November 26, 2022

There can be no doubt that our Constitutional Republic exists in name only, having been replaced by Communist Rule by force (The Enemy). I am convinced that we will win back the Republic, but at great cost, because the Parasitic Super Rich Ruing Class (PSRRC) and their Communist minions (THE ENEMY) will not go down without a fight. To hell with abstract terms, the Enemy of the people is the Enemy. Period. Remember, they have been attempting to take over our country for more than 200 years.

To address the problem we must make the following assumptions:

1.The Enemy has taken over total control of the government and is ruling by the barrel of a gun in complete contravention of the Constitution, without any legality whatsoever.

2. Equal Justice does not exist in the faux federal government. There is no safety or justice in large Democrat/Communist cities or states.

3. The Majority of all federal legislation is unconstitutional, as it does not comport with the Enumerated Powers in our Constitution.

4. More than half the population is dependent directly or indirectly on income from the federal government. This of course is a big plus for the Enemy. But this advantage will be short-lived, because the printed money will soon be worthless and people will turn on the government. (It is impossible to change this situation without returning to Constitutional gold money, which the Enemy does not want to do because they would lose control.)

5. About half of our population supports the Enemy because of handouts, brainwashing by teachers and media, and just plain ignorance. But mostly its just the free money. The fools don’t know that this is economically impossible in the long run. Remember the fall of Rome.

6. The people of this country live in fear of the FBI and other rogue federal agencies acting under “the color of law”. The people know their Constitutional Rights and that the Enemy has none, which is a disaster waiting to happen. This could and likely will trigger a massive upheaval.

7. At the present time the Enemy (Parasitic Super Rich Ruling Class, wealthy families, elites, big money, corporations, government officials, etc) control everything and everybody with money and the barrel of a gun.

8. Leaders of both political parties are subservient minions of the Enemy for money and power.

9. It is impossible to win national elections due to corruption, fraud and a complicit Supreme Court. In the short run, you can’t inform the brainwashed, but you must live in the short run. With cowardly and corrupt governors, complicit courts and a compromised Department of Justice, you have no remedy about unfair elections.

We are going to suffer for years, through many levels, before we regain our freedom. I predict that some levels will be fraught with destruction and bloodshed. I am predicting the following levels:

1. We are at the starting gate, where everyone is hoping that the recent election will result in a slowdown in the destruction of the country. But when faced with the barrels of guns by totally corrupt usurpers, little or no progress will be made. We can’t forget that long-term elected officials are under control of the Enemy (Parasitic Super Rich Ruling Class, Elites, Big Money, Establishment, Wealthy Families, etc). Please note, I just call them what they are: The Enemy!

2. We could experience some real hell in the period before the next election, if borders are not closed, inflation continues unabated, open-ended funding of the Ukraine War continues, FBI continues “Color of Law” attacks, etc. The real danger comes from citizen resistance to unlawful attacks by government. If the feds then respond even harder, it will precipitate severe and escalating blowback. Frankly, it will be a miracle if we get to the 2024 elections without a major confrontation and over-reaction on both sides.

3. The 2024 elections are our last, best chance to prevent a civil war. The “America First Republicans”, a minority of the Republican legislators, must force fair and Constitutional elections. If they fail, the people will lose their only opportunity to regain their Constitutional Republic without destruction and bloodshed, resulting in a civil war (not my recommendation, but a reality).

Our only hope is President Trump, who has demonstrated his patriotism and capability in the face of The Enemy to do the right things. I don’t care how many crooked politicians he calls pigs or worse, because they are pigs. The Enemy hates his guts because he interfered with their theft and degradation of the American people and our Constitution. Every major media outlet, including Fox News, will smear and vilify him because his election would result in a return to prosperity of the People at the expense of The Enemy (PSRRC, etc.).

President Trump speaks the plain, unvarnished language of the people and not the phony polished words of the Enemy (the “upper crust” and “woke” crowd).

The Election of 2024 will be a contest between the informed working -class, former middle-class (MAGA voters) and the wealthy, self-proclaimed elite Democrat/Communists (The Enemy), government, media, corporations and their brainwashed free-loaders in the inner-city plantations. The Democrat Party is not the party of your grandfather! It is the party of the wealthy, The Enemy.

Anyone who thinks that a government that produces nothing can support people who do nothing is as dumb as a box of rocks.

Let’s look at the numbers (I have little confidence in the absolute accuracy of these numbers, however.). National debt is $31 Trillion, GDP is $24 trillion, Revenue is $3.6 trillion, Federal Budget is estimated to be $5.8 Trillion, Every citizen owes $92,772 of the debt. Interest on the debt will soon exceed total revenue. It is economically impossible for federal government to continue funding most of its “unconstitutional “ expenditures that produce a $2 trillion or more deficit a year. (Say Goodby to Social Security, Medicare, Pensions and all government benefits!) It has been reported that 40 million able-bodied people refuse to work because they are paid not to work by government, resulting in inflation and shortages. If we don’t return to a government of “constitutional size”, we will continue as bankrupt, and everything we cherish will be gone. Period.

4. Assume we managed to take back control of all three branches of government in 2024, while replacing the old guard of the Republican Party with “America First” Republicans. Now we can make our federal government comply with the Constitution 100%, and our prosperity will soar. But if we fail, I can see nothing but destruction and bloodshed for years to come as Lenin’s “Useful Idiots” learn the truth by starvation and experience (the only way they will learn in the short run).

5. I want to make clear that,win or lose the 2024 election, drastic changes will take place over which no one has control. All creditable experts say that we will soon be in a massive, long and enduring economic depression with the dollar in free-fall. If we terminate all “unconstitutional” parts of the federal government, return usurped powers back to the states, put the able- bodied back to work, etc., we can return the Republic to the People with all its benefits. If we can’t do this, we will suffer a civil war and sink into economic oblivion until we again fund government with tariffs, rather than the income tax.

CRITICAL WARNING: If The Enemy, through the government, again violates the Constitution and instigates instant and comprehensive slavery known as DIGITAL MONEY, it is an immediate DECLARATION OF CIVIL WAR. You would be like a Chinese serf with no God-given Rights, no property, no nothing. You would be a convict in a “country-wide prison”.

Anyone who questions this truth is an idiot.

I am a Patriot and an 88 year old, legally-blind disabled veteran with a modicum of education and experience. My writing is based upon this, and my knowledge of History, Economics and The Constitution. At my age, I don’t have time for BS, so I call a spade a spade. I am not advocating any course of action because I can’t participate. I report circumstances as I see them.

God Bless the Constitutional Republic.

