by Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D.

Concerning Yuval Noah Harari’s NEW YORK TIMES article, “When the World Seems Like One Big Conspiracy” (11/20/20), he believes that global cabal theories, such as Nazism, are inherently false. The main problem with his contention is that he uses the past tense when describing it, and he fails to realize the secret Nazi plan is coming to fulfillment today (see my 2010 book, THE POWER ELITE AND THE SECRET NAZI PLAN). Another global cabal conspiracy he dismisses is that the Bush and Clinton families are secretly working together. Again, he is unaware that members of Skull & Bones have worked with Cecil Rhodes’ secret Society of the Elect members for over 100 years. One example was in the late 1980s when President George W. Bush could have easily appointed a Republican governor to head his education reform effort, but instead chose Bill Clinton, a Democrat governor of a small Southern state, Arkansas, to lead that effort. Remember that Bill Clinton was a Rhodes scholar, and Cecil Rhodes said his secret society’s purpose was to “take the government of the whole world.”

Harari also dismisses the idea that professors, journalists and politicians try to conceal the existence of a global conspiracy. Apparently he is unaware that the editorial page editor of The New York Times through all of the 1860s, John Swinton, delivered a speech to journalists at the Twilight Club in New York City on April 12, 1883, in which he revealed: “The business of the New York journalist is to destroy the truth, to lie outright, to pervert, to vilify, to fawn at the feet of Mammon. You know this and I know it….We are the tools and vassals of rich men behind the scenes. We are the jumping-jacks; they pull the strings and we dance. Our talents, our possibilities and our lives are all the property of other men. We are intellectual prostitutes.”

For example, let’s look at the New York Times in the critically important decade of the 1950s when Communism was on the rise. The New York Times reporter covering the Soviet Union in the 1930s was well aware of dictator Stalin’s slaughter of massive numbers of Russians, but kept this out of the press. By the 1950s, if anyone had accused the New York Times of slanting news in favor of the Communists, they would have been branded as an idiot. However, in 1969 the foreign editor of the New York Times during the decade of the 1950s, Herman Dinsmore, wrote ALL THE NEWS THAT FITS, in which he revealed: “Positively and negatively, the weight of The New York Times has generally fallen on the side of the Communists since the end of World War II.” Similarly, if anyone had claimed that the Communists were becoming a force in our government, the press would have belittled them as ignorant McCarthyites. However, in famous Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein’s LOYALTIES: A SON’ S MEMOIRS (1989), he reveals a conversation he had with his father, who was a member of the American Communist Party in the Washington, DC, area. Carl’s father said, “You’re going to prove McCarthy right, because all he was saying was that the system was loaded with Communists. And he was right….The problem is that everybody said he was a liar; you’re saying he was right….I agree that the Party was a force in the country.”

Lastly regarding the New York Times, remember that Harari believes “global cabal theories” are nonsense. In that regard, David Brooks in 2002 wrote a long book review of David Rockefeller’s MEMOIRS (2002). Nowhere in the book review did Brooks mention that Rockefeller on page 405 of his book wrote: “Some even believe we (Rockefeller family) are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as ‘internationalists’ and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure—one world, if you will. If that’s the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.”

Next, Harari states, “The key premise of global cabal theories is that it is relatively easy to manipulate the world.” No doubt Harari is unaware of Sigmund Freud’s nephew, Edward Bernays, known as “the father of public opinion,” writing in his 1928 book, PROPAGANDA, that “Those who manipulate the organized habits and opinions of the masses constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of the country.” Then, in THE IMPACT OF SCIENCE UPON SOCIETY (1951 AND 1953), Bertrand Russell explained: “I think the subject which will be of most importance politically is mass psychology….Although this science will be diligently studied, it will be rigidly confined to the governing class. The populace will not be allowed to know how its convictions were generated.” Following this, Milton Rokeach in PSYCHOLOGY TODAY (September 1971) revealed: “It now seems within man’s power to alter experimentally another person’s basic values, and to control the direction of the change.”

Harari doesn’t believe in the predictability of events within a global conspiracy. However, if that is the case, then how could Robert Hugh Benson in his futuristic LORD OF THE WORLD published in 1907 know that in the movement toward American Socialism : “In 1917…Communism really began….The new order began then….(After 1989) the final scheme of Western Free Trade….(There) is this European Parliament….With the Release Act in 1998…there were the Ministers of Euthanasia” (like Jack Kevorkian would be). And how could I predict 4 things that terrorists could do, and they did all 4 within just 2 weeks (Google “dennis cuddy” with “April 29, 2013”)! Harari writes: “Particularly remarkable is this group’s ability to see 10 moves ahead on the global board game. When they release a virus somewhere, they can predict not only how it will spread through the world, but also how it will affect the global economy a year later. When they unleash political revolution, they can control its course. When they start a war, they know how it will end.” Of course, Harari’s point is that it’s laughable to think any group can do this.

However, I have the tapes from Mikhail Gorbachev’s first State of the World Forum in 1995, and on one tape Zbigniew Brzezinski (adviser to Presidents Carter, Clinton and Obama) says they will not get to their desired world government through “one quick leap,” but rather by joining regional arrangements (e.g., NAFTA, European Union, ASEAN, etc.) first. Then, in his book, THE GRAND CHESSBOARD (1997), he explains the upcoming importance of the Caspian region and how they can manipulate disgruntled Islamists. Relevant to the impact of a released virus, remember that in 2015, Bill Gates predicted a virus would be released and spread globally. And after Covid-19 was released and was beginning to spread, I emailed ABC News on March 2, 2020 saying: “And the economic impact of the virus’ biosafety and biosecurity threats on the stock market, travel, tourism, etc. has only just begun.” In 1991, I wrote that when the world government is approaching, there will be a global currency which will be called the Phoenix (www.newswithviews.com/Cuddy/dennis219.htm). Now, look at what the International Monetary Fund (IMF) just twittered—a holographic Phoenix (https://twitter.com/IMFNews/status/1332722186134708226) ! And if the world government does not use the Phoenix, it will probably adopt something like China’s “Social Credit System” and eliminate currency altogether!

