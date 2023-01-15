By Pastor Roger Anghis

January 15, 2023

When I was growing up there seemed to be nothing the world could do to take down America. I remember Nikita Khrushchev saying that America would fall without firing a shot because we would fall from the inside. I began to see evidence of that in the late 60s with the mindset of my generation. I realized immediately that if they get their way they wouldn’t be able to protest the way they were. I couldn’t convince any of them of that simple logic. What I didn’t see at the time is it was the Democrat Party that was the big influence. JFK was still fresh in everybody’s mind as well as RFK and MLK.

I am reminded of a speech that JFK gave just days before he was assassinated in 1963. I had been hearing about this speech for decades without really listening to it. I had an understanding of it but I never really thought that our government would allow something like that to happen. Then I became a Republican and as Ronald Reagan said, my eyes were opened. Here is the speech by JFK just days before he died: “The very word secrecy is repugnant in a free and open society. And we are as a people inherently and historically opposed to secret societies, to secret oaths, and to secret proceedings. But we are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies primarily on covet means for expanding its sphere of influence. On infiltration instead of invasion. On subversion instead of election. On intimidation instead of free choice. It is a system that has conscripted vast human and material resources, in the building of a tightly knit, highly efficient machine that combines military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific, and political operations. Its preparations are sealed not published. Its mistakes are buried not headlined. Its dissenters are silenced not praised. No expenditure is questioned no secret is revealed. That is why the Athenian lawmaker, Solon, decreed it a crime for any citizen to shrink from controversy. I am asking your help in the tremendous task of informing and alerting the American people. I am confident with your help man will be what he was born to be free and independent.”[1]

The disgusting thing about this is we find that it is mostly Americans that are working to accomplish this. In an address to the Trilateral Commission in June of 1991, David Rockefeller said this: “We are grateful to the Washington Post, the New York Times, Time magazine, and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected the promises of discretion for almost forty years. It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subject to the bright lights of publicity during those years. But, the world is now more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world government. The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the National auto-determination practiced in past centuries.” David Rockefeller also admitted in his memoirs on page 405: “Some even believe we (the Rockefeller family) are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as ‘internationalists’ and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure – one world, if you will. If that’s the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it. ” He stands guilty and proud of laying the foundation to overthrow the government of the United States. He’s hand in hand with today’s Democrat party.

JFK, no doubt, was aware of Theodore Roosevelt’s comment in 1906: “Behind the ostensible government sits enthroned an invisible government owing no allegiance and acknowledging no responsibility to the people. To destroy this invisible government, to befoul the unholy alliance between corrupt business and corrupt politics is the first task of the statesmanship of the day.” The President JFK replaced, Dwight D. Eisenhower warned in his farewell speech that there was a danger in what lurked in the shadows: We annually spend on military security more than the net income of all United State corporations.

This conjunction of an immense military establishment and a large arms industry is new in the American experience. The total influence-economic, political, even spiritual-is felt in every city, every state house, every office of the Federal government. We recognize the imperative need for this development. Yet we must not fail to comprehend its grave implications. Our toil, resources and livelihood are all involved; so is the very structure of our society.

In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.

We must never let the weight of this combination endanger our liberties or democratic processes. We should take nothing for granted only an alert and knowledgeable citizenry can compel the proper meshing of huge industrial and military machinery of defense with our peaceful methods and goals, so that security and liberty may prosper together.

I began to see things that I couldn’t believe our government would do. Our Food and Drug Administration, formed to make sure our food and medicines were safe, seemed to do the exact opposite of that. They allow glyphosate, agent orange, to be bioengineered into our food. The developers of genetically modified organisms, GMOs, state that it does not transfer from the food to the body. Outright lie. A team of scientists this week released early results of an ongoing study spotlighting concerns about the rising use of pesticides and reproductive risks to women and children. The researchers tested and tracked, over a period of two years, the presence of the common herbicide glyphosate in the urine of 69 expectant mothers in Indiana.

The team – led by Paul Winchester, medical director of the neonatal intensive care unit at the Franciscan St. Francis Health System and professor of clinical pediatrics at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, Ind. – found glyphosate residues in 90 percent of the women, and high levels of those residues appeared to correlate with shortened pregnancies and below-average birth weights adjusted for age.[2]

Our soldiers in Viet Nam died from exposure to this product, my brother included. Yet the FDA seems to ignore all the testing that proves that it is a very dangerous carcinogen. Notice that exposure to this chemical ‘appear to correlate with shortened pregnancies and below-average birth weights. When the UN and the WHO want to reduce the population, I don’t see any corrections being attempted to stop GMOs or the application of this product on our food. It is a means to an end for the globalists. And it is a means to the end for too many people as well.

© 2023 Roger Anghis – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Roger Anghis: roger@buildingthetruth.org

FootNotes