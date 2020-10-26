By: Devvy

The irrelevant, narcissistic Hollywood crowd, as well as those who used to perform on Broadway (shut down and will remain so until next spring), are now chanting President Donald Trump is a murderer regarding COVID-19.

Never in my long life have I ever seen such disrespect for a sitting president. A member of Congress yelling in public, F*ck Trump. That would be Muslim America hater, Rashida Tlaib. The barrage of profanity laced verbal attacks has not stopped for almost five years.

Well, they need something to keep attacking Trump since rantings by Bette Midler, Cher, Robert DeNiro and others that Trump is just like Hitler “what he’s doing to this country” have become somewhat stale but still out there.

Mindless, ignorant herds cheer on such attacks without even wondering why those ‘stars’ and directors would even make such an accusation. The ‘why’ they don’t wonder is easily answered.

“Early in the twentieth century John Dewey, “the Father of Progressive Education,” worked with internationalists to transform America (a country based on principled individualism and free enterprise capitalism) into a communitarian society. Dewey held that the basic goal of education is the eradication of the child’s individualistic traits and “the development of a spirit of social co-operation and community life…” The objective is to develop the child’s “social capacity” by, among other things, “saturating him with the spirit of service…”

“Dewey sought to prevent the child from learning to think by de-emphasizing disciplined intellectual training and factual knowledge. His goal was to destroy the child’s ability to think independently and to exercise rational judgment. Dewey did not want the child to think at all, but to learn to live and work within the narrow, primitive bounds of communitarian vocabulary and thought patterns.

“He held that we must discard the Enlightenment’s “peculiar idea of personal liberty”,free enterprise capitalism, and “individual initiative and enterprise conducted for private gain.” What is necessary, according to Dewey, is organized action in behalf of the social interest,organized planning of the economy – in essence, some kind of socialism. Dewey’s ideas were spread throughout the Russian and U.S. educational systems.” The Clash of Civilizations–The War Against the Mind, Jeri Lynn Ball, 2002

Is it any wonder why so many Americans are embracing socialism – which always morphs into communism? One only need look at the government’s indoctrination centers called public schools and two private organizations: NEA (National Education Association and the NTA (National Teachers Association). Their toxic influence has helped usher along the ultimate goal of a Soviet America.

One only need look at the curriculum the past 50 years in public schools across this country to see the how effective the dumbing down of America’s children has been. Civics is gone in most classrooms. Children have been and are still being recycled through institutions that teach dangerous propaganda like “for the common good” and “social justice”. Both staples of the communist party throughout the world.

One only need look at removal of any teaching of the history of this constitutional republic and substituting it with more propaganda about “our democracy”. Children for almost nearly four decades have been subjected to carefully crafted propaganda in text books offering up bold suggestions meant to lead the student into embracing becoming a “global citizen”. Not a sovereign citizen with love for America.

Those good little global citizens have had and continue to have their minds washed in the dumbing down institutions of lower learning. Those students are now teachers, they serve in Congress, the state houses and on school boards. They are professors at “institutions of higher learning”, filling the minds of young Americans with the communitarian doctrine (communist morality).

The Communist Party International has succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. When criminal imposter “president”, Muslim Hussein Obama said “we” are going to transform America, those listening did not understand what he was actually saying but could hardly wait to become part of the transformation. The same as the poor souls in Germany when Hitler came on the scene.

Hussein Obama came out of nowhere, but was well groomed to continue the agenda of the wicked and evil. A community organizer mentored by communists. Tens of millions of Americans became spell-bound by his almost hypnotic delivery of catch phrases having no real understanding of how he was playing them.

Adolph Hitler came out of nowhere, too. A failure every step of the way in early life, he finally found his calling and the rest is history. The tragedy is the German people could have stopped such evil if only they would have recognized Hitler for what he was: an evil monster determined to murder every human being he could who wasn’t a pure Aryan.

Adolf Hitler and the Aryan/Dravidian Myth

“Adolf Hitler twisted the theories of archaeologist Gustaf Kossinna (1858–1931) to put forward the Aryans as a “master race” of Indo-Europeans, who were supposed to be Nordic in appearance and directly ancestral to the Germans. These Nordic invaders were defined as directly opposite to native South Asian peoples, called Dravidians, who were supposed to have been darker-skinned.

“The problem is, most, if not all, of this story isn’t true. “Aryans” as a cultural group, invasion from the arid steppes, Nordic appearance, the Indus Civilization being destroyed, and, certainly not least, the Germans being descended from them—it’s all fiction.”

The comparisons between Germany when Hitler first began whipping up the mobs, and in our country today, in my opinion, are all too tragically similar. Only it’s not Donald Trump spewing the propaganda.

I would again quote from another of Taylor Caldwell books, Time No Longer set in 1933. A German woman is married to a weakling who finally wakes up to what Hitler was doing to the German people. His twin brother became a devoted admirer of Hitler. Therese had among her friends, a doctor who recognized Hitler and his evil from the start. Excerpt:

“The doctor went on, as though musing aloud: “We are in a state of revolution. The revolution has started in Germany and it will spread everywhere. For there has come in these times a revolt against materialistic, industrial Protestant realism. Modern science, with its zealous hunting-out and destroying all forms of Myths, has urged man to lose faith in everything but himself.

“It has not learned that there is nothing in man, as a being, to create and sustain faith. There must be something beyond himself, some great spiritual and divine head, to lift him out of his primal swamp. Man, today, is in revolt against a realism which offers him no hope, no joy, no reward, except the bare bones of reason, and the dry desert of materialism. Man cannot live by reason alone.

“There is a hunger in man which cannot be satisfied by industrial progress, by material prosperity. Civilization in itself, with its buildings, its comforts, is not enough. Nor can man be deluded by the high-minded but stupid altruism of those who urge that his faith should be centered in his species, and that it is his sole duty to advance the ‘educational’ and material welfare of other men. That is all right as far as it goes. But it does not go far enough.

“Man, the individual, cares at the last, and rightly, for his own inner joy alone. He cannot secure that joy by building new buildings, or paving more roads, or putting more money in the bank. The joy is secured only by an inner sense of spiritual growth, of mysticism, of God-awareness…

“The leaders of German National Socialism say that we are now in a process of revolution. I have read the comments of other countries in answer to this. How smug they are, how stupid, how ridiculously amused! The dreadful fools!

“I am a member of the Underground…We know that in five or ten years, Germany, armed with violence and insanity, will attempt, either by propaganda or by force, to subjugate the world, to infect the moral bodies of men with her own virus. We know that virus is still dormant in other peoples, but we also know that the coming of Germany, at her breath of plague, the virus will become active. It is our duty, and the duty of those who have fled, to urge immunization, both spiritually and with great armaments…

“But look at our enemies in other countries! Greedy merchants, blind or treacherous politicians, silly idealists with dirty noses, idiot intellectuals with their bleatings of ‘social consciousness,’ crafty or short-sighted pacifists with their wailings for disarmament and peace, traitors who hate their own people and viciously wish to see them enslaved or destroyed by the virus, haters of men everywhere, avaricious mountebanks whose bellies will never be satisfied – and all the impotent, fearful, timorous, ignorant masses in every land.

“And last, but not least, God pity us! A Christianity which has not only failed Germany, but all the world. For if Christianity had been a living vital force in Germany, we should never have countenanced Hitler and all his unspeakable atrocities. Germany would never have been enslaved. The rest of the world have had its noble fortitude to resist its own traitors and fools, its betrayers and seducers…

“I fear, not Germany, but the wicked of the world, who have made German National Socialism possible, and who will do all they can to make possible in their own countries. I fear the breakdown of the souls of men by moral disintegration, by coward, avarice, by irresponsibility, by hatred and exigency, cruelty and rapacity. These are the threats, I fear. It is our duty to combat them, to awaken other peoples to the enemy without and within…”

Her dear doctor friend replying to cries of anguish from Therese that it can’t be that bad: “What you say is true, at present, in 1933. But wait until 1938, 1939, 1940! I may not be alive, then, Therese, but probably you will still be living. Then, you will remember what I have told you.”

Dr. Traube was murdered shortly thereafter. The Gestapo hunted down the truth tellers.

Today, tech giants hunt down doctors, virologists and scientists and censor their truth about COVID-19 that goes against the official narrative. ALL major MSM (electronic, boob tube or print), CNN, MSNBC as well as Twitter, Google, Facebook and others have been censoring every single revelation about the Biden crime family that has dominated independent media for more than a week. Taxpayer funded NPR exposed their agenda: WE decide what you will read and hear: NPR Claims They Have Ignored Hunter Biden Email Leaks Because ‘We Don’t Want to Waste Readers’ Time’

Washington Post: Treat Hunter Biden Emails as Foreign Intel — ‘Even if They Probably Aren’t’

Neither Joe Biden nor his son have denied the computer belongs to Hunter. Democrat mouthpieces have confirmed it does by declaring its Russia disinformation! Wikipedia published their own bald-faced lie: Wikipedia absurdly declares Hunter Biden laptop scandal a “debunked right-wing conspiracy theory”

Joseph Goebbels was Hitler’s Minister of Propaganda: “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”

Heil Hitler!

I know I recommend many books, but this one is free on line and critically important in understanding Hitler’s rise to power: Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler by Dr. Antony C. Sutton and his other thoroughly researched book, Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution: The Remarkable True Story of the American Capitalists Who Financed the Russian Communists, also free on line.

Today it is George Soros, billionaires like Bloomberg, Zuckerberg and others bankrolling the planned destruction of America while tens of millions of Americans hear nothing, see nothing or their blind loyalty is so entrenched for the Democrat/Communist Party USA, they are willfully blind to its destructive agenda. Just as the German People led down the path with deceptive rhetoric and then terror.

In Hitler’s Germany in 1933, no dissent was allowed against him. The German people whispered in their own homes for fear of being heard. Today in America, people are afraid to voice their support for Trump for fear of being physically attacked. Those who do are being threatened: Trump supporters in Kansas receive warning letters saying they’re being targeted and New Hampshire homeowners receive threatening letters over Trump 2020 lawn signs – The letter told homeowners to expect an ‘attack’ if Trump does not ‘concede,’ and to make sure insurance had ‘adequate coverage for fire damage.’ And:

WATCH: ‘Jews for Trump’ Caravan Rolls Thru New York City; Punches, Rocks Thrown – “According to Yeshiva World News, “1,000 cars boasting Trump flags from Monsey, Flatbush, Boro Park and Manhattan” were expected to participate, culminating in a rally in Marine Park, Brooklyn.

“Others launched from Brooklyn. Mark Kennedy, narrating on Periscope, said: “We’ve had enough. Enough of the antisemitism … and just enough of this communist crap…However, not everyone was happy — at least, not in Manhattan, where black-clad counter-demonstrators attacked the caravan…Others hurled rocks and eggs at the caravan, or fired pepper spray…Around one thousand vehicles in the #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy are now in Midwood Brooklyn heading to their final destination to Marine Park for an impromptu #MAGA rally.” Several videos.

Even Americans with black skin are being attacked for giving Trump credit – in this case Van Jones, former Obama adviser (who is also an open communist): Unhinged Furious Liberals Demand CNN Fire Van Jones for Simply Saying That Trump Doesn’t Get Credit for the Good Things He Has Done for the Black Community

Should we be surprised? Once again for new readers, these goals of the Communist Party International were accomplished decades ago:

Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current Communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control of teachers’ associations. Put the party line in textbooks.

Gain control of all student newspapers.

Discredit the American Constitution by calling it inadequate, old-fashioned, out of step with modern needs, a hindrance to cooperation between nations on a worldwide basis.

Discredit the American Founding Fathers. Present them as selfish aristocrats who had no concern for the “common man.”

Belittle all forms of American culture and discourage the teaching of American history on the ground that it was only a minor part of the “big picture.”

Present homosexuality, degeneracy and promiscuity as “normal, natural, healthy.”

Infiltrate the churches and replace revealed religion with “social” religion. Discredit the Bible and emphasize the need for intellectual maturity, which does not need a “religious crutch.”

Eliminate prayer or any phase of religious expression in the schools on the grounds that it violates the principle of “separation of church and state”.

America has been bombarded with the finest in Soviet-style propaganda for longer than I’ve been alive. Propaganda forced upon America’s school children cleverly dressed up as education while in fact, as Jeri Lynn Ball wrote in her thoroughly researched book, Masters of Seduction, public schools are the institutions transforming our people into the new Soviet man and woman. The same as Hitler transformed Germany, first through propaganda and then by brute force.

Once the German people allowed “gun control” they became lambs for the slaughter and their country drowned in the blood of Jews while armament “merchants”, financiers and governments profited from the carnage. Today in America, anti-Jew, anti-Catholic sentiment is on the rise but our land is drowning in the blood of almost 64 MILLION unborn babies murdered by butchers with a license. Their beating hearts stopped. Their bodies mangled and thrown, not into mass graves, but buckets to be discarded like garbage.

Who in America is yelling revolution today? Trained Marxists who head up Black Lies Movement and the violent anarchists, ANTIFA. Because of gutless mayors and governors – all Democrats – those haters have been allowed to destroy lives and property with impunity. Spreading out now into suburbs, their toxic agenda is to destroy. And demand: Watch: BLM Occupies Seattle Trader Joe’s Demanding 15 Percent to Black Communities

True socialists who want someone else’s money because they’re too damn lazy to work for their own. Too ignorant to remember the wise words of Margaret Thatcher: “The trouble with Socialism is that eventually you run out of other people’s money.” Too ignorant to understand what’s happened to Venezuela. They listen to one of the most ignorant buffoons ever to serve in Congress, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and her comrades.

How socialism turned Venezuela from the wealthiest country in South America into an economic basket case

“Venezuela was once the wealthiest country in South America, but in recent years millions have fled the country amid mass starvation and violence after socialist policies were enacted and government seized private industries.

“Now, as Venezuelans struggle against the country’s current dictator, some Venezuelan exiles in the U.S. are desperately warning Americans to avoid going down a similar path.

“Socialism not only takes away from people the access to basic food and medicines, but also creates an environment in which life is worth nothing,” Giannina Raffo, who fled Venezuela in 2016 but who still works with activist organizations there, told Fox News.” These photos are the reality of socialism.

Dogs starving because the people are buying dog food for themselves.

Where are the international organizations to get these magnificent creatures out of their zoos?

THAT is what AOC and her socialist crew and scum like Bernie Sanders are selling. The Democrat/Communist Party USA is also on board. Wake the hell up America.

Caldwell’s fictional character referred to above, Dr. Traube, said Germany had a virus. Here in America what’s been done right under the nose of the American people is a malignant cancer. A cancer that has metastasized over the decades. A cancer that has infected nearly every institution in this country including our military.

So, no, Trump isn’t like Hitler or doing what Hitler did to the German people who because out of fear and brainwashing, they got on their knees. America is on the brink of allowing our glorious republic to be destroyed and sucked into a monstrous world government, our freedom, rights and liberties will be gone.

The American people must cut out the cancer or continue down the road to ruin and totalitarian governance. We have nine days until voting ends across the country. Be prepared for the worst as the legal battle over vote fraud – which is beyond anything I’ve seen since 1993 – begins.

After Trump is sworn in, pray to God to spare us, again – We the People had better be prepared to stop the madness and kill the cancer of socialism, liberalism and progressive ideology which is nothing more than communism dressed up for consumption by the ignorant masses.

In the meantime, everything is basically on hold. Please make sure you vote and help family members or friends get to the polls. EVERY office with a Democrat on the ballot must be defeated if possible. Not that Republicans are the solution to the nightmare we’re living through but the alternative is unthinkable.

Now, the Hunter Biden computer scandal is more than that. FBI Director Christopher Way had to know about this when the FBI got the computer back in December 2019. No question such a piece of Kryptonite would be brought to his attention right away. Many knew of it and no one said a word. Wray is absolutely guilty of obstruction. Had this revelation been brought to Congress there would have been no impeachment.

How did Christopher Wray ever become director of the FBI? Chris Christie. This is a 14:50 minute interview is a must listen. US Attorney Joe DiGenova on Hunter Biden Emails: “What Did the FBI Not Do and When Did They Not Do It?”

The FBI Seized the Hunter Biden Computer in December 2019 – Ignored the Crimes, Did Nothing and Gave the Biden Family a Complete Pass

I realize not everyone can read all the links in this column but I include them so you do have the information for now or later.

Joe Biden’s wife and family will be much embarrassed by the video below now released. Hunter’s new wife; they had a child together last year. His out of wedlock daughter from the stripper and his other three children from his first wife. I feel sorry for all of them – except poppa Joe.

It’s Hunter Biden smoking crack and having what appears to be oral sex. Hunter Biden was a hard-core addict and that is a terrible thing, his criminal activities aside. He was thrown out of the Navy, actually graduated from Yale Law School. I believe, based on the email he sent to his sister, Hunter Biden deep inside hates his father for pimping him out to the highest bidder.

BREAKING: China’s GTV Releases Videos of Hunter Biden Sex Tapes while Smoking Crack

This is the direct link to the video. The first few minutes or so lays out how the Communist Chinese are going to destroy America and then begins the sex tape.

Once that started and I saw what it was I left within a minute. It was enough to recognize the son which is why I viewed it quickly. He is speaking during the video but I could not watch any further to understand what he was talking about. Perhaps someone who can stomach the ‘action’ will provide a transcript if Hunter speaks about anything relevant to old Uncle Joe. Warning: It is hard core porn.

That video will be shown around the world as it already has thousands of views. While Hunter Biden is not on the ballot, some people will be turned off by that whole family. Not to mention, by association, Joe Biden will be the laughing stock in every capital on the planet.

How did the Communists get a copy of that video and who made the video? Was it with Hunter’s permission?What else do the commies have to black mail members of Congress and even the U.S. Supreme Court?This is what the herds out there don’t understand about national security and blackmail – think pervert Joe Biden in the White House.

Do not miss this one: UNCOVERED: How Joe Biden Got Millions In Foreign Bribes – Video 617,182 views

