over age 65 or who have compromised immune systems, self quarantine. Let the rest of society get back to work so we all have food — and toilet paper — back on supermarket shelves.

My personal thanks to Kroger’s for the pickup program that lets any of us order our food online, then drive to the parking lot, call a number and tell them we’re there, and they deliver the order to the trunk of the car. It’s a great program!

If I protect you when wearing a mask (which the experts say is true) and if you protect me by wearing a mask (which the experts say is true), then this is a simple solution to what those same experts have turned into a very complex problem.

The only problem I have with my own solution is that I do not trust the “experts” and I’m not convinced that what is killing people is influenza.

Frankly, it bothers me that Doctors Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci have known each other since the 1980s and she is only one of two Obama-era appointees to retain their position. Further, her daughter has done work for the Gates Foundation and Birx’s husband has worked for the Clintons. No wonder I don’t trust her!

I don’t like the fact that Dr. Fauci has for many years been in close contact with George Soros, is on the Leadership Counsel for the Gates Foundation — Bill Gates owns the patent for the coronavirus (which makes me wonder why Gates’ old time friend Fauci just can’t ask him what’s in it so we can kill it).

There are others who are anti-population pro-world government types in Fauci’s circle… those who have shown little or no conscience in the attainment of their objectives. For those who don’t know, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation strongly supports world government, population control and vaccines (forced, if necessary).

Even more disturbing than all of that is the fact that Fauci owns numerous patents which create a conflict of interest. I keep asking myself why he was so adamantly opposed to hydroxychloroquine when Donald Trump first brought it up and, thank God Trump is a leader, insisted it be approved by the FDA (because it works). All of the physicians who have used it have had positive results with it — and it would not be available for use had the decision been left to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci owns patents for the HIV virus (he owns a lot of patents) and, unless I’m mistaken, the HIV virus is one of four elements in coronavirus.

(Photo source unknown; please let me know your name and I will be glad to publish it and credit you. (LINK)

This photo has some age on it. Look at youngsters Ted Turner and George Soros; look at a young Dr. Anthony Fauci; Barbara Walters, David Rockefeller was still alive (he died in 2017 after 7 heart transplants), even Tom Brokaw joined the crowd. Dr. Fauci has been involved in the Gates/Soros world for a very long time.

My plan for this article is to explain about COVID-19. I’m not a scientist but my study of 5G has made me well aware of how similar are the symptoms between coronavirus and radiation poisoning. But then a dear friend sent me one of the best videos about coronavirus I have seen.

It’s better that your hear about viruses from an expert rather than from me. I’m providing it via an interview by Bill Mitchell of Your Voice America with Dr. Shiva (a Republican who is running against Elizabeth Warren in Massachusetts for her Senate seat — say a prayer for him). Dr. Shiva is a brilliant man who is not just a medical specialist but also has four degrees from MIT — including a Ph.D. The video is fascinating. Click here for the link:

There have been several explanations like the one below from highly respected sources. This one is from Johns Hopkins University Hospital.

“…* The virus is not a living organism, but a protein molecule (DNA) covered by a protective layer of lipid (fat), which, when absorbed by the cells of the ocular, nasal or buccal mucosa, changes their genetic code (mutation) and converts them into aggressor and multiplier cells.

“…* Since the virus is not a living organism but a protein molecule, it is not killed, but decays on its own. The disintegration time depends on the temperature, humidity and type of material where it lies.

“…* The virus is very fragile; the only thing that protects it is a thin outer layer of fat. That is why any soap or detergent is the best remedy, because the foam CUTS the FAT (that is why you have to rub so much: for 20 seconds or more, to make a lot of foam). By dissolving the fat layer, the protein molecule disperses and breaks down on its own.”

That last paragraph sounds like an advertisement for Dawn, the dish washing detergent best known for its ability to dissolve fat.

So we aren’t dealing with a live bug. Instead, we are dealing with a protein. Wait a minute! Eggs are protein; so are meat, cheese, fish and milk.

How does a protein become a virus? Or, does it?

The human body is an electromagnetic field (EMF) with muscles throughout the body that hold our livers and hearts and lungs in place and the largest body organ, the skin, keeps it all inside us. We have a few other things — brains, nerves, tendons, etc., but you get the idea. We human beings are walking electromagnetic fields — strong ones. If you doubt that, you’ll obviously never have an electro-cardiogram or other radiology procedure because if humans don’t have electromagnetic fields/forces, radiology tests have limited value.

When something enters our electromagnetic field via our mouths, noses, eyes, ears, or other orifices (including the pores of our skin) it also has an electromagnetic field (EMF). The question: is the invading EMF compatible with the EMF of human beings? Anyone with springtime allergies can attest to the non-compatibility of the EMFs from plants and trees with their personal EMFs. Things seriously incompatible can cause cell poisoning which damages our cells. A body with a healthy immune system pushes the damaged cells from the body. During this process, people feel anywhere from very sick to a little under the weather. People whose bodies are incapable of excreting the cells damaged by the invasion become very ill — possibly die — as the invading EMF continues its attack on other cells. In the case of the coronavirus, it attacks the oxygen system.

A lot of people believe that the release of 5G is the electromagnetic field (EMF) that is attacking our bodies. Because I’ve studied 5G extensively for the past year, I can say with certainty that the symptoms of cell poisoning and COVID-19 are very, very similar. Some experts say it means that the coronavirus is not killing people. The radio frequencies being produced by 5G EMFs is killing people. I can say with equal certainty that 5G is not the only EMF or EMR (electromagnetic radiation) invading our environment. It’s very interesting to compare flu outbreaks with known dates of radiation expansion.

As you read the following, bear in mind that power line harmonic radiation began in 1889.

1918: Spanish flu. Tens of millions killed around the world. Ask yourself an important question: How did a “virus” get from one nation to another so quickly in 1918? Transportation was by horse, boat, trains, and a handful of cars. It took two weeks for a ship to cross the Atlantic Ocean.

1918: At the time of the Spanish flu, the radio era had begun. People were for the first time heavily exposed to radiation in the environment. It happened worldwide.

1930s: Electromagnetic fields were created by telephone wires strung throughout the world.

1940/50s: Radar was used for defense purposes during WWII and continued expanding as the airline industry took off.

1930/50s: Worldwide we experienced diphtheria, measles, polio, chicken pox, small pox and numerous other illnesses. Our immune systems were attacked by new EMFs. Our bodies worked to fight this greater exposure to them. Small pox hit Native Americans very hard — much as it hit citified populations with a plague in 1918 when they were first exposed to EMFs and EMR (Radiation).

1956: Asian flu (we are now heavily into television which adds more EMFs)

1960s: By this time, we had satellites in the Van Allen Belt around the world. That number has increased exponentially between WWII and the new millennium. A Van Allen radiation belt is a zone of energetic charged particles, most of which originate from the solar wind, that are captured by and held around a planet by that planet’s magnetic field. Earth has two such belts.

1968: Hong Kong flu (at this point there are 100,000 satellites in the Van Allen Belt in outer space; we now have microwaves.)

1990s: Lyme Disease (we now have computers and are heavily into cable television [satellite television is offered as an alternative to cable]]; 2G is born)

2002: SARS Virus (we now have cell phones and cell towers)

2009: XMRV, a recently discovered retrovirus called xenotropic murine leukemia virus (we now have cells phones with Internet capability and many other “convenience” products: toilets and washing machines and dishwashers that save water, etc. 3G is born)

2010: H1N1 (we now have high definition, the capacity to download movies, DVRs, etc.)

2012: MERS (Smart phones and televisions; expanded capacity for medical radiology and other high tech advances in many fields)

2016: ZIKA; (Smart televisions, thousands of more satellites in outer space, self-driving cars [which fail because 4G technology weakens between towers — which is why they need 5G] which leads to):

2019: COVID-19 (which I call Covert Intelligence Disease) 5G is activated in numerous large cities [the first being Wuhan, China in 2019] and COVID-19 spreads throughout the world, particularly in China, Italy, Spain, the United States, and a few other nations… all of whom are implementing 5G. Several countries (like Belgium which is the headquarters for all of the international banking cartels) ban it. Nations with little or no 5G have minimum coronavirus cases.

That might help you understand why the scientists who say COVID-19 is a bio-weapon being used for population control purposes are often believed.

What do I think? It doesn’t matter. My job is to provide readers with interesting facts. I’ve done my job in this overly-long article.

I will tell you this. I continue to be amazed at President Trump’s inability to find high-quality people without political agendas to advise him. It would be helpful if those close to him knew enough about politics to give better advice — but almost all of the politicians are part of the Deep State.

Regarding the coronavirus, in addition to Doctors Birx and Fauci being highly suspect relative to putting Democrat politics first, American health second (based on their backgrounds and the very apparent errors they have made thus far regarding their estimates of disease progress), did you know that Dr. Nancy Messonnier — you know, the CDC expert who loves going on television to oppose President Trump’s solutions to the “pandemic” — is the sister of former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein? She is the Director of the Center for the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD) and began her career in 1995 as an Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer in the Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases (DDID). Hmmm. An epidemic intelligence service officer, huh?

Is the CDC as trustworthy as Rosenstein’s FBI? Yes…the swamp is deep and wide.

One final thing: If Russia is guilty of trying to impact American elections via computer hacks, here is how China does it.

The tomb is empty and our hearts are full of gratitude. We can choose to live for Him — or we can choose to live for ourselves. The real meaning of Easter is that His sacrifice on the cross gives us that choice.

