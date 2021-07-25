By Roger Anghis

Disturbing actions from members of the Democrat Party indicate just how they feel about America. The most prominent symbol of America and her greatness, power, freedoms, and prosperity is our national flag, Old Glory. That is a symbol, worldwide, of our freedoms and opportunity. People from all over the world wave our flag. People in other nations who are fighting for freedom, protesting an oppressive government don’t wave the flag of their own nation but they wave Old Glory because they know what that flag stands for. Video emerged on social media Sunday showing anti-government protesters in Cuba holding an American flag during their effort to end the country’s communist dictatorship blamed for the worsening conditions.

Giancarlo Sopo, a communication strategist who, according to the Federalist, once worked on former President Trump’s re-election campaign, tweeted a video of protesters holding an American flag while they marched.

“This is deeply moving,” he posted. “Watch as Cubans wave American flag while marching against the island’s 62 year-old communist dictator on the streets of Havana. Never forget what America represents to millions across the world.”[1]

Even the Gray Lady, the worthless New York Times has nothing good to say about the greatest and most popular flag ever designed: The New York Times (NYT), on the day after America’s birthday, published a piece arguing that the American flag is “now alienating to some” because it was waved “fervently” by right-wing Trump supporters.

“Today, flying the American flag from the back of a pickup truck or over a lawn is increasingly seen as a clue, albeit an imperfect one, to a person’s political affiliation in a deeply divided nation,” the NYT said.[2] The article went on to say: But this isn’t the only time anti-communist protesters waved the American flag.

Just two years ago, as the Chinese Communist Party began to crack down on the autonomy of Hong Kong, a proposed Chinese extradition law in the city’s legislature led to protests that drew millions of people into the streets. Notably, the protesters in Hong Kong flashed American flags and sang the Star-Spangled Banner, with some even wearing pro-Trump merchandise and calling on then-President Donald Trump to “liberate” the region.

Then we have the so-called journalist from the New York Times, Mara Gay, who was visibly upset at the sight of pickup trucks displaying the American flag. Mara Gay said on Tuesday that seeing the Stars and Stripes on display across Long Island, New York, over the weekend sent the message: “This is my country…not your country. I own this.” The MSNBC contributor told Morning Joe: “The reality is here that we have a large percentage of the American population – I don’t know how big it is – but we have tens of millions of Trump voters who continue to believe that their rights as citizens are under threat by simple virtue of having to share the democracy with others.”

Speaking during a discussion on the January 6 Capitol riot, Gay added: “I think that as long as they see Americanness as the same as one with whiteness, this is going to continue.

“I was on Long Island this weekend visiting a really dear friend, and I was really disturbed. I saw, you know, dozens and dozens of pickup trucks with expletives against Joe Biden on the back of them, Trump flags, and in some cases just dozens of American flags, which is also just disturbing.

“Essentially the message was clear. This is my country. This is not your country. I own this.” [3]

What she somehow considers racism is pure patriotism that we need to see a lot more of. I might suggest that if that flag is so bothersome then why does she continue to live here? I know a lot of people that would help her pack. We don’t need ungrateful and disrespectful people taking up space on our hallowed ground. Of course, the New York Times backed here up: The New York Times is vigorously defending editorial board member Mara Gay after she was widely ripped for saying she was “disturbed” at the sight of “dozens of American flags” flying in Long Island.[4] How do you call yourself an American and stand behind a lowlife that spits of the symbol of our nation?

Democrats say that those who display the flag are dividing our nation. Democrats are the ones that are tearing down the statues of our historic figures, ignoring our immigration laws, and allowing all kinds of human trash to use our open borders to traffic people, drugs, and all kinds of people that will never benefit America but only be a massive burden on the American taxpayer, keep our wages low and unemployment high.

Then we have the Olympic hammer thrower that turned her back when the National Anthem was played: Hammer thrower Gwen Berry turned away from the American flag and placed a T-shirt over her head when the national anthem started to play during the U.S. Olympic track and field trials on Saturday.

“I feel like it was a setup, and they did it on purpose,” Berry said, according to ESPN. “I was pissed, to be honest.”

According to ESPN, “The Star-Spangled Banner” has been played once each evening during the U.S. Olympic track and field trials, but the timing coincided with Berry being on the podium to receive a bronze medal after placing third in the hammer throw.[5]

Seriously? She was set up? She should have been removed from the Olympic team immediately. We don’t need people who hate our country representing us in the Olympics. And then Chelsea Wolfe wants to win a medal and then burn the flag on the podium. She’s an alternate and I would suggest that she be removed and banned along with Gwen Berry.

The protests in Cuba are against the communist government and the Democrats support the communist government and not the people demanding freedom. Let that sink in for a minute. This is no great surprise because there are about seventy members of the Democrat Socialists of America in Congress. Maybe Joe McCarthy knew what he was talking about. The latest list that I can find is several years old and has the names of several that are no longer in office but I’m sure that many more have been added in the meantime. You can find that list here.[6] Just as a sampling here are a few of the names that are still in Congress: Maxine Waters, Jerrold Nadler, John Conyers, Tammy Baldwin, Bernie Sanders, Mazie Hirono, and Sheila Jackson-Lee. This is just who is in the US Congress. State legislators and city council members account for another 142 socialists holding positions of authority in our nation. This is what happens when we get apathetic about who we put in positions to rule us.

This is far from the nation that the Founders gave us. It is time we stand up and demand a return to the Founder’s principles. If we don’t, we won’t be America for long.

© 2021 Roger Anghis – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Roger Anghis: roger@buildingthetruth.org

Foot Notes