While the Youngkin team gained strength in the polls, the opposition doubled down. First came the lie that CRT was not being taught in the schools. McAuliffe reinforced that with a statement saying that parents had no business having a say in what was being taught to their children. The Democrat Party brought in Biden (a man increasingly failing in popularity as well as health), Obama, Stacy Abrams and Kamala Harris , to stump for a McAuliffe victory. The union boss for the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten (responsible for school closures this last year and unpopular with many, in her own right) came to speak on McAuliffe’s behalf. Tone deaf? Many say, yes.

The candidate dug himself in, even deeper, by saying that Virginia had too many white teachers, and that those who didn’t like CRT were themselves racist! (So, if you’re not Marxist, you’re racist?) The result of such choices has now become a part of history. The purveyors of division and untruth went down to defeat. Thank you, Virginia!

The Left has become so ingrained in their Marxist philosophy that they could not comprehend the strength of family values and morals in America today. This was, I believe, the causal factor in their defeat. They support abortion, so the value of children means something very different to them. They believe that the government should raise children. They severely underestimated the strength of parental love. In short, they mistook the light at the end of the campaign tunnel as the sun rising on their impending victory, rather than the Red freight train it was. Virginians, of all colors and national origins, who share the values on which our country was founded, spoke loudly and clearly, on Tuesday, Nov. 2. They let their feelings be known, at the ballot box, in a “blue” state, on election day, 2021.

Why did it take them so long? We can only speculate. The traditionally “silent majority”, country-wide, were docile as lambs while their churches were shuttered; schools closed; shelves emptied of essentials; American greatness, denigrated, and personal freedoms lost. When they could not be with loved ones who were sick or needy, the outcry was much too quiet. They mumbled only a little as our energy independence was reversed and gas prices soared. They were sitting home, shaking their heads as our borders were ripped open to hundreds of thousands of unvetted aliens who will further burden our systems. Americans have stood by while our military was weakened, our small businesses closed by the thousands, and our economy left in tatters. Even double-digit inflation in some sectors, and material shortages across the spectrum, didn’t seem to fully capture their attention.